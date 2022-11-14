Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
Related
WKRN
NFD urges safety when frying turkeys
F you decide to use a traditional turkey fryer, the Nashville Fire Department would like to offer the following tips to keep you safe. f you decide to use a traditional turkey fryer, the Nashville Fire Department would like to offer the following tips to keep you safe. I-24 traffic...
WKRN
Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI
One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. The Nashville Rescue Mission does such vital work for those struggling with homelessness in Nashville. Boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer. Boy fighting cancer...
WKRN
KY relaxes ban on medical marijuana
TN Democrats are planning to file marijuana legislation next year. TN Democrats are planning to file marijuana legislation next year. 3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation. The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday. False threat leads to gun...
WKRN
Nashville evictions double in October; Metro program gives tenants free access to lawyers
There’s been an uptick in people getting kicked out of their homes in Nashville in recent months, according to data provided by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Nashville evictions double in October; Metro program …. There’s been an uptick in people getting kicked out of their homes in...
WKRN
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville intersection
Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. 3rd body exhumed in...
WKRN
Shooting investigation south of downtown Nashville
Shooting investigation south of downtown Nashville. Shooting investigation south of downtown Nashville. Vanderbilt research study using AI to track traffic. Family hosts blood drive to pay it forward after their daughter's life was saved. When to see the Leonid Meteor Shower. When to see the Leonid Meteor Shower. AG issues...
WKRN
1 flown to Nashville hospital following shooting in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Drive. 1 flown to Nashville hospital following shooting …. The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Pine Mountain Road and...
WKRN
Newsmaker: Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival
Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival is back for another year!. Newsmaker: Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival. Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival is back for another year!. TN senators attempt to block marriage equality bill. Bill to protect same-sex, interracial marriages moves forward in senate. Titans $2B stadium proposal. Metro...
WKRN
Clarksville mechanic targeted in arson
A Clarksville man is looking for the person responsible for setting fire to his property,. A Clarksville man is looking for the person responsible for setting fire to his property,. Felon charged after drugs, gun found in Madison. Felon charged after drugs, gun found in Madison. Widespread sickness straining hospitals...
WKRN
University of Virginia cancels game after fatal shooting
Virginia has canceled Saturday’s home football game in the wake of a shooting on campus that left three players dead and another injured. University of Virginia cancels game after fatal shooting. Virginia has canceled Saturday’s home football game in the wake of a shooting on campus that left three...
WKRN
Man in custody after high-speed chase in Bowling Green
A Bowling Green man is in jail after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase going over 100+ mph. Man in custody after high-speed chase in Bowling …. A Bowling Green man is in jail after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase going over 100+ mph.
WKRN
10-year-old boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer
A 10-year-old boy fighting cancer is traveling across the country and being sworn into law enforcement agencies. 10-year-old boy fighting cancer sworn in as police …. A 10-year-old boy fighting cancer is traveling across the country and being sworn into law enforcement agencies. Convicted murderer sentenced in Clarksville. Eric Lamar...
WKRN
Police: Attempted robbery leads to shooting in South Nashville; suspect sought
Police: Attempted robbery leads to shooting in South Nashville; suspect sought. Police: Attempted robbery leads to shooting in South …. Police: Attempted robbery leads to shooting in South Nashville; suspect sought. News 2 honors engineer Keith Littrell. News 2 honors engineer Keith Littrell. Life-saving donations. Family hosts blood drive to...
WKRN
20 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana found at Nashville BNA
A man is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana mixed with coffee grounds inside his luggage at Nashville International Airport. 20 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana found at Nashville …. A man is facing felony drug charges after police say they found pounds of marijuana...
WKRN
Heartbroken family calls death senseless
Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Gallatin mother, sister remember Bobby Transou Jr. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Nashville shooting suspect captured in East Tennessee. The man...
WKRN
Edit Hendersonville, French-Polynesian fare
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Need a delicious, French-Polynesian dish to try at home? Look no further because Edit Hendersonville, a local restaurant is sharing a customer favorite. Chef Brandon Frohne joined Local On 2 to walk us through how to make their Duck Chow Mein Baguette dish and talk more about...
WKRN
Woman charged with attempted homicide after gas station shooting
A woman faces multiple counts of attempted criminal homicide charges after police say she fired several shots toward a vehicle at a gas station in Madison. Woman charged with attempted homicide after gas station …. A woman faces multiple counts of attempted criminal homicide charges after police say she fired...
WKRN
Teen charged in Hermitage shooting
Police: Attempted robbery leads to shooting in South …. Police: Attempted robbery leads to shooting in South Nashville; suspect sought. Man shot during robbery attempt in South Nashville. Man shot during robbery attempt in South Nashville. NFD urges safety when frying turkeys. f you decide to use a traditional turkey...
WKRN
TSU marching band gets Grammy nominations
Tennessee State University's marching band has been nominated for two Grammys. Tennessee State University's marching band has been nominated for two Grammys. Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. “It’s unacceptably high”: Nashville mayor comments …...
WKRN
Toy drive to honor 5-year-old killed in Smyrna
A family has found a way to honor the life of their five-year-old who was tragically killed in an accidental shooting in Smyrna. A family has found a way to honor the life of their five-year-old who was tragically killed in an accidental shooting in Smyrna. Felon charged after drugs,...
Comments / 0