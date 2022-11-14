ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams are only team in NFL without a 65-yard rusher this season

By Cameron DaSilva
There have been a lot of reasons the Rams offense has performed astonishingly poorly through nine weeks, and the running game is way up there on the list of issues. It’s the worst ground game in the NFL right now, ranking last in rushing attempts (191) and rushing yards (613), as well as 31st in yards per carry (3.2).

It’s not as if there was one great performance and eight terrible ones, either. They’ve all been bad, with no signs of life any time the Rams run the ball. Their longest carry of the season is only 23 yards, too, which is hard to believe.

Perhaps the most telling stat is this one: The Rams are the only team in the NFL without a player who has rushed for at least 63 yards in a game. Every other team has at least one game, and 29 teams have at least two such games. Last season, the Rams had 11 games with at least one 65-yard rusher.

This doesn’t mean the Rams haven’t rushed for 65 yards as a team. They’ve done that five times, but no single player has had more than 61 yards once this season. The closest the Rams came was in Week 3 when Cam Akers had 61 yards, and then in Week 9 when Hendrson had 56.

Otherwise, their leading rusher hasn’t topped 50 yards in a single other game. Yikes.

