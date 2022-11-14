Trump lawyers compare former president to Galileo in Twitter lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers compared him to famed Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei in a Twitter lawsuit.

The 96-page brief submitted to the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals argues that Twitter violated the First Amendment in suppressing certain perspectives regarding COVID-19 and information about the 2020 election, both of which Twitter considered misinformation. The brief utilizes a variety of arguments to make Trump's point, perhaps the most notable of which compares the former president to the pioneer of heliocentrism: Galileo.

"Most people once believed these to be crackpot ideas; many still do. But crackpot ideas sometimes turn out to be true. The earth does revolve around the sun, and it was Hunter Biden, not Russian disinformation agents, who dropped off a laptop full of incriminating evidence at a repair shop in Delaware," the brief states.

IS ELON MUSK PAVING THE WAY FOR A TRUMP RETURN TO TWITTER?

"Galileo spent his remaining days under house arrest for spreading heretical ideas, and thousands of dissidents today are arrested or killed by despotic governments eager to suppress ideas they disapprove of. But this is not the American way. We believe the path to truth is forged by exposing all ideas to opposition, debate, and discussion," it added.

Galileo was famously targeted by the Roman Inquisition for arguing for heliocentrism, the theory that the Earth revolved around the sun rather than vice versa, which many in the Catholic Church believed amounted to heresy. He spent much of the remainder of his life under house arrest after being forced to recant.

The brief is also notable for claiming that it is "correct or at least debatable" that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen." The courts and election officials have roundly rejected such claims.

Trump filed class action lawsuits against a number of social media companies in federal court in southern Florida, but judges moved them to Northern California, near their headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to Politico.