WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District will host a public meeting Wednesday night to share more information about the future of the district. School leaders are looking to possibly restructure the district as a way to address growing concerns about the differences in staff, student, and family experiences based on the school one attends or works at within the district. The district says inconsistent student success, access to programming, and staff working experience along with declining enrollment and continued long-term financial challenges have led them to consider the possibility of restructuring the district.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO