ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump lawyers compare former president to Galileo in Twitter lawsuit

By Brady Knox, Breaking News Reporter
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XhtZw_0jAjqwdt00

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers compared him to famed Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei in a Twitter lawsuit.

The 96-page brief submitted to the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals argues that Twitter violated the First Amendment in suppressing certain perspectives regarding COVID-19 and information about the 2020 election, both of which Twitter considered misinformation. The brief utilizes a variety of arguments to make Trump's point, perhaps the most notable of which compares the former president to the pioneer of heliocentrism: Galileo.

"Most people once believed these to be crackpot ideas; many still do. But crackpot ideas sometimes turn out to be true. The earth does revolve around the sun, and it was Hunter Biden, not Russian disinformation agents, who dropped off a laptop full of incriminating evidence at a repair shop in Delaware," the brief states.

IS ELON MUSK PAVING THE WAY FOR A TRUMP RETURN TO TWITTER?

"Galileo spent his remaining days under house arrest for spreading heretical ideas, and thousands of dissidents today are arrested or killed by despotic governments eager to suppress ideas they disapprove of. But this is not the American way. We believe the path to truth is forged by exposing all ideas to opposition, debate, and discussion," it added.

Galileo was famously targeted by the Roman Inquisition for arguing for heliocentrism, the theory that the Earth revolved around the sun rather than vice versa, which many in the Catholic Church believed amounted to heresy. He spent much of the remainder of his life under house arrest after being forced to recant.

The brief is also notable for claiming that it is "correct or at least debatable" that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen." The courts and election officials have roundly rejected such claims.

Trump filed class action lawsuits against a number of social media companies in federal court in southern Florida, but judges moved them to Northern California, near their headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to Politico.

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

‘They’re Closing in Directly on Donald’: Attorneys Think Feds Will Offer Immunity After Key Trump Aide Reportedly Pleads the Fifth to Grand Jury

Legal experts believe federal prosecutors investigating a tranche of allegedly classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago over the summer will obtain key testimonial evidence from a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump in the near future – evidence that will likely be used directly against the 45th president. That...
FLORIDA STATE
ValueWalk

Trump About To Be Indicted – Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 31, 2022) – “GOP Bracing For Trump Indictment Soon After Election Day,” says THE HILL. It reports that “Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum…
GEORGIA STATE
People

American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'

Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7.  Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
FRESNO, CA
Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
OREGON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Election Gambit to Avoid Charges Isn’t So Sound

Former President Donald Trump’s bizarre and insanely early rollout of his 2024 presidential campaign has former prosecutors accusing him of simply seeking cover from a potential federal criminal indictment. But those same legal experts say Trump announcing his candidacy would at best only delay a prosecution—and at worst cause a MAGA insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
Advocate

This Incoming Gay Congressman Is Coming for Marjorie Taylor Greene

If he has it his way, incoming Congressman-elect Robert Garcia of California will be prancing his way right past Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and leaving one of the most anti-LGBTQ+ members of Congress in his wake. That's the message Garcia sent when he posted a popular reaction video of NeNe Leakes stepping out to Saucy Santana's song "Walk."
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Trump No-Shows!

Donald Trump didn’t show up to testify for the Jan. 6 committee and now, it’s members are deciding about what to do next.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
253K+
Followers
72K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy