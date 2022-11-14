ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

NFD urges safety when frying turkeys

F you decide to use a traditional turkey fryer, the Nashville Fire Department would like to offer the following tips to keep you safe. f you decide to use a traditional turkey fryer, the Nashville Fire Department would like to offer the following tips to keep you safe. I-24 traffic...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI

One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. The Nashville Rescue Mission does such vital work for those struggling with homelessness in Nashville. Boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer. Boy fighting cancer...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WKRN

KY relaxes ban on medical marijuana

TN Democrats are planning to file marijuana legislation next year. TN Democrats are planning to file marijuana legislation next year. 3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation. The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday. False threat leads to gun...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville intersection

Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. 3rd body exhumed in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Shooting investigation south of downtown Nashville

Shooting investigation south of downtown Nashville. Shooting investigation south of downtown Nashville. Vanderbilt research study using AI to track traffic. Family hosts blood drive to pay it forward after their daughter's life was saved. When to see the Leonid Meteor Shower. When to see the Leonid Meteor Shower. AG issues...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 flown to Nashville hospital following shooting in Clarksville

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive. 1 flown to Nashville hospital following shooting …. The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Pine Mountain Road and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival

Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival is back for another year!. Newsmaker: Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival. Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival is back for another year!. TN senators attempt to block marriage equality bill. Bill to protect same-sex, interracial marriages moves forward in senate. Titans $2B stadium proposal. Metro...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Clarksville mechanic targeted in arson

A Clarksville man is looking for the person responsible for setting fire to his property,. A Clarksville man is looking for the person responsible for setting fire to his property,. Felon charged after drugs, gun found in Madison. Felon charged after drugs, gun found in Madison. Widespread sickness straining hospitals...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

University of Virginia cancels game after fatal shooting

Virginia has canceled Saturday’s home football game in the wake of a shooting on campus that left three players dead and another injured. University of Virginia cancels game after fatal shooting. Virginia has canceled Saturday’s home football game in the wake of a shooting on campus that left three...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man in custody after high-speed chase in Bowling Green

A Bowling Green man is in jail after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase going over 100+ mph. Man in custody after high-speed chase in Bowling …. A Bowling Green man is in jail after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase going over 100+ mph.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

10-year-old boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer

A 10-year-old boy fighting cancer is traveling across the country and being sworn into law enforcement agencies. 10-year-old boy fighting cancer sworn in as police …. A 10-year-old boy fighting cancer is traveling across the country and being sworn into law enforcement agencies. Convicted murderer sentenced in Clarksville. Eric Lamar...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police: Attempted robbery leads to shooting in South Nashville; suspect sought

Police: Attempted robbery leads to shooting in South Nashville; suspect sought. Police: Attempted robbery leads to shooting in South …. Police: Attempted robbery leads to shooting in South Nashville; suspect sought. News 2 honors engineer Keith Littrell. News 2 honors engineer Keith Littrell. Life-saving donations. Family hosts blood drive to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

20 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana found at Nashville BNA

A man is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana mixed with coffee grounds inside his luggage at Nashville International Airport. 20 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana found at Nashville …. A man is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Heartbroken family calls death senseless

Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Nashville shooting suspect captured in East Tennessee. The man...
GALLATIN, TN
WKRN

Edit Hendersonville, French-Polynesian fare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Need a delicious, French-Polynesian dish to try at home? Look no further because Edit Hendersonville, a local restaurant is sharing a customer favorite. Chef Brandon Frohne joined Local On 2 to walk us through how to make their Duck Chow Mein Baguette dish and talk more about...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

Woman charged with attempted homicide after gas station shooting

A woman faces multiple counts of attempted criminal homicide charges after police say she fired several shots toward a vehicle at a gas station in Madison. Woman charged with attempted homicide after gas station …. A woman faces multiple counts of attempted criminal homicide charges after police say she fired...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Teen charged in Hermitage shooting

Police: Attempted robbery leads to shooting in South …. Police: Attempted robbery leads to shooting in South Nashville; suspect sought. Man shot during robbery attempt in South Nashville. Man shot during robbery attempt in South Nashville. NFD urges safety when frying turkeys. f you decide to use a traditional turkey...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TSU marching band gets Grammy nominations

Tennessee State University's marching band has been nominated for two Grammys. Tennessee State University's marching band has been nominated for two Grammys. Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. “It’s unacceptably high”: Nashville mayor comments …...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Toy drive to honor 5-year-old killed in Smyrna

A family has found a way to honor the life of their five-year-old who was tragically killed in an accidental shooting in Smyrna. A family has found a way to honor the life of their five-year-old who was tragically killed in an accidental shooting in Smyrna. Felon charged after drugs,...
SMYRNA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy