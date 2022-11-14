Blackfoot mayor: ‘Boil advisory almost every six months is not acceptable to anybody’

Read full article on original website
Post Register
Blackfoot remains under water boil order
BLACKFOOT -- No E. coli bacteria has been found in testing results from samples collected Monday from Blackfoot's water system and returned Tuesday afternoon, but a boil order remains in effect, according to a city news release. The city said two out of eight of the samples still show total...
WATCH: Fish and Game introduce 4 sturgeon near John’s Hole Bridge in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – White sturgeon are a rare find for anglers in eastern Idaho, but the Idaho Department of Fish and Game have been supplying them in rivers and reservoirs for more than 20 years. Fish and Game Officials introduced four sturgeon into the Snake River near John’s Hole...
Law enforcement town hall meeting planned for west side of Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Local law enforcement leadership will host a town hall meeting for residents of the west side of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County at Eagle Rock Middle School on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse, Idaho Falls Chief of Police Bryce Johnson, Idaho State...
IDFG Investigating Bull Elk Left to Waste in Southern Idaho
AMERICAN FALLS - Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a bull elk that was shot and left to waste in Power County in southeast Idaho. On Nov. 2, Fish and Game received a call from a concerned member of the public regarding the discovery of the 5 x 5 bull elk shot and left to waste just off Moonshine Trail south of American Falls in Unit 73A. Results of the investigation so far indicate that the bull was likely killed during the antlerless elk season in that unit which began Oct. 25. It was apparent that someone attempted to remove the elk’s head but was unsuccessful, and the entire carcass was wasted.
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Multiple crashes reported on I-15, police ask drivers to use caution in winter weather
BLACKFOOT — Police are on the scene of multiple crashes on I-15 near Blackfoot. Falling snow and slick roads contributed to the wrecks and Idaho State Police asks all drivers to use caution. The latest road conditions from the Idaho Transportation Department can be found here. Check out live...
Fugitive at large in East Idaho
U.S. Marshals are searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho. Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, of Pocatello, was recently seen in the Gate City and could also be in Idaho Falls. Zazweta, who has a history of drug use and violence, is wanted for a federal supervised release...
Crash blocks US 26 east of Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 8:01 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2022, at westbound US26 at milepost 339.5, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County. The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on 45th...
What to do this week in East Idaho
Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. Wednesday The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The ISU College of Business will host a free showing of “Apollo 13” at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Bengal Theater. Based on the events of the...
Now that the D91 $250M bond failed, what’s next?
IDAHO FALLS — After Idaho Falls School District 91 school bond for $250 million failed to pass last week in the November election, the School Board is hoping to come up with solutions to address overcrowding, safety and security issues. It was the highest bond District 91 has ever...
Memorial service planned for BYU-Idaho grad as medical examiner releases cause of death
CUMMING, Georgia — Loved ones will gather this weekend to remember a Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate who was allegedly killed by his friend. A memorial service is planned for 21-year-old Aaron William Davis at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Cumming, Georgia, at 5 p.m. Sunday. An online fundraiser was set up earlier this week to help Davis’ family cover expenses so he can be buried in a family cemetery plot in Massachusetts.
Infusions at new health clinic in Idaho Falls help reduce symptoms for variety of conditions
IDAHO FALLS – A treatment previously only available at hospitals is now available at a clinic in Idaho Falls. Pure Infusion Suites at 2375 East Sunnyside Road #F provides biological IV infusions for patients with multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer’s, and other chronic autoimmune conditions.
Ireta Ruth Cook Ellis
Ireta Ruth Cook Ellis, 92, of Ammon, Idaho; formerly of Washington, Utah, and Rigby, Idaho passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her home. Ireta was born October 1, 1930, to Delbert Jay and Fannie Beulah Parrish Cook in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the first daughter and one of nine children. She attended grade school in Centerville, Utah and high schools at Davis High in Kaysville, Utah, Sugar Salem High in Sugar City, Idaho and Madison High in Rexburg Idaho where she graduated in 1948. She furthered her education at Ricks College (BYU Idaho) where she met her sweetheart, Donald Charles Ellis. They were married for time and for all eternity in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple on March 1,1950. They were blessed with five sons and one daughter. Ireta was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings; her favorite being the genealogy and family history instructor.
Popular Pocatello restaurant moving to a new location
POCATELLO — Butterburr’s Restaurant, a Pocatello dining mainstay, is moving about one-quarter mile away. The Butterburr’s Restaurant will be closing its doors in the coming weeks and opening ay a new, bigger, more accommodating building one block south. Manager Jessica Baker tells EastIdahoNews.com that the hope is to open the new location by Dec. 1.
Free horse drawn trolley rides bring Christmas magic to Downtown Idaho Falls
You can get a taste of true nostalgic fun in Downtown Idaho Falls with complimentary horse drawn trolley rides every Saturday beginning Nov. 19. The post Free horse drawn trolley rides bring Christmas magic to Downtown Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State Journal
Donuts With Santa set for Dec. 9 and 10
POCATELLO — Donuts With Santa is excited to announce our event Dec. 9 and 10. The event will be at Rosewood Event Venue, 1499 Bannock Highway in Pocatello. Dec 9, the event will be 4 to 6 p.m.
Baden Glauser
Baden James Glauser, 35, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 11, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Baden was born August 9, 1987, in Ogden, Utah, to Troy James Glauser and Sherri Leckington Grimaud. He grew up and attended schools in Kansas, Utah, and Idaho, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School.
Local linguist passionate about teaching the Shoshoni language to children
BLACKFOOT (IdahoEdNews.org) – As a child, Bailey Dann would turn to her Shoshoni language dictionary — the one her father gave her — for comfort. She would read through it in her free time, each translated word a link to her Shoshone-Bannock ancestors and culture. In middle...
