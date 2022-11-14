Blackfoot mayor: ‘Boil advisory almost every six months is not acceptable to anybody’

Ireta Ruth Cook Ellis, 92, of Ammon, Idaho; formerly of Washington, Utah, and Rigby, Idaho passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her home. Ireta was born October 1, 1930, to Delbert Jay and Fannie Beulah Parrish Cook in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the first daughter and one of nine children. She attended grade school in Centerville, Utah and high schools at Davis High in Kaysville, Utah, Sugar Salem High in Sugar City, Idaho and Madison High in Rexburg Idaho where she graduated in 1948. She furthered her education at Ricks College (BYU Idaho) where she met her sweetheart, Donald Charles Ellis. They were married for time and for all eternity in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple on March 1,1950. They were blessed with five sons and one daughter. Ireta was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings; her favorite being the genealogy and family history instructor.

