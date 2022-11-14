ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRDW-TV

Washington County cuts ribbon on innovative new school

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington County held a ribbon cutting for a new school. The innovative Gifted Accelerated Learning Academy will be a place elementary school students will rotate through. They’ll experience problem- and project-based learning with a heavy emphasis on science, technology, engineering, art and math. The subjects...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

City of Warner Robins targeting housing shortage

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is working to strengthen its housing shortage by meeting with developers. The city hosted a ” Lunch and Learn” on Wednesday, educating developers on the process of seeking permits, dealing with water and sewer lines and more.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb County Campus Police make arrest after Westside gun incident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Bibb County Schools say the person at the center of school lockdowns at Westside High and Weaver Middle Schools on Wednesday is in custody. The district says Bibb County Campus Police arrested Zyon Hardwick and charged him with: carrying weapons within school safety, zones, at school functions, or on school property, criminal street gang activity, and possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18 yoa – 1st offense.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Houston Healthcare invites the community to 'get the dirt' on Type 2 Diabetes

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Houston Healthcare invited community members to the Cary W. Martin Conference Center to get the lowdown on Type 2 Diabetes with Diabetes Day 2022. The event offered information on living with Type 2 Diabetes through cardiovascular health, exercise, and nutrition as well as informing attendants on infectious disease and their affects on diabetics.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

GSP: Driver making pass in no-pass zone hits Dept. of Corrections van in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A wreck involving a Department of Corrections van is under investigation in Baldwin County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers were dispatched to OId Plantation Trail just after 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. Troopers say the driver of a Nissan Altima was trying to pass a tractor-trailer on a hill in a no-passing zone when they hit the DOC van head-on.

