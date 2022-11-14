Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
spmetrowire.com
Stevens Point, Park Ridge agree on long-term fire contract
The village of Park Ridge is now formally under the long-term protection of the Stevens Point Fire Department.
WSAW
Stevens Point Holiday Parade to be held Wednesday
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - An annual tradition in Stevens Point, the holiday parade is set for Wednesday, Nov. 16. The theme this year is Toyland in Downtown. The route starts at the former Shopko parking located at 1200 Main St. The parade ends at Mathias Mitchell Public Square. The...
WSAW
Demolition underway for Edgewater Manor apartment complex in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - After no longer accepting new tenants in November 2020 and remaining vacant since April 2021, the era of Edgewater Manor has officially ended. “It served a niche in our community for low-income senior housing, says Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza. “And in the 70′s and 80′s, that was very important.”
WSAW
Wausau School District holds community meeting about possible restructure
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District is considering restructuring and is taking the first steps to get a plan in place. The district held a meeting to discuss their options at Wausau West high school for the public to listen and express their concerns. Ideas that are being...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau City Council Passes Historic Designation for John Marshall Elementary
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau City Council has named the John Marshall Elementary School as a city historic landmark. Alder Gary Gisselman was one of the more vocal supporters of the measure, saying the entire southeast side has built up around the school over the last 100 years, calling the building an important landmark. “The neighborhood grew up around it. If you have come into that neighborhood, you have grown up with that school.”
WSAW
Wausau School District to host community meeting Wednesday night to discuss restructuring plans
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District will host a public meeting Wednesday night to share more information about the future of the district. School leaders are looking to possibly restructure the district as a way to address growing concerns about the differences in staff, student, and family experiences based on the school one attends or works at within the district. The district says inconsistent student success, access to programming, and staff working experience along with declining enrollment and continued long-term financial challenges have led them to consider the possibility of restructuring the district.
Wausau alder blasts school district on merger talks
During a discussion this week that resulted in a elementary school being designated as an historic landmark, the Wausau School District faced sharp criticism for once again considering school mergers. Dist. 7 Alder Lisa Rasmussen minced no words in denouncing the district and the school board for raising new discussions...
Wausau Police Department issues overnight parking reminder as winter approaches
The Wausau Police Department issued a reminder of overnight parking this winter on their Facebook page:. As the snow begins to fly, it’s good to remind ourselves on what the rules are for overnight parking in the City of Wausau, as well as Snow Emergency Rules. – Year-Round Parking...
Thousands without power in Weston
More than 4,400 residents are without power in the Wausau area Monday, with the bulk of the outages reported in Weston. Readers tell Wausau Pilot & Review that the power outage began at about 7:30 a.m. in Weston. Other communities impacted include Ringle, Bevent, Norrie, Kronenwetter, Hatley and Wausau. Wisconsin...
WSAW
Veterans groups help provide free meals
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s American Legion Post 10 is teaming up with the Veteran’s Cup of Coffee group to further the cause of bringing safe meals to homebound veterans. Current Mrs. Wisconsin Sasha Everett is a greater Wausau resident who’s helping bring attention to the cause. Wednesday,...
wearegreenbay.com
Two cabins in northern Wisconsin vandalized, Sheriff asking for public’s help
MERRILL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in relation to two separate incidents of cabins getting vandalized, one of which had multiple items stolen. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about two separate cabin incidents that happened in Merrill. The...
onfocus.news
Details Released in Marshfield Murder Case
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On November 15, 2022 at approximately 10:42am Marshfield Police Officers and Wood County Deputies responded to 309 S. Sycamore Ave in response to a welfare check of a 41-year-old Marshfield woman, Melissa L. Wright. According to a statement from MPD, a co-worker of Melissa called...
onfocus.news
Highway Department Expresses Support for Roundabout at Wood County Intersection
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – Wood County Highway Department has expressed their support to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WISDOT) to review the intersection of WIS 80/73 and CTH A and consider a roundabout at that location (by Pittsville). According to the letter, residents have contacted the Highway Department...
spmetrowire.com
DEVELOPING: PCSO investigating suspicious death
Portage Co. deputies are investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Saturday. According to Sheriff Mike Lukas, dispatchers were called at 5:23 p.m. on Nov. 12 by someone reporting a body lying on 110th St. North, just south of Washington Ave. Deputies arrived and determined the person was deceased, Lukas...
Fire shuts down portion of Hwy. 21
A portion of Hwy. 21 in Adams County is closed to traffic Wednesday due to a fire, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. All lanes are blocked in both directions. The fire was reported at about 7:40 a.m. No official information about the blaze has been released. But officials...
Wausau area obituaries November 14, 2022
Sandra F. Schmidt, 73, joined her heavenly Father peacefully at home on Thursday, November 3, 2022 under the care of her husband Michael Schmidt, daughter, Shana McCreary, her favorite nurses Bre and Sarah, and so many friends who did so much to help at the house. Along with Theda Care Hospice at her home and Cherry Meadows Hospice. We Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!
Suspicious death under investigation in Portage County
An investigation is underway in Portage County after a body was discovered lying along a roadway in the town of Grant. Police responded just before 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 to a report of a person lying along 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue. Arriving deputies discovered the person was deceased. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review crime scene tape surrounded the area for hours on Saturday.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports from November 2-17
Walmart loss prevention worker reported that they had assembled a retail theft case for a 30 year old Pittsville female. In total they have identified 14 cases of retail theft from August to November. Loss prevention staff provided the camera footage and reports for all instances. A request for charges will filed with the Marathon County DA’s Office for retail theft.
waupacanow.com
Iola grandmother loses $20,000 to fraud
A man in Waupaca County jail on a $200,000 cash bond is accused of scamming elderly people in three Wisconsin counties and in the state of New York. William T. Comfort, 27, Los Angeles, is charged in Waupaca County with felony theft by false representation. According to the criminal complaint,...
WSAW
Portage County Sheriff: Suspect in hit and run turns himself in
TOWN OF LANARK, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities from the Portage County Sheriff’s Department say a man has turned himself in connection to a weekend hit-and-run crash. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the town of Lanark. A 31-year-old man reported he was hit by a vehicle while on Highway 54 and County Highway TT.
