Sumner County commission votes to give Comer Barn back to original owners
The cost of renovations was the main reason the county wanted to give the barn back to the Rogers Group.
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Maury County for Nov. 15, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 14, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98311 S James Campbell BlvdColumbia9/13/2022. Columbia Health Foods97106 W 7th St, ColumbiaColumbia6/30/2022. La Superior...
fox17.com
Metro Council receives $1.8B design to renovate Nissan Stadium, but questions remain
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council met Tuesday evening to discuss the future of Nissan Stadium and the taxes they want to use to fund a possible domed Tennessee Titans stadium. Council members decided to move forward with the resolution to seek out a developer for a new stadium,...
Metro councilman accuses Mayor Cooper of lying over Titan’s stadium deal
The Titans' campaign for a new $2.1 billion domed stadium is facing criticism from the chair of the committee tasked with looking into the deal.
WSMV
Hendersonville neighborhood concerned by blasting at nearby construction site
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors said their homes have been rocked every day for months by blasting at a nearby construction site. Blasting is being done at the Norman Farms subdivision to clear a hill for new homes to be built, but people who already live in the area said their foundations are being damaged by the blasting.
WKRN
Nashville high schools to receive new sports fields, improved athletic facilities through $15M project
On Wednesday morning, Mayor John Cooper announced Metro Nashville Public Schools' (MNPS) 15 high school sports programs will receive a significant amount of funding thanks to a partnership with The Foundation for Athletics in Nashville Schools, Inc. (The Fans Inc.) and the Tennessee Titans. Nashville high schools to receive new...
WKRN
Newsmaker: Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival
Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival is back for another year!. Newsmaker: Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival. Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival is back for another year!. TN senators attempt to block marriage equality bill. Bill to protect same-sex, interracial marriages moves forward in senate. Titans $2B stadium proposal. Metro...
franklinis.com
Top 5 Steakhouses in Franklin
Whether you are wanting to check out a new restaurant for date night, searching for a good spot for your business dinner, or looking to have a nice evening with friends and family, we know just the place! Franklin has a variety of unique, high-quality steakhouses to choose from. Keep reading for suggestions on your next night out!
20-year-old driver smashes through multiple fences and deck in Spring Hill
Residents in a Spring Hill neighborhood are on pins and needles after another car left Port Royal Road, near Duplex Road, smashing through more fences, yards and decks.
Fire destroys local business, owner plans to rebuild
A local North Nashville business full of color and art was engulfed in smoke and flames when an early morning fire on Monday destroyed everything inside Flash Me Xperience.
WKRN
KY relaxes ban on medical marijuana
TN Democrats are planning to file marijuana legislation next year. TN Democrats are planning to file marijuana legislation next year. 3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation. The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday. False threat leads to gun...
wgnsradio.com
Local Resident Volunteers to Make Hats and Quilts for the Elderly
Volunteers from a local non-profit that focus on elderly residents in our community, help others by volunteering their time to check on seniors who live alone or who lack family to check on them. The group known as SCAN, which stands for the Senior Citizens Awareness Network, is a program that focuses on the safety needs of elderly persons throughout Rutherford County.
WSMV
Metropolitan Trustee says $6 million available for property owners in Davidson County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More people in Davidson County have paid their property taxes year-to-date, but there are still millions of dollars in relief out there, just waiting for people to use it. The Metropolitan Trustee said property taxes are 2.5% higher than in 2021, but their office has been...
WKRN
Shooting investigation south of downtown Nashville
Shooting investigation south of downtown Nashville. Shooting investigation south of downtown Nashville. Vanderbilt research study using AI to track traffic. Family hosts blood drive to pay it forward after their daughter's life was saved. When to see the Leonid Meteor Shower. When to see the Leonid Meteor Shower. AG issues...
Metro Council to make decision on Riverchase Apartment property
Metro Council could give the final green light to the highly debated redevelopment of the Riverchase apartments Tuesday night.
chattanoogacw.com
A look at how a small city in Tennessee is addressing homelessness
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville isn’t the only Midstate city dealing with a homeless problem. About an hour and a half southeast of Nashville, McMinnville is tackling the homeless problem so well that other cities are looking at their blueprint for success. Around 70 miles away sits the...
Woman killed in shooting at Watkins Park in North Nashville
Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed at a park in North Nashville late Monday night.
wgnsradio.com
Fire Department Called to Local High School after Smoke Filled Classroom on Tuesday Morning
(MURFREESBORO, TENN) A classroom filled with smoke, which led to Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue being called to Riverdale High School on Tuesday morning. The good news… the incident was not an actual fire and students were not in danger. Rutherford County Schools Communications Director James Evans confirmed, “We did...
WKRN
University of Virginia cancels game after fatal shooting
Virginia has canceled Saturday’s home football game in the wake of a shooting on campus that left three players dead and another injured. University of Virginia cancels game after fatal shooting. Virginia has canceled Saturday’s home football game in the wake of a shooting on campus that left three...
WKRN
3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation
The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday. 3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation. The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday. Green Bay Titans fan excited for big game. Green...
