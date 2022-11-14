ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

The 5 best deals from Walmart's Black Friday sale

By Patrick Farmer
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DCNXM_0jAjrVtl00

We're entering the second week of the Walmart Black Friday sale, and the retailer has just released a bounty of fresh tech deals for your perusal. Until Cyber Monday hits on November 28th, Walmart will be releasing deals every Monday at 12pm ET if you're a Walmart Plus member, or 7pm ET if you're a non-member . Whenever that happens, we'll be here to share the best five deals of the bunch.

Once you've perused our list of Walmart offers, go take a peek at our guide to the best early Black Friday deals . We're constantly updating that page with dozens of new deals all month long, and who knows? If you're lucky, you might be able to finish all your holiday shopping today and spend Black Friday sipping on eggnog. We believe in you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0viGVs_0jAjrVtl00

Join Walmart Plus for early access to deals

It's worth mentioning again that Walmart Plus members get access to deals seven hours before everyone else. This is particularly noteworthy if you have your eyes on a device that's in high demand, since you'll get to beat the rush and enjoy the savings before anything sells out.

Of course, you'll also get all of the other advantages of a Walmart Plus account, such as free shipping, discounted fuel, and a free subscription to the streaming service Paramount Plus . View Deal

Walmart Black Friday highlights

Top 5 best deals of Walmart's Black Friday sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K8yqu_0jAjrVtl00

HP 11.6" Chromebook: $98 $79 at Walmart

A Chromebook for 79 bucks? Count us in. The HP Chromebook may not win any awards for sophistication, but if you want a solid laptop that'll get things done, this is the device for you. The HP Chromebook boasts an ultra-durable construction, a decently fast AMD dual-core processor, and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4jby_0jAjrVtl00

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $149 $69 at Walmart

Thanks to Walmart, you can currently grab a pair of Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds for just $69, a considerable $80 drop from their usual price tag. These earbuds boast active noise cancellation, AKG-tuned 12mm speakers, and up to 29 hours of battery life when you use the charging case. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fOW3_0jAjrVtl00

Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch: $149.95 $99 at Walmart

The Versa 2 is one of our favorite Fitbits around, coming complete with over five days of battery life, music storage capabilities, and all the health tracking features that we've come to expect from the brand. Walmart's Black Friday sale sends the price of this wearable crashing down to just $99. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u098V_0jAjrVtl00

Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen): $119 $79 at Walmart

The Lenovo Tab M8 is a versatile tablet that boasts up to 15 hours of battery life and a vibrant HD display with a durable metal construction. Way ahead of Black Friday, Walmart is dropping a very generous $40 off the price of this tablet, bringing it down to a mere $79. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cQmg6_0jAjrVtl00

LG 32" UltraGear QHD Gaming Monitor: $349 $200 at Walmart

Gamers, take note. You can currently get this 32-inch LG monitor for just $200 at Walmart, a seriously impressive discount of $149. The LG UltraGear monitor comes with a smooth-as-butter 165Hz refresh rate, QHD resolution for stunning picture quality, and AMD FreeSync technology for intelligent motion processing. View Deal

If these Walmart deals aren't doing the trick, go take a look at our list of the best Black Friday Amazon deals while you're in the neighborhood.

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
OREGON STATE
TechRadar

Black Friday TV deals are available right now - here are the 13 best

Black Friday TV deals have landed early, and they don't disappoint. While most retailers reserve their best Black Friday deals for the holiday weekend, this year, the likes of Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart have launched early sales, and we've been most impressed with TV offers thanks to record-low prices on a range of displays. To help you find the best of the best, we've listed the top 13 Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far.
Billboard

The 26 Best Early Black Friday Deals on TVs, Speakers, Laptops & Other Must-Have Electronics

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Black Friday deals are kicking off earlier than usual. Best Buy launched a selection of early Black Friday deals last month, joining major retailers such as Walmart, Target, Macy’s, Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Nordstrom, Kohl’s, Home Depot and Amazon in offering deep discounts before Black Friday officially takes place on Nov. 25. Starting your holiday shopping? Right now, Best Buy shoppers can find deals on tons of must-have...
Gamespot

Best Buy Early Black Friday Sale Adds Even More Deals

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Black Friday is right around the corner, but Best Buy is getting a jump-start on the action with some early discounts. Head over to the retailer today and you'll find a slew of impressive early Black Friday deals--including steep price cuts on TVs, laptops, smart home gadgets, and more.
ZDNet

Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save up to $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Set to launch on Friday, November 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes...
SlashGear

Amazon Teases Black Friday Deals Ahead Of 48-Hour Sale

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The Amazon Black Friday 2022 countdown still has a week and a half to go, but the retail giant has given a glimpse of what best Amazon Black Friday deals await us in a Nov. 14 Amazon report. The 48-hour shipping blitz includes unmissable sales in tech, fitness, and beauty — just to name a few.
TechRadar

Samsung's best budget tablet is down to its cheapest ever price for Black Friday

Looking for a cheap tablet? The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is now available for its cheapest ever price in the early Black Friday deals in both the US and the UK. The budget-friendly tablet has been slashed to just $139 at Walmart (opens in new tab), while folks across the Atlantic can apply a £60 voucher at Amazon to drop it to £159 (opens in new tab).
ZDNet

15+ early Black Friday laptop deals: Get a new notebook for as low as $129

It's November, which among other things means Black Friday deals and discounts on laptops of all kinds from retailers and laptop manufacturers. Black Friday itself is on Nov. 25, but the sales engine is already up and running, and there are some excellent deals to be had throughout the month.
Android Central

Android Central

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy