ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Saweetie Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Green Leather Jacket at Teen Vogue Summit 2022

By Natalia Finnis-Smart
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09dDld_0jAjqAiN00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Saweetie attended Teen Vogue ‘s 2022 Summit in Los Angeles on Nov. 12. The rapper arrived in a retro-casual outfit.

The “Best Friend” songstress wore a classic black midi crop top with coordinated leggings in the same color. She layered up with a deep green cropped jacket featuring pink and white lapels and geometric cutouts on its center.

For accessories, Saweetie donned a set of diamond chains and decorated her long fuchsia nails with mini chromatic adornments. She also added large hoop earrings to her opulent necklaces and glammed in shimmery eyeshadow near her inner eyelids and pink, sparkle-infused lip gloss.

Saweetie completed her look with Giuseppe Zanotti platform pumps. The Gz Aida style features an open-toe mule design with matching covered stiletto heels and platform. The shoe elevated her outfit by 6 inches.

The “High Maintenance” artist often wears similar towering designs with signature shades, bright adornments, and sculpted heels by labels, including Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and Femme Los Angeles. Saweetie’s most recent red carpet appearance at the 2022 Grammy Awards in April saw the star step out in fuschia sky-high pumps, a matching bustier top, opera gloves, and a floor-length skirt from Maison Valentino’s fall 2022 couture by the design house’s Creative Director, Pierpaolo Piccioli.

When not wearing heels, she trades the heightened footwear types for sandals and sneakers, fronting those by Ugg, Ganni, and Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Retro, Low-Dunks, and Vapormax in vibrant colorways. In June, she announced a collaboration with Crocs , premiering several Saweetie-inspired styles and sparkling shoe charms.

PHOTOS: Saweetie’s Style Moments Through the Years

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Taraji P. Henson Takes A Sheer Risk in Halter Minidress & Matching Robe at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Taraji P. Henson wasn’t afraid to take a risk at the premiere of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 runway show. Launching on Nov. 9, the fourth annual Savage X Fenty show — aptly titled “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” — will be streamed online through Amazon’s Prime Video platform.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Updates Workout Outfit with Puffer Vest & Nike Running Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Natalia Bryant looked sporty chic for a new mirror selfie she posted on Instagram today. The model wore a white long-sleeve shirt under a black P.E Nation puffer vest from the brand’s baseline collection. The vest features a high collar, a front zipper, and warm wadding protection for cold-weather. She paired the top with black tights. For accessories, Bryant chose a set of sparkling rings, stud earrings, and a headband, creating the perfect look for a workout session. The young model...
Footwear News

Ming Lee Simmons Turns Heads in Daring Cutout Dress & Hidden Heels at amfAR Gala Los Angeles With Kimora Lee Simmons

Ming Lee Simmons was one of many stars to grace the red carpet at the 2022 amfAR Gala held last night in Los Angeles at the Pacific Design Center. She was joined by her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, and wowed in a sleek black gown. Ming Lee’s look consisted of a floor-length dress with a halter-style neckline and a geometric bodice. Just below the top was a myriad of cut-outs that also took an angular shape, followed by ruching that brought the waist of the garment inwards making for a sharper silhouette. Beyond her dress, the 22-year-old model accessorized simply, stringing on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PopSugar

Lori Harvey Turns Heads in a Sheer Illusion Catsuit and Stiletto Heels

On Wednesday, Lori Harvey stepped out to support her friend, designer LaQuan Smith, at the launch party for his capsule collection with Cash by Cash App. The 25-year-old supermodel attended the event — which included a dinner at Lightbox in New York City — sporting a sheer catsuit underneath an embroidered faux-leather bomber jacket. Both of the bold items are key pieces from Smith's latest four-piece collection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

A$AP Rocky Goes Grunge in Denim Skirt & Sneakers with Rihanna at ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

A$AP Rocky brought high fashion grunge to the world premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”. Arriving with Rihanna at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in an oversized denim set by Rick Owens. His ensemble featured wide-leg jeans, paired with a draped asymmetric skirt that flowed onto the ground; both pale blue pieces featured frayed stitching, overlaid with a stone-washed texture that rendered each in beige and cram hues.
Hypebae

The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases

With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
Shine My Crown

PICS: Gabrielle Union Celebrates 50th Birthday in Africa

Hollywood starlet Gabrielle Union stepped into her fifth decade of life in style with her basketball star husband Dwyane Wade, who joined her in celebrating her birthday in Africa last week. The power couple were in Tanzania to celebrate Union’s birthday, but little did she know that Wade was planning...
WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Ciara and Her Kids Celebrate Russell Wilson’s Broncos Win in Matching Jerseys With Chunky Boots and Sneakers

