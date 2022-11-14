Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Love’s Receives P&Z Recommendation to Allow Discharge of Sewage into the Green River
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Love’s Travel Stop has been hauling its sewage to Green River’s wastewater treatment plant for over a year due to a faulty septic system, and now they are proposing a new system that would discharge sewage into the Green River. Due to the cost...
svinews.com
Towns welcome second chance at nuclear plant
CASPER – For the Wyoming towns not chosen to host a demonstration nuclear reactor, word that they’re back in the running for a new wave of plants came sooner than expected. But local officials say the prospect remains as welcome — if not more — as it was...
svinews.com
Small earthquakes rattle near Cokeville Wednesday morning
A small cluster of mild earthquakes struck northwest of Cokeville along the Wyoming/Idaho border Wednesday morning. The USGS reports the quakes were near Border Junction, with the largest being a 3.6 magnitude. The earthquakes took place between 2:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
Comments / 0