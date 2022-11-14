Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Snow possible for Thursday
PITTSBURGH — Cold, breezy and cloudy to finish out the week with scattered snow showers through Friday. Cold air sticks around for the weekend but expecting to stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday night: Sc'td snow showers, especially north Low 28. Thursday: Mostly cloudy, sct'd...
Snow, rain to ramp up Tuesday afternoon
PITTSBURGH — Snow and rain will ramp up during the afternoon hours. A coating of snow will be possible on grassy surfaces, cars, and trees. Snow should stick in the mountains and along/north of the Route 422 corridor this afternoon. Slippery spots are possible in some areas through Bulter, central and northern Armstrong and Indiana counties and eastern portions of Westmoreland and Fayette counties tonight where road temperatures may fall near freezing.
Icy roads, crashes reported throughout Pittsburgh region
Snow and precipitation fell throughout the Pittsburgh region overnight and early Thursday morning, leading to possible icy patches and slick conditions on area roads. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reported multiple crashes throughout the region. Early morning temperatures are below freezing, with wind chills reported around 20 degrees. The Liberty Bridge...
First taste of winter expected Tuesday
Keep the winter gear, snow brushes and umbrellas nearby this week, cold temperatures, rain and snow are all possible in our area. This comes after above average temperatures the past few weeks.
Frigid temperatures, possible snow to hit Pittsburgh this week
Winter appears to be arriving a bit early in the Pittsburgh area. According to the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh, this week’s high temperatures will be hovering around 43 degrees, which the service says is 10 to 15 degrees below normal. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reports that the...
Start preparing for power outages and frozen roads
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Yesterday’s snowfall was a wake-up call that winter isn’t waiting to make itself known. But it’s also a chance to consider how a more severe storm could affect our ability to leave the house—or even turn on the lights. Marshall County’s Emergency Management Director Tom Hart says it can show up […]
27 First News
How many days will it snow in the Valley this week?
There will be multiple chances for wintry precipitation this week. Will any of the snow accumulate? I will talk you through the forecast below. The active weather pattern from the past couple of days will continue throughout the week including multiple chances for wintry precipitation. Monday will be cloudy and dry with high temperatures only in the upper 30s.
Road closed in Upper St. Clair due to downed tree
A road closed in Upper St. Clair Wednesday due to debris. Fort Couch Road between Harrogate and McMillan roads was closed to traffic due to a downed tree and utility pole and wires. The Upper St. Clair police department said in a social media post they are not sure when...
Single-lane traffic to begin on I-70 near Yukon
Traffic will be restricted to a single lane in each direction during daylight hours beginning Tuesday on Interstate 70 near the Yukon and Madison interchanges in South Huntingdon and Sewickley townships. The lane restriction will be in place, as needed, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., through Friday, according to...
Pittsburgh preparing for Light Up Night amid safety concerns
PITTSBURGH — The lights are up and ready to be lit for the annual Pittsburgh tradition of Light Up Night. “It used to be a tradition, we’d always come down when our kids were little and we were thinking about coming back again for this weekend,” said Greg Magnus.
UPDATE: Parkway North crash cleared; Lanes open on I-279
UPDATE: The overturned tractor-trailer causing delays on the Parkway North has been cleared. All lanes are now open. There are intermittent closures on the Parkway North and Mt. Nebo road as crews work to clear the scene. Expect heavy delays. ______________. ORIGINAL STORY. One lane of Interstate 279 is blocked...
wtae.com
Road closures announced for Pittsburgh's Light Up Night
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced Tuesday the roads that will be closed for the weekend's Light Up Night celebrations. This includes the Holiday "Grand Opening" celebration on Friday as well as Highmark Light Up Night on Saturday in Downtown. The announcement included the following closures:. Friday 11/18...
Route 119 project in Youngwood is damaging cars and causing headaches, residents say
YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — A long-running road project on Route 119 in Youngwood has motorists, residents and merchants wondering when is it finally going to be over.Route 119 runs right through the heart of Youngwood in Westmoreland County. These days, those who know the route well describe it as follows."It's a pain in the butt," Mark Polowichak said."It's absolutely horrible," Chris Jones said.Since 2020, the project to put in new sewer and water lines, plus sidewalks and road improvements, has made driving in and out of Youngwood difficult."People I know want to come to visit me but can't...
wtae.com
Kennywood Park says new ride, Spinvasion, coming in 2023
Kennywood Park revealed Spinvasion will be coming to the park in spring 2023. Kennywood says it's the first multi-action spin ride of its kind in the United States. On its Facebook page, Kennywood said Spinvasion starts as a classic experience and turns into riders racing parallel to the ground, crisscrossing other riders.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Park drive-in holiday laser show back for 3rd year with tickets on sale Nov. 17
Allegheny County’s holiday drive-in laser show is back for a third year, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced Wednesday, Nov. 16, with the first 45-minute light show being held on Dec. 9. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Nov. 17, at noon. The synchronized light show allows families to enjoy the...
Onward State
What To Do In Pittsburgh Over Thanksgiving Break
It’s time. We’ve almost made it to our first break of the semester. In a blink of an eye, we’re headed home for some necessary time off. No matter how successful, or rough, this semester has been, now’s the chance for much-deserved rest. Whether you’re headed home for the break or traveling to a destination outside of State College, we hope you find some activities that are relaxing and enjoyable.
Glowland Christmas festival to begin Nov. 18
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The months-long winter festival, Glowland, kicks off in Schenley Plaza on Friday, Nov. 18.It will feature art, live music, and illuminations throughout Oakland.There will even be an interactive art installation that's a twist on the classic seesaw.
4 injured after police chase through Allegheny County leads to fiery crash
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Four people are injured after a police chase through Allegheny County led to a fiery Crash. The chase began in McKeesport and ended in Pittsburgh’s South Side Flats neighborhood. Police, EMS and fire units responded to the 3300 block of East Carson Street at...
Phipps’ holiday show returns
PITTSBURGH — Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens’ Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden opens Nov. 18. This year’s Winter Flower Show theme is arctic adventure and features new displays of holiday trees, topiaries, props and floral displays, including amaryllis, orchids and more than 1,600 poinsettias, according to Phipps.
Man struck by vehicle in Butler County
A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle this morning in Butler County. A 911 dispatcher said he was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. in a bus garage parking lot in the area of Marland Drive, Mars. The extent...
