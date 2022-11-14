ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Maury County Source

Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Maury County for Nov. 15, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 14, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98311 S James Campbell BlvdColumbia9/13/2022. Columbia Health Foods97106 W 7th St, ColumbiaColumbia6/30/2022. La Superior...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival

Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival is back for another year!. Newsmaker: Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival. Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival is back for another year!. TN senators attempt to block marriage equality bill. Bill to protect same-sex, interracial marriages moves forward in senate. Titans $2B stadium proposal. Metro...
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

Top 5 Steakhouses in Franklin

Whether you are wanting to check out a new restaurant for date night, searching for a good spot for your business dinner, or looking to have a nice evening with friends and family, we know just the place! Franklin has a variety of unique, high-quality steakhouses to choose from. Keep reading for suggestions on your next night out!
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

KY relaxes ban on medical marijuana

TN Democrats are planning to file marijuana legislation next year. TN Democrats are planning to file marijuana legislation next year. 3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation. The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday. False threat leads to gun...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Local Resident Volunteers to Make Hats and Quilts for the Elderly

Volunteers from a local non-profit that focus on elderly residents in our community, help others by volunteering their time to check on seniors who live alone or who lack family to check on them. The group known as SCAN, which stands for the Senior Citizens Awareness Network, is a program that focuses on the safety needs of elderly persons throughout Rutherford County.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Shooting investigation south of downtown Nashville

Shooting investigation south of downtown Nashville. Shooting investigation south of downtown Nashville. Vanderbilt research study using AI to track traffic. Family hosts blood drive to pay it forward after their daughter's life was saved. When to see the Leonid Meteor Shower. When to see the Leonid Meteor Shower. AG issues...
NASHVILLE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

A look at how a small city in Tennessee is addressing homelessness

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville isn’t the only Midstate city dealing with a homeless problem. About an hour and a half southeast of Nashville, McMinnville is tackling the homeless problem so well that other cities are looking at their blueprint for success. Around 70 miles away sits the...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
WKRN

University of Virginia cancels game after fatal shooting

Virginia has canceled Saturday’s home football game in the wake of a shooting on campus that left three players dead and another injured. University of Virginia cancels game after fatal shooting. Virginia has canceled Saturday’s home football game in the wake of a shooting on campus that left three...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation

The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday. 3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation. The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday. Green Bay Titans fan excited for big game. Green...
GILES COUNTY, TN

