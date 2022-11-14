ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

"This amendment affects everyone that kisses a loved one goodbye" Illinois unions expecting collective bargaining amendment to pass

By Blake Dollier
WTHI
 3 days ago
(Un)Common Sense
2d ago

They're still spreading misleading misinformation about their own amendment. This law does absolutely NOTHING for private sector union employees. NOTHING!!! All this does is put into a constitutional amendment all of the same union offerings and protections that are already in place by federal law under the FLRA. What it does change is that it now provides all these union protections and perks to public sector unions who previously were not covered under the FLRA. Since public sector union employee pay comes primarily from public tax dollars, that's why the rise of property taxes are a distinct possibility. The only other thing it does is prevents the future passage of right to work laws.

Reply(7)
39
Guest
2d ago

only 7% of the union workers in the state of Illinois are affected by this. THANKS JB PRICKSTER AND THE CHICAGO TEACHERS UNION for trying to raise my property taxes to increase salaries for under producing teachers of Chicago who does not deserve a raise.

Reply(12)
30
John Harlan
2d ago

what this amendment does keep corporations from moving to Illinois they will be more jobs leaving the state to other states or overseas.

Reply(7)
22
