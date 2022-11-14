Read full article on original website
Related
WMAZ
Macon's Brookdale Resource Center working adding permanent showers
A Macon woman is speaking out about conditions at Brookdale Resource Center. She says she was kicked out because of her work hours.
Bibb County celebrates its top teacher in 'Teacher of the Year' celebration
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District celebrated its top educators Tuesday evening. The annual Teacher of the Year celebration happened at Macon's Grand Opera House. In July, the district named Weaver Middle School educator Cateah Collins Teacher of the Year. Tuesday night also celebrated the other four...
WMAZ
Unadilla native gets to test his skills during Christmas Cookie Challenge on The Food Network
UNADILLA, Ga. — Cory Jones of Unadilla is representing Central Georgia as he bakes his way to the top on The Food Network. "So I got started baking about 5 years ago. I never expected to get this far but I knew I was good at what I did," Jones said.
WRDW-TV
Washington County cuts ribbon on innovative new school
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington County held a ribbon cutting for a new school. The innovative Gifted Accelerated Learning Academy will be a place elementary school students will rotate through. They’ll experience problem- and project-based learning with a heavy emphasis on science, technology, engineering, art and math. The subjects...
'Everybody is going to come running': Man captured in multi-agency chase near Westside High School in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man is now in custody after putting a school on lockdown and evading deputies for several hours. The man caused the lockdown at Westside High School when he allegedly jumped out of a car with a rifle. Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says the search...
41nbc.com
City of Warner Robins targeting housing shortage
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is working to strengthen its housing shortage by meeting with developers. The city hosted a ” Lunch and Learn” on Wednesday, educating developers on the process of seeking permits, dealing with water and sewer lines and more.
41nbc.com
Campus police officer spots gun in vehicle during school carpool at Westside High School
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Two schools were placed on lockdown this afternoon after a Bibb County Schools Campus Police officer saw a firearm in a vehicle in the carpool line at Westside High School. According to the school district, when the officer went toward the vehicle, a male got out with...
'I'll always be grateful': Macon man says Daybreak answered his prayer as shelter celebrates 10 years
MACON, Ga. — For 10 years, DePaul Daybreak USA has been giving Macon's homeless a helping hand. Tuesday, Daybreak celebrated its 10-year anniversary in a room full of city support. "Everybody on a first-time basis," Tim Almond said. Almond shared his story at the celebration Tuesday morning. He told...
Macon's Daybreak Center celebrates a decade of serving the homeless and looks forward to new work
LISTEN: Over the past decade, the Daybreak Center has provided a place for the unhoused in Macon to do simple things: laundry, bathe, access medical care or even just receive mail. GPB's Grant Blankenship reports on the milestone and the center's next steps. —— Macon’s Daybreak Day Resource Center celebrated...
'Pain hasn't gone away': Baldwin County NAACP, city leaders meet to find answers to unsolved homicides
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — It was a full house Monday night at the Union Baptist Church in Milledgeville. Over 15 city officials– including the mayor, city councilmen, county commissioners, and the district attorney– and the public were invited to attend a forum hosted by the Baldwin county chapter of the NAACP.
'Demand for housing is going to get stronger': Warner Robins builders work with city to address home shortage
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins homebuilders met with the city Wednesday to talk about the area's home shortage. If you were to talk to anyone in town, they'd probably say everyone is moving to Houston County. "A lot of great things about Houston County that drive people to...
Georgia Department of Human Services blames SNAP benefits delay on inflation, worker shortage
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia department of human services says if you've yet to see your snap benefits, it’s because they're dealing with an increase of renewals, inflation, and a worker shortage. Some say it's crippling thousands of Georgians just before the holidays as they try to feed their families.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/16/22
A Macon woman is speaking out about conditions in the Brookdale Resource Center. She says they kicked her out because her job is overnight.
41nbc.com
Bibb County Campus Police make arrest after Westside gun incident
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Bibb County Schools say the person at the center of school lockdowns at Westside High and Weaver Middle Schools on Wednesday is in custody. The district says Bibb County Campus Police arrested Zyon Hardwick and charged him with: carrying weapons within school safety, zones, at school functions, or on school property, criminal street gang activity, and possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18 yoa – 1st offense.
UPDATE: Investigators capture man after on-campus chase near Westside High School in Macon
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 7:15 p.m.:. Investigators have captured the suspect after an hours-long search. According to Bibb County Sheriff David Davis, the suspect went back to the house where he had previously tried to hide. The homeowner there was able to capture the suspect, allowing investigators to make the arrest.
wgxa.tv
Houston Healthcare invites the community to 'get the dirt' on Type 2 Diabetes
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Houston Healthcare invited community members to the Cary W. Martin Conference Center to get the lowdown on Type 2 Diabetes with Diabetes Day 2022. The event offered information on living with Type 2 Diabetes through cardiovascular health, exercise, and nutrition as well as informing attendants on infectious disease and their affects on diabetics.
17-year-old arrested in Macon manhunt identified, accused of previously bringing gun to Westside
MACON, Ga. — Warrants issued by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who led several law enforcement agencies on a nearly five-hour manhunt. 17-year-old Z’yon Rahquez Hardwick was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds and criminal street gang activity. He is...
wgxa.tv
GSP: Driver making pass in no-pass zone hits Dept. of Corrections van in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A wreck involving a Department of Corrections van is under investigation in Baldwin County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers were dispatched to OId Plantation Trail just after 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. Troopers say the driver of a Nissan Altima was trying to pass a tractor-trailer on a hill in a no-passing zone when they hit the DOC van head-on.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted, Twiggs County Schools cancels outdoor activities for today
The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Department has informed our Campus Police Department that they have discontinued the active search for the suspect and they have discontinued the Code Yellow Lockdown for all schools within the area. In the abundance of caution for the safety of students, faculty and staff, no...
'We're here to do God's work': Warner Robins ministry helping feed families through food bank
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Groups across Central Georgia are working to make sure families stay fed this holiday season. For 13WMAZ's annual community "Stuff the Truck" event, we are showing you how these groups feed families. The Rehoboth Baptist Association's Christian Social Ministries Food Bank works to put food...
Comments / 0