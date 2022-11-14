Read full article on original website
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Inside Nova
Two Culpeper men arrested in narcotics investigation
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper men. On Nov. 16, Jesse O. Williams, 60, and Jamie L. Cottoms, 31, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 1300 block of Orange Road in the Town of Culpeper, according to Virginia State Police.
wsvaonline.com
Greene County man arrested for narcotic charges
A Greene County man is in custody as a result of several narcotic-related search warrants. According to a new release, the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force executed multiple search warrants on Monday. Among the items seized included 35 pounds of marijuana, 15 ounces of Cocaine and 750 dollars in...
cardinalnews.org
UVa shooting suspect targeted victim, witness says; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Suspect targeted victims, shot one while he was sleeping, witness testifies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and WSET-TV. No bond for murder suspect. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Police locked down campus but didn’t alert community...
wsvaonline.com
Richmond gun store may have sold gun to UVA shooting suspect
A Richmond area gun store may be connected to the deadly University of Virginia shooting. The owner of Dance’s Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights tweeted out that Christopher Darnell Jones Junior bought two guns legally at his store earlier this year. It is not known yet if either one of the guns were used in Sunday’s shooting.
Police: Culpeper man arrested for cocaine, firearm possession
A Culpeper man is in custody after a task force bust resulted in cocaine, a firearm and cash being seized.
wsvaonline.com
Shooting suspect first court appearance this morning
The man accused of killing three people following a shooting incident at the University of Virginia is expected to make his first court appearance in Charlottesville. Christopher Darnell Jones Junior of Petersburg has a bond hearing scheduled for nine o’clock this morning in Albemarle County General District Court. The...
Man pleads guilty to robbing victim at gunpoint in their Albemarle County home
According to the DOJ, C.H. was forced from his upstairs bedroom into the kitchen by Gray and Williams who then ordered him to lie facedown on the floor. Gray bound C.H.'s hands with tape, punched him in the face and pushed him into the kitchen pantry.
wfirnews.com
Man arrested by Charlottesville Police for firearm charge, among others
A 31-year-old man has been arrested by Charlottesville police after authorities were alerted to threatening social media posts made by Bryan Silva. Police say in a social media post that Silva has no affiliation with UVA but is known by the UVA threat assessment team. He faces charges including possession or transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. At this time, CPD does not believe Silva’s threats were related to the tragic events on UVA’s campus Sunday night.
WDBJ7.com
Two people treated after shooting reports in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are being treated as Lynchburg Police investigate two incidents of shots being fired Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:55 p.m., police say, several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired near 12th Street. Officers found several cartridge casings in the 1200 block of Pierce Street. Shortly after...
WSET
Search warrants reveal cause of death in Forest woman's murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Search warrants made available through the Bedford County Circuit Court reveal chilling details of what took place leading up to and after the murder of 28-year-old Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Montgomery was found unresponsive in her home on October 7. On October 20, who we...
theriver953.com
BRNGTF make a narcotics arrest
The Virginia State Police report by email that on Nov. 4 32-year-old Spicy D. Penn was arrested following the execution of a search warrant in the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in Culpeper. The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) seized an undisclosed amount of cocaine along with...
WHSV
Waynesboro man arrested in early morning assault
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A 31-year-old Waynesboro man was arrested on four felony charges and one misdemeanor for an assault during the early morning hours of Nov. 13. According to a press release from the department, Waynesboro officers responded to Augusta Health Sunday to speak with a 32-year-old female victim.
WSET
20-year-old woman charged in Wyndhurst stabbing appears in court
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — 20-year-old Jada Hobbs appeared before a judge on Monday morning, after being arrested and charged with malicious wounding. Hobbs will be represented by a public defender and will have a bond hearing scheduled for later this week. She will appear back in court on January...
NBC 29 News
Arraignment delayed for man charged in fatal shooting of UVA football players
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle General District Court says it is working to get the paperwork from Henrico County in order to arraign Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. in Albemarle County. Jones faces three counts of second-degree murder, as well as using a handgun in the commission of a felony....
NBC Washington
Man Arrested for ‘Threatening' Social Media Posts Against UVA: Police
A man was arrested Monday for making “several concerning and threatening social media posts" against the University of Virginia, authorities said. The Charlottesville Police Department said they and UVA police do not believe threats made by suspect, 31-year-old Bryan Michael Silva, were related to the shooting that killed three members of the UVA football team and injured two other students late on the previous night.
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows police arresting UVA shooting suspect
Hours after three UVA football players were shot and killed in Charlottesville, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the man police say killed the student-athletes, was arrested in a Henrico neighborhood.
wuvanews.com
Bryan Silva in Custody After Social Media Threats Against UVa
While the UVa Community is still reeling from the tragedy of Sunday night’s shooting resulting in the death of three UVa football players and wounding of two others, UVa students were also alarmed by an unrelated threat made online Sunday by a Charlottesville resident and convicted felon, who has since been arrested and taken into custody.
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested after stabbing in Wyndhurst area of Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Jada Nycole Hobbs, 20, was arrested without struggle and is charged with Malicious Wounding. She was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail and is being held on no bond. EARLIER STORY: Lynchburg Police are looking into a stabbing in the 700 block of Wyndhurst...
fox5dc.com
Charlottesville police arrest man accused of making threats against UVA on social media
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Police in Charlottesville have released the mugshot of the man they arrested Monday who they believe made threats on social media against the University of Virginia. The Charlottesville Police Department said that while working in conjunction with the University of Virginia Police Department, officers were made aware...
cbs19news
Police investigating shooting that sent juvenile to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a juvenile to the hospital. According to police, the incident occurred around 5:55 p.m. Saturday within the 800 block of Hardy Drive. Officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault and found a juvenile...
