Waynesboro, VA

Inside Nova

Two Culpeper men arrested in narcotics investigation

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper men. On Nov. 16, Jesse O. Williams, 60, and Jamie L. Cottoms, 31, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 1300 block of Orange Road in the Town of Culpeper, according to Virginia State Police.
CULPEPER, VA
wsvaonline.com

Greene County man arrested for narcotic charges

A Greene County man is in custody as a result of several narcotic-related search warrants. According to a new release, the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force executed multiple search warrants on Monday. Among the items seized included 35 pounds of marijuana, 15 ounces of Cocaine and 750 dollars in...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

UVa shooting suspect targeted victim, witness says; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Suspect targeted victims, shot one while he was sleeping, witness testifies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and WSET-TV. No bond for murder suspect. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Police locked down campus but didn’t alert community...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Richmond gun store may have sold gun to UVA shooting suspect

A Richmond area gun store may be connected to the deadly University of Virginia shooting. The owner of Dance’s Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights tweeted out that Christopher Darnell Jones Junior bought two guns legally at his store earlier this year. It is not known yet if either one of the guns were used in Sunday’s shooting.
RICHMOND, VA
wsvaonline.com

Shooting suspect first court appearance this morning

The man accused of killing three people following a shooting incident at the University of Virginia is expected to make his first court appearance in Charlottesville. Christopher Darnell Jones Junior of Petersburg has a bond hearing scheduled for nine o’clock this morning in Albemarle County General District Court. The...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

Man arrested by Charlottesville Police for firearm charge, among others

A 31-year-old man has been arrested by Charlottesville police after authorities were alerted to threatening social media posts made by Bryan Silva. Police say in a social media post that Silva has no affiliation with UVA but is known by the UVA threat assessment team. He faces charges including possession or transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. At this time, CPD does not believe Silva’s threats were related to the tragic events on UVA’s campus Sunday night.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two people treated after shooting reports in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are being treated as Lynchburg Police investigate two incidents of shots being fired Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:55 p.m., police say, several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired near 12th Street. Officers found several cartridge casings in the 1200 block of Pierce Street. Shortly after...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
FOREST, VA
theriver953.com

BRNGTF make a narcotics arrest

The Virginia State Police report by email that on Nov. 4 32-year-old Spicy D. Penn was arrested following the execution of a search warrant in the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in Culpeper. The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) seized an undisclosed amount of cocaine along with...
CULPEPER, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro man arrested in early morning assault

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A 31-year-old Waynesboro man was arrested on four felony charges and one misdemeanor for an assault during the early morning hours of Nov. 13. According to a press release from the department, Waynesboro officers responded to Augusta Health Sunday to speak with a 32-year-old female victim.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WSET

20-year-old woman charged in Wyndhurst stabbing appears in court

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — 20-year-old Jada Hobbs appeared before a judge on Monday morning, after being arrested and charged with malicious wounding. Hobbs will be represented by a public defender and will have a bond hearing scheduled for later this week. She will appear back in court on January...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC Washington

Man Arrested for ‘Threatening' Social Media Posts Against UVA: Police

A man was arrested Monday for making “several concerning and threatening social media posts" against the University of Virginia, authorities said. The Charlottesville Police Department said they and UVA police do not believe threats made by suspect, 31-year-old Bryan Michael Silva, were related to the shooting that killed three members of the UVA football team and injured two other students late on the previous night.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wuvanews.com

Bryan Silva in Custody After Social Media Threats Against UVa

While the UVa Community is still reeling from the tragedy of Sunday night’s shooting resulting in the death of three UVa football players and wounding of two others, UVa students were also alarmed by an unrelated threat made online Sunday by a Charlottesville resident and convicted felon, who has since been arrested and taken into custody.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman arrested after stabbing in Wyndhurst area of Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Jada Nycole Hobbs, 20, was arrested without struggle and is charged with Malicious Wounding. She was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail and is being held on no bond. EARLIER STORY: Lynchburg Police are looking into a stabbing in the 700 block of Wyndhurst...
LYNCHBURG, VA

