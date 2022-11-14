The Bella Twins were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 following their careers as both a tag team and singles wrestlers. While Brie Bella managed to win the Divas Championship once and hold it for 70 days, Nikki Bella found more success with the title. In Nikki's second reign with the Divas Championship, she turned back a number of challengers and eventually broke AJ Lee's record for the longest Divas championship reign in WWE history. Nikki still holds the record (301 days), and considering that the Divas Championship is now defunct, no one will likely ever break it.

1 DAY AGO