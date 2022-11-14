ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kemmerer, WY

Towns welcome second chance at nuclear plant

CASPER – For the Wyoming towns not chosen to host a demonstration nuclear reactor, word that they’re back in the running for a new wave of plants came sooner than expected. But local officials say the prospect remains as welcome — if not more — as it was...
GLENROCK, WY
Small earthquakes rattle near Cokeville Wednesday morning

A small cluster of mild earthquakes struck northwest of Cokeville along the Wyoming/Idaho border Wednesday morning. The USGS reports the quakes were near Border Junction, with the largest being a 3.6 magnitude. The earthquakes took place between 2:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
COKEVILLE, WY

