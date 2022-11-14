ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Snow possible for Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Cold, breezy and cloudy to finish out the week with scattered snow showers through Friday. Cold air sticks around for the weekend but expecting to stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday night: Sc'td snow showers, especially north Low 28. Thursday: Mostly cloudy, sct'd...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Snow, rain to ramp up Tuesday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Snow and rain will ramp up during the afternoon hours. A coating of snow will be possible on grassy surfaces, cars, and trees. Snow should stick in the mountains and along/north of the Route 422 corridor this afternoon. Slippery spots are possible in some areas through Bulter, central and northern Armstrong and Indiana counties and eastern portions of Westmoreland and Fayette counties tonight where road temperatures may fall near freezing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Icy roads, crashes reported throughout Pittsburgh region

Snow and precipitation fell throughout the Pittsburgh region overnight and early Thursday morning, leading to possible icy patches and slick conditions on area roads. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reported multiple crashes throughout the region. Early morning temperatures are below freezing, with wind chills reported around 20 degrees. The Liberty Bridge...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Start preparing for power outages and frozen roads

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Yesterday’s snowfall was a wake-up call that winter isn’t waiting to make itself known. But it’s also a chance to consider how a more severe storm could affect our ability to leave the house—or even turn on the lights. Marshall County’s Emergency Management Director Tom Hart says it can show up […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
27 First News

How many days will it snow in the Valley this week?

There will be multiple chances for wintry precipitation this week. Will any of the snow accumulate? I will talk you through the forecast below. The active weather pattern from the past couple of days will continue throughout the week including multiple chances for wintry precipitation. Monday will be cloudy and dry with high temperatures only in the upper 30s.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Tribune-Review

Single-lane traffic to begin on I-70 near Yukon

Traffic will be restricted to a single lane in each direction during daylight hours beginning Tuesday on Interstate 70 near the Yukon and Madison interchanges in South Huntingdon and Sewickley townships. The lane restriction will be in place, as needed, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., through Friday, according to...
YUKON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

UPDATE: Parkway North crash cleared; Lanes open on I-279

UPDATE: The overturned tractor-trailer causing delays on the Parkway North has been cleared. All lanes are now open. There are intermittent closures on the Parkway North and Mt. Nebo road as crews work to clear the scene. Expect heavy delays. ______________. ORIGINAL STORY. One lane of Interstate 279 is blocked...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Road closures announced for Pittsburgh's Light Up Night

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced Tuesday the roads that will be closed for the weekend's Light Up Night celebrations. This includes the Holiday "Grand Opening" celebration on Friday as well as Highmark Light Up Night on Saturday in Downtown. The announcement included the following closures:. Friday 11/18...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Route 119 project in Youngwood is damaging cars and causing headaches, residents say

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — A long-running road project on Route 119 in Youngwood has motorists, residents and merchants wondering when is it finally going to be over.Route 119 runs right through the heart of Youngwood in Westmoreland County. These days, those who know the route well describe it as follows."It's a pain in the butt," Mark Polowichak said."It's absolutely horrible," Chris Jones said.Since 2020, the project to put in new sewer and water lines, plus sidewalks and road improvements, has made driving in and out of Youngwood difficult."People I know want to come to visit me but can't...
YOUNGWOOD, PA
wtae.com

Kennywood Park says new ride, Spinvasion, coming in 2023

Kennywood Park revealed Spinvasion will be coming to the park in spring 2023. Kennywood says it's the first multi-action spin ride of its kind in the United States. On its Facebook page, Kennywood said Spinvasion starts as a classic experience and turns into riders racing parallel to the ground, crisscrossing other riders.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
Onward State

What To Do In Pittsburgh Over Thanksgiving Break

It’s time. We’ve almost made it to our first break of the semester. In a blink of an eye, we’re headed home for some necessary time off. No matter how successful, or rough, this semester has been, now’s the chance for much-deserved rest. Whether you’re headed home for the break or traveling to a destination outside of State College, we hope you find some activities that are relaxing and enjoyable.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Glowland Christmas festival to begin Nov. 18

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The months-long winter festival, Glowland, kicks off in Schenley Plaza on Friday, Nov. 18.It will feature art, live music, and illuminations throughout Oakland.There will even be an interactive art installation that's a twist on the classic seesaw.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Phipps’ holiday show returns

PITTSBURGH — Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens’ Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden opens Nov. 18. This year’s Winter Flower Show theme is arctic adventure and features new displays of holiday trees, topiaries, props and floral displays, including amaryllis, orchids and more than 1,600 poinsettias, according to Phipps.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man struck by vehicle in Butler County

A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle this morning in Butler County. A 911 dispatcher said he was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. in a bus garage parking lot in the area of Marland Drive, Mars. The extent...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy