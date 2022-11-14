ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USF and coach Jon Anderson ‘part ways’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) — As the 2022 season comes to a close, the University of Sioux Falls and head football coach Jon Anderson are parting ways.

The University announced Monday that Anderson is stepping down as coach of the Cougars, marking the end of his 6-year tenure as head coach of the program.

“Discussions with coach Anderson about the future of the Cougar football program led to this point where we felt it was best for the program to make this change,” said USF Athletic Director Pam Gohl. “We appreciate his service to the university and wish him the best.”

The university will start the process of identifying a new head coach immediately.

