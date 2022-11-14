LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tommy’s Express Car Wash is joining News 10, Sylvan Learning Center, Modern Woodman and J&B Boots in support of Footprints of Michigan. They are working together to Make an Impact by collecting new or gently used kids’ boots or donations to purchase boots for their Boots on the Playground initiative. The Boots on the Playground program was started after a principal at a local elementary school had reached out to Footprints of Michigan because some of his students were in need of winter boots. Since then it’s been a yearly undertaking to collect and provide boots to local children in need. Their mission is to empower those who are in need by providing warmth and dignity with footwear.

