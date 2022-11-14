Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Compared To Roman Reigns And John Cena
Over the last few months fans have seen a lot of former WWE stars return to the company, and Karrion Kross was immediately thrust into the spotlight when he showed up on SmackDown. Kross has been feuding with Drew McIntyre and it seems that company officials are behind him this time around.
itrwrestling.com
The Undertaker Blasted Former WWE Star Backstage After Injuring Multiple Opponents
The Undertaker spent the best part of three decades at the top of WWE, and during that time he commanded a incredible respect backstage. Many stars of both the past and present have spoken about how ‘Taker was judge, jury and executioner in the locker room. One man who...
itrwrestling.com
Ronda Rousey Reveals Bizarre Blue Cheese & Hot Sauce Cheat Meal
Ronda Rousey has been taking part in competitive sport of some kind ever since she was 11-years-old. Originally this took the form of Judo, which carried her all of the way to the Olympic Games. After retiring from Judo at 21, Rousey began a career in mixed-martial arts. Rousey quickly...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey On Vince McMahon Booking Her Differently Than Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has undoubtedly earned the nickname of "The Beast” through his work in professional wrestling and mixed martial arts. After his first run in the UFC, Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012, officially beginning his overwhelming path of destruction. There, Lesnar went on to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from John Cena at SummerSlam 2014, before later carved out a historic 504-day reign as the WWE Universal Champion from 2017-2018.
itrwrestling.com
Becky Lynch Recalls The Biggest Lesson She Learned Whilst Training With Finn Balor
Becky Lynch has come a long way since taking her first steps into the wrestling industry back in the early 2000’s. Interestingly, she was helped along with those early steps by a man who was on his own way to wrestling stardom Finn Balor. The former Raw Women’s Champion...
itrwrestling.com
Booker T Bursts Out Laughing After Discovering Tyrus Is NWA World Heavyweight Champion
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had a less than flattering response after learning that Tyrus is the current NWA World Heavyweight Champion. It has been a tumultuous few months for the National Wrestling Alliance with a number of recent controversies drawing criticism from wrestling fans. One notable criticism was...
itrwrestling.com
When And Why Was Bray Wyatt Originally Released From WWE?
At Extreme Rules 2022 Bray Wyatt slowly walked back onto a WWE stage while being greeted as a returning hero as he did so. Since then his popularity has continued to rise, despite not having a match. Instead, a series of promos and vignettes have set the scene for the next phase of his career.
itrwrestling.com
Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins And Jon Moxley Reflect On Success Of The Shield
On November 18th 2012, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley, known as Dean Ambrose, crashed onto WWE’s main roster. During the main event of Survivor Series between CM Punk, Ryback and John Cena, the trio interfered to ensure that Punk retained the gold. While the three men formed...
411mania.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Critiques Darby Allin, Says Allin’s Promos Don’t Match His Look
– During a recent edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. shared some criticism of AEW booking of certain talents, including Darby Allin, Jay Lethal, and Ricky Starks. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Freddie Prinze Jr. on Darby Allin’s promos not...
wrestlinginc.com
The Bella Twins React To WWE NXT Star's Tribute
The Bella Twins were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 following their careers as both a tag team and singles wrestlers. While Brie Bella managed to win the Divas Championship once and hold it for 70 days, Nikki Bella found more success with the title. In Nikki's second reign with the Divas Championship, she turned back a number of challengers and eventually broke AJ Lee's record for the longest Divas championship reign in WWE history. Nikki still holds the record (301 days), and considering that the Divas Championship is now defunct, no one will likely ever break it.
wrestlinginc.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks WWE Star Is Getting Buried With Bad Booking
Freddie Prinze Jr. doesn't exactly think WWE is using Mustafa Ali to his fullest potential. Ali is a member of the "Raw" roster. While he's been getting more TV time under the new regime as opposed to when Vince McMahon was in charge of creative, some feel he hasn't been established as someone fans can get behind.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Compares Himself To John Cena & The Rock
AEW star MJF believes he has something in common with several other wrestling megastars, including John Cena and The Rock. While for most of MJF’s AEW career, the star has worked as a heel, MJF has exhibited some babyface traits during segments leading up to Full Gear. Speaking with...
itrwrestling.com
Logan Paul Makes Huge WrestleMania Pitch To Triple H – “Let Me Take Out John Cena”
After successfully landing himself a shot at Roman Reigns have calling him out on his podcast, Logan Paul has attempted to repeat the trick one more time. Although this time he wants John Cena, at WrestleMania 39, on his birthday. Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, the YouTube star revealed that...
itrwrestling.com
Legendary Referee Claims He Deserves To Be In WWE Hall Of Fame
In his nearly two decades as a WWE official, Earl Hebner played an integral part in some of the company’s most iconic matches and moments. Not only were he and his twin brother Dave the crux of a storyline conclusion between Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant, he also helped spearhead the storyline referee strike in 1999 as well as competed against WCW referee Nick Patrick during the Invasion storyline in 2001.
itrwrestling.com
Huge Injury Update On Logan Paul
At WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Logan Paul went toe-to-toe with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in what was only his third match in WWE. Despite his inexperience, the YouTube star pushed Reigns all of the way, but his efforts did come at a cost. In the aftermath of the...
ringsidenews.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Takes Pride In Not Watching WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel took place from Saudi Arabia just over a week back, and ever since then, the company hasn’t hesitated to rave about the success of the premium live event. One of the most well-known members of the wrestling media was however among those who did not watch Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, among other matchups.
itrwrestling.com
A Drunken Dwayne Johnson Once Played Tajiri’s Guitar For Guests While On His Private Plane
Wrestling fans are used to hearing horror stories from their heroes about life on the road, but sometimes the the simply surreal outweighs the daily grind. Especially when that something involves a drunk Dwayne Johnson serenading you on his own private plane. By the summer of 2002, Dwayne ‘the rock’...
itrwrestling.com
Stephanie McMahon Celebrates Unique WWE Raw Milestone
Over the past decade, WWE has made great strides when it comes to the presentation of women on its programming, particularly since the advent of the so-called Women’s Evolution that officially began in 2015 when Stephanie McMahon appeared on-screen to bring Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks to WWE Raw.
bodyslam.net
Logan Paul Has Already Texted Triple H About Wrestling John Cena At WrestleMania 39
Logan Paul hasn’t been in WWE for a long time, but, he has faced many top stars in his short time span including Miz, Rey Mysterio and Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Now, he has another top star on his mind and this time, maybe the biggest of them all. John Cena posted one of his non-caption photos of Logan Paul on Instagram. Following this, Logan Paul quote tweeted with eyes emoji on Twitter of an article saying John Cena was looking for an opponent for WrestleMania. Then, on his podcast ImPAULsive, Logan spoke more about a potential match with Cena.
itrwrestling.com
Vince McMahon Didn’t Know Who NXT Champion Was When He First Met Them
With the company under the stewardship of Vince McMahon a section of WWE fans became increasingly vocal about the apparent disconnect between the main roster and NXT. A number of stars who had impressed on the third brand failed to replicate this success on SmackDown and Raw, often having their characters changed in the process.
