therebelwalk.com
BARNEStorming: Ole Miss faces Arkansas and other thoughts around the college football world
OXFORD, Miss. – A lot is on the line this week when Ole Miss visits Arkansas. The Razorbacks are 5-5 and need one more win to become bowl eligible. With an up-and-down Missouri team awaiting in the regular-season finale, the Hogs would love to take care of business Saturday, just to be on the safe side. Even though they are the home team, the Razorbacks are a 2.5-point underdog to the Rebels as of this writing.
therebelwalk.com
Rebels preparing to battle Razorbacks in frigid weather
OXFORD, Miss. – When any team goes on the road in the Southeastern Conference, that squad is ensured to receive a chilly reception. But this could get ridiculous. Ole Miss visits Arkansas Saturday evening and the low temperature is expected to be hovering around 20 degrees. It is apparent that Rebels’ coach Lane Kiffin is not a fan of the tundra.
therebelwalk.com
How It Happened: Ole Miss Pulls Away from Chattanooga, 70-58, Behind Career Night from Murrell
OXFORD, Miss. — Don’t look now, but Ole Miss men’s basketball is 3-0. The Rebels improved to that mark after a 70-58 win on Tuesday against Chattanooga. It wasn’t the smoothest game, but head coach Kermit Davis made all the right adjustments for his team to pull away in the second half.
therebelwalk.com
Matthew Murrell leads Rebels to 70-58 victory over Chattanooga
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss men’s basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 70-58 victory over Chattanooga Tuesday night. The Rebels started off slow, including being tied with the Mocs at 33-33 at the half. However, the second half was the Matthew Murrell show. He tallied 25 points for the game, including 6 three-pointers. Seventeen of his points, including 4 threes, came in the second half alone.
