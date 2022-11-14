Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia GOP, Republican groups want Saturday early voting stopped ahead of Senate runoff
ATLANTA — The Georgia Republican Party, the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee have joined a Fulton County lawsuit in an effort to prevent Saturday early voting ahead of the U.S. Senate runoff. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. issued an order Wednesday...
WMAZ
Georgia 2022 runoff election guide: Key dates and voting information
MACON, Ga. — Election day is Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, and we've put together a guide with everything you need to know before you head to the polls. As always, 13WMAZ is your go-to source for election information, so be sure to bookmark this story, as it will be updated with voter resources, candidate profiles and other election stories as we get closer to Election Day.
Georgia counties conduct audit of secretary of state race
A row of 10-sided dice sit on the table after being used as part of process to randomly determine which batches of ballots to audit for a state-wide risk limiting audit of the 2022 general election during a press conference Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta.
Jalopnik
Georgia's DUI Guy Josh McKay Lost His State Senate Race
Last month, we reported that a candidate for Georgia’s State Senate was on the board of an organization that advocates for weaker drunk driving laws. Fast forward to now: The election is over, the votes have been counted, and Josh McKay has officially lost. Georgia’s 11 Alive reports that his opponent, Nabilah Islam, won with 53 percent of the vote.
Yes, Georgia did allow Saturday early voting during Senate runoff races
ATLANTA — Georgia's Senate runoff election is getting a lot of attention and is drawing scrutiny for its early voting timeline. It's the second time Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is in a runoff. He earned his seat in 2020 – winning his runoff race against GOP incumbent Kelly Loeffler. But Georgia has changed its election code and laws since then.
WRDW-TV
Gov. Brian Kemp campaigning for Herschel Walker in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UGA football legend Herschel Walker is bringing in Georgia’s most influential Republican to help him in his Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. Gov. Brian Kemp, fresh off his solid re-election victory last week over Democrat Stacey Abrams, will...
Warnock and Democrats sue to allow Saturday early voting in Georgia runoff
Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock's campaign, the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, and the Democratic Party of Georgia are filing a lawsuit to keep Saturday early voting open for voters in the Senate runoff between Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
Georgia: Speaker of House David Ralston dies at 68
GEORGIA (WRBL) — Georgia’s Speaker of House David Ralston died at 68, WRBL confirmed alongside multiple other media outlets. David Ralston held the position of 73rd Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives since 2010. Earlier this month, Ralston had announced he would not seek nomination as House Speaker for the upcoming legislative session, citing […]
Georgia’s young voters ready for Dec. 6 runoff after new election rules tripped up some in midterms
Georgia Tech junior Alex Ames said that the state’s new voting law put some of her college friends in a bind when their absentee ballots did not arrive in time to be counted for the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Ames was among a group of college students and...
MSNBC
Herschel Walker discusses vampire movie during campaign speech
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker recounted a story about watching a film about vampires and werewolves during a stump speech in McDonough, Georgia, on Wednesday. The Morning Joe panel discusses Walker's appearance.Nov. 17, 2022.
WRDW-TV
UGA professor explains what happens next after Georgia abortion ban has been overturned
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A University of Georgia political science professor says the reason the six-week abortion ban was blocked is because it was passed in 2019 before Roe V Wade was overturned meaning lawmakers could introduce another bill similar to HB 481 with the same exact wording down the line.
Does a state holiday prohibit early voting from starting Saturday? | Georgia Senate runoff
ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff election is about three weeks away and it's almost time for early voting. Former City of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is getting a lot of attention for her criticism of the early voting timeline. She posted a tweet over the weekend saying...
This is how a Trump presidential announcement could impact the Senate runoff
ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce Tuesday night that he’s once again running for president. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston spent the day Tuesday finding out what impact that announcement could have on the U.S. Senate runoff between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock. So...
WXIA 11 Alive
Questions remain on when early voting in Georgia runoff will begin
The new law shortens the time allowed for early voting. Several election boards will meet today to discuss.
WALB 10
2021 law means shorter voting period for the Georgia Senate runoff race
Record voter turnout was seen across Georgia. From the WALB News 10 Digital Studio, election coverage from across the Peach State. Bishop, West squaring off in U.S. House District 2 race. Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST. Bishop has held the District 2 for almost three decades. Lee...
WMAZ
Countdown to Georgia runoff: How Senator Warnock, Herschel Walker stand on crime
13WMAZ wants to cut down the mudslinging and name-calling between candidates and just get to the issues. Here's a breakdown of each candidates' stance on crime.
The Carter Center joins audit of Georgia's secretary of state race
ATLANTA — The Carter Center announced Monday it will observe the risk-limiting audit of the secretary of state race. Last week, the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger chose his own race to be examined for the audit after winning reelection. The process is required for every even-year general...
WSAV-TV
Georgia Senate runoff update
Lowcountry town wants hole large hole digging to …. Over the last six months, there have been major problems at Sands Beach in Port Royal. Officials say large holes are becoming a constant issue and they want it to come to an end. The main reason folks are packing the beach to dig is because they want to find sharks’ teeth.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to testify in Trump election probe on Tuesday
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) will testify in the Fulton County probe into former President Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday. Why it matters: Kemp is the highest profile Georgia official to be subpoenaed to testify before the district attorney's special grand jury, which conclude with criminal charges against Trump if they find he violated state law by seeking to overturn the election, per Axios' Emma Hurt.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's when early voting for the Senate runoff begins - on a Sunday - in some metro Atlanta counties
ATLANTA — Georgians have a quick turnaround to get back to the polls for a runoff that will decide who represents the Peach State in the U.S. Senate. The second Election Day itself is Dec. 6, only about three weeks away, but there will be a week of early voting ahead of that.
