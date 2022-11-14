Read full article on original website
The Gotham Apartments constructed in 1919 are still used todayCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Grand Avenue Garage was eventually demolished but was on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Mineral Hall at the Kansas City Art Institute was a residence with an elaborate architectural appeal in 1904CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
You can't miss the four tallest buildings in Kansas City's skyline which is even more beautiful at nightCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Baker-Vawter Building built in 1920 on Wyandotte was repurposed into lofts in 2005 thanks to SWD ArchitectsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Two critically-injured after argument inside convenience store off Red Bridge Road
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said two people suffered critical injuries after a shooting Thursday morning. Police said two people in line at the Stop n Shop store in the area of Red Bridge Road and 110th Street were involved in an argument. A shooting ensued, and both suffered...
2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-435 near Roe Avenue
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Overland Park that has sent at least two people to the hospital.
kttn.com
Five-year-old child dies, driver injured in crash on Highway 169
The highway patrol reports a woman was injured and a young child lost his life in a single-vehicle, rollover, accident on Wednesday afternoon in eastern Buchanan County three miles north of Gower. Thirty-three-year-old Alisha Martin of Gower was traveling south on Highway 169 when her car crossed the center of...
KCFD crews respond to fire in detached garage in south KCMO
The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 8300 block of Highland Avenue Wednesday.
Hit and run on Turnpike leaves vehicle on side
DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – A driver escaped serious injury after being sideswiped Tuesday in Douglas County. The 42-year-old Topeka man suffered minor injuries but was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital after being sideswiped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The man was passing the 202 entry ramp on I-70 when he was sideswiped which caused […]
One person dies in early morning Topeka fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department has confirmed one person has died in an early morning fire at 1814 Randolph in Topeka. Fire crews are currently on scene at a house fire in central Topeka. The Topeka Fire Department received a call about a fire at 4:28 a.m. at the 1800 block of SW […]
Smashed doors, break-ins hit two KCK businesses on Parallel Parkway
Two spots just off Parallel Parkway have been the target of the criminal activity and these situations have impact beyond their bottom-lines.
Stoplight at Overland Park intersection under scrutiny
Overland Park plans to study a stoplight at 91st and Neiman to determine if traffic would flow more smoothly as a four-way stop.
KCTV 5
KCK woman killed after car hits deer, then struck by another vehicle on I-435
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 56-year-old woman died Monday evening after being involved in a car crash on Interstate 435 in Platte County. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated Deborah Yelverton of Kansas City, Kansas, was driving a 2022 Ford Explorer southbound on the interstate near the Highway 152 interchange about 6:35 p.m. when she struck a deer.
Police: Woman found dead in Independence apartment
Independence police are hoping the public can help generate leads after a woman was found dead inside of an apartment Wednesday night.
Deer causes deadly two-vehicle crash in Platte County
A Kansas City, Kansas, woman died after hitting a deer on I-435, then getting hit by a truck in Platte County, Missouri, Monday.
KMBC.com
Independence police investigate after woman found shot to death in apartment Wednesday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in an apartment Wednesday night. Authorities said officers were called at about 9:45 p.m. to the apartment complex in the 16900 block of East Larkspur Lane after people reported hearing shots fired near a particular apartment.
Two people shot and killed inside Lawrence cemetery
Lawrence police investigate after two people were shot and killed inside Oak Hill Cemetery Wednesday morning.
9-year-old with autism credited with saving Overland Park family from fire
An Overland Park mom credits her 9-year-old, who has autism, with saving their family when an electric blanket caught fire in their home.
KMBC.com
Bodycam video shows Leawood police pull woman from fiery crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WARNING: Some may find video associated with this story upsetting to watch. Police in Leawood, Kansas, released bodycam video of police officers rescuing a woman from a burning vehicle Monday afternoon after a crash near the Tomahawk Creek Trail. The 51-year-old woman was injured in...
Kansas City police searching for missing 73-year-old man
Kansas City police are searching for missing 73-year-old Charles Bessenbacher, who is in need of medication.
Pleasant Hill woman killed in head-on crash outside Greenwood, Missouri
The highway patrol said the crash started when the driver of a Ford F-150 began to slide, crossed the center of the roadway and struck a Ford Focus head-on.
Popular KCK barbecue food truck now has permanent location
Since May 2021, Jerone and Nykita Slater have run Holy Smoke BBQ at 81st and Leavenworth Road. Now they're opening a permanent restaurant.
Kansas City, Kansas, woman killed in collision with truck after striking deer
A Kansas City, Kansas, woman was killed in a collision with a box truck after her vehicle struck a deer Monday evening.
KMBC.com
Man, woman shot to death inside Lawrence, Kansas, cemetery
LAWRENCE, Kan. — A murder-suicide is believed to be the cause of deaths for a man and a woman at a Lawrence cemetery. Lawrence police said Ana Marie Jessee, 22, of Lawrence, and Robert Sowders, 36, of Overland Park, died at Oak Hill Cemetery Wednesday morning. Detectives recovered a...