Sunday was a family affair for Ciara. The “Level Up” singer posted to her Instagram story on Sunday with a few snaps from the Denver Broncos game. The NFL team, which her husband Russell Wilson plays quarterback for, beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17 at Wembley Stadium in London. Ciara and her three children – Future Zahir, Sienna Princess and Win Harrison – attended the game and cheered on Wilson. The singer wore an orange Broncos jersey paired with black leggings. She added cool sunglasses and layered necklaces and bracelets to accessorized the look a bit. The Grammy-nominated singer added a pair of black...
DENVER, CO
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Takes it Back to the ’80s in a ‘The Goonies’ T-Shirt and Classic Nike Air Force 1’s

Natalia Bryant posed for a selfie in a full-length mirror yesterday, showing off her outfit in the process on her Instagram story. The shot saw Bryant clad in casual wear with a nostalgic twist along with closet staple footwear. She put on on a white graphic T-shirt with “The Goonies” movie logo on it that was a throwback from the past. The tee was tucked into a preppy red pleated mini skirt that added to the casual vibes, while pairing nicely with the red detailing in the shirt. Bryant wore her hair in a slicked back braided ponytail and accessorized with...
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Makes a Sparkly Statement in Crystal-Embellished Dress at ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Premiere

Kate Hudson brought the sparkles to the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 14 in Los Angeles. The actress plays Birdie Jay in the new mystery film that will have a limited theatrical release on Nov. 23, before its streaming release on Netflix on Dec. 23.  Hudson wore a glistening sheer Elie Saab turtleneck gown for the occasion. The floor-length dress had a fitted silhouette and dramatic long sleeves that cascaded to the floor and blended seamlessly with her train. The embellished gown from Saab’s fall 2022 collection radiated with gold...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Tiffany Trump Looks Ethereal in Sparkling Couture Elie Saab Wedding Dress With Michael Boulos for Marriage at Mar-a-Lago

Tiffany Trump followed the tradition and wore a white dress for her wedding to Michael Boulos this weekend. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Trump wore a voluminous white gown by Elie Saab. Her couture ensemble featured a long-sleeved silhouette with a curved neckline, cinched at the waist with a matching band. The flared skirt featured a lightly frayed raw hem, covered in intricate vertical crystals and embroidery. Small diamond drop earrings, as well as her wedding ring, finished Trump’s ensemble.
PALM BEACH, FL
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show

Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
MIAMI, FL
Footwear News

Meagan Good Chicly Blooms in 3D Rose Dress & Strappy Heels at Ebony Power 100

Meagan Good turned heads as she arrived for the 2022 Ebony Power 100 at the Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Oct. 30. The “Day Shift” actress wore a satin black Kamilla Purshie strapless dress that featured a hot pink inseam that followed into a rose design that captured the torso of the gown. The fitted dress also featured a high slit. The satin gown is from the designer’s spring 2022 couture collection. Good paired the dress with long sheer black gloves. Adding sparkles to the look, Good accessorized with oversized diamond studs designed by Anabela Chan. As for her footwear, the actress...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Goes Futuristic in Sheer High-Slit Dress & Satin Pumps at CFDA Awards 2022

Kylie Jenner brought ultra-modern style to the 2022 CFDA Awards. The Kylie Cosmetics founder hit the red carpet with mom Kris Jenner for the occasion, wearing a sweeping black gown. Her ensemble featured a sheet textured top with crinkled swirling pleats, forming an asymmetric neckline with a single cold-shoulder sleeve and high-cut strap. The piece gained an even sharper silhouette from a dramatic black velvet skirt, formed in a low-cut shape with a daring thigh-high slit. Wide sparkling diamond and emerald Bulgari Serpenti hoop earrings finished her ensemble.
Footwear News

Ashley Graham Revives the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Strappy Sandals at ‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’ Netflix Premiere

Ashley Graham mastered casual style at the premiere of “Is That Black Enough For You?!?” on Sunday night in New York. The model supported her husband, Justin Ervin, who worked on the camera crew of the new documentary, streaming now on Netflix. To the event, Graham wore a simple but chic look. She donned a black button-down shirt dress and embraced the “no-pants” trend of 2018 that celebrities embraced with gusto. Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo and more were among the stars who used the silhouette for their street style moments. Last month, Tia Mowry recently revived the trend while posing on Instagram. Karlie...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Footwear News

168K+
Followers
19K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy