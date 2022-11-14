Read full article on original website
‘Are our kids safe at home?’ - Mid-Michigan parents want answers after cyberattack
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - All public schools in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will be open Thursday, although students will have limited access to technology. Background: Schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to reopen Thursday following cyberattack. The schools have been closed since Monday because of a ransomware attack at the Jackson...
Eaton Rapids millage passes
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Election Day comes with important results for many area schools. School millages require renewals. If those renewals fail, it could result in devastating cuts to programs and services. Mid-Michigan voters passed school millages in St. Johns, Webberville, Williamston, and Eaton Rapids. Eaton Rapids School District...
Ele’s Place recognizes Children’s Grief Awareness Day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ele’s Place - Capital Region is dedicated to creating awareness of and support for grieving children and their families. Through peer support groups, Ele’s Place helps children learn how to cope with the death of a parent, sibling, or someone else close to them.
Jackson to install new sewer monitoring system
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It will be a lot easier for Jackson city officials to stop a sewer backup before it gets worse. City of Jackson to residents: “Don’t flush your wipes!”. The city approved the purchase of a new camera system Tuesday night to better allow officials...
Tommy’s Express Car Wash gears up the community for winter
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tommy’s Express Car Wash is joining News 10, Sylvan Learning Center, Modern Woodman and J&B Boots in support of Footprints of Michigan. They are working together to Make an Impact by collecting new or gently used kids’ boots or donations to purchase boots for their Boots on the Playground initiative. The Boots on the Playground program was started after a principal at a local elementary school had reached out to Footprints of Michigan because some of his students were in need of winter boots. Since then it’s been a yearly undertaking to collect and provide boots to local children in need. Their mission is to empower those who are in need by providing warmth and dignity with footwear.
MSU celebrates the opening of new space for Department of African American and African Studies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Michigan State University is celebrating the Department of African American and African Studies with the College of Arts and Letters, unveiling its new learning space on Thursday. This space will offer MSU students the opportunity to engage and explore the lives, worlds, and cultural practices of African...
Former Hillsdale County Deputy pleads guilty to misconduct
BROWNSTOWN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - 46-year-old Todd Barkley of Brownstown Township pled guilty to one count of misconduct in office. In addition to Barkley’s prohibition from serving as law enforcement, he will be sentenced to three years of probation. “We hold our law enforcement officers to the highest level...
Modern Woodmen makes an impact one ‘step’ at a time
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Part of Modern Woodmen’s company creed is actually “All that we send into the lives of others, comes back into our own.” They exist as a not for profit 501c8 organization which means the money that they would normally pay the government, they actually distribute back to our members and communities across the country.
City of Lansing to distribute food to residents with drive-thru
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City of Lansing residents in need of food, on a fixed income, or who have recently lost their job is welcome to participate in the drive-thru mobile food distribution. Along with the Greater Lansing Food Bank, the City of Lansing will hold a Drive-Thru Mobile Food...
First-ever Turkey Drive-thru success with Jackson Police Department
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) -The Jackson Police Department helped Jackson families get a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving with their first-ever Turkey Drive-Thru event. Giving away 150 free frozen turkeys. Hundreds of cars packed the parking lot of the Commonwealth Commerce Center in Downtown Jackson and some people even walked-up...
‘No contract, no coffee’ - Lansing Township participates in ‘Red Cup Rebellion’ strike
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 7,000 Starbucks employees across the country are holding a nationwide strike called The Red Cup Rebellion. The Red Cup Rebellion happens on the same day thousands of customers will visit Starbucks for a branded, red, holiday cup. Lake Lansing is not the only Starbucks location fighting for a fair contract -- more than 100 stores are joining together for the national Unfair Labor Practice Strike.
US-127 at Trowbridge reopens following collision
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A snowy Tuesday morning has caused crashes across Mid-Michigan. US-127 at the Trowbridge Road exit (exit 9) in Ingham County. The area was closed at about 10 a.m. News 10 crews reported tow trucks and East Lansing police were on the scene. The area was cleared...
$1K reward offered for information in Jackson shooting
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that could identify a suspect in a Jackson shooting on Friday. According to authorities, the Jackson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Mechanic and Ganson streets just before 11:45 p.m. The suspect was reported to be last seen walking southbound on Mechanic Street toward Morrell Street.
Michigan’s Treasury to hold unclaimed property public auction
DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A public auction held by Michigan Unclaimed Property will be on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township. Featured in the auction will be a wide variety of items, including coins, currency, jewelry, and many collectibles. The Michigan Department of...
Lansing’s Saddleback BBQ to help people in Ukraine
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saddleback BBQ in Lansing is raising money to buy an ambulance for civilians that have been injured during the war in Ukraine. The restaurant hopes to raise $10,000. This comes at a time when the war is sadly set to hit the nine-month mark soon with...
Jackson firefighters raise $16K for those impacted by muscular dystrophy
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson and Summit Jackson Firefighters presented the Muscular Dystrophy Association with a $16,000 check. Summit Jackson Firefighters Local 1306 raised the funds with several “Fill the Boot” fundraisers that kicked off this fall. They greeted drivers on the streets, asking them to donate to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s treatment and cure research.
New AC3 Community Center to host unique programs to empower youth
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The A’jai Empowerment Foundation is using this week to expose the Mid-Michigan area to the foundation, their community center and their unique programs. This year Ashley James has been able to team up with the community to create a foundation and programs in the 200,000...
Now Desk: First Alert Weather Day continues
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both Thursday and Friday have been declared First Alert Weather Days by the News 10 First Alert Weather Team. As the snow falls outside, First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to take a look at what we’ve seen so far, and what we still have coming up.
Charlotte dog missing since July reunited with family
OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - A dog was reunited with her family Thursday after being missing since July. According to authorities, Latte went missing from her Charlotte home over the summer. There were reports of her being seen around the city, but she was too nervous to be captured. Months later,...
CATA to close Thanksgiving
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority fixed-route, Spec-Tran, Connector, Redi-Ride, Rural Service, Lot Link, Night Owl and Shopping Bus services will not operate on Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, all non-campus routes and services will end at their regularly scheduled times. MSU late-evening campus services on routes 30,...
