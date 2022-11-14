ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Cat Footwear and Nigel Cabourn Collaborate on Boots Designed With a Vintage Military Look

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
 3 days ago
Cat Footwear and British fashion designer Nigel Cabourn have joined forces to deliver a unisex boot collaboration.

The Wolverine World Wide-backed company said via statement that the limited-edition collab — which is available now via Catfootwear.com — consists of workwear and military styles inspired by Cabourn and Cat’s “Build Anything Anywhere” and “Can Do” mottos, which both date back to the 1940s. The collection features the Omaha and Utah boots, which Cat explained were named by Cabourn after beaches stormed in on D-Day and inspired by the U.S. Navy and industrial boots worn by soldiers in World War II.

The Omaha style , which is equipped with a tough and flexible canvas high-top upper, retails for $260. Other statement features include a custom-molded and grooved rubber toe cap, as well as a rugged outsole and full-grain leather mudguard. The canvas chosen, according to Cat, can be worn either upright or turned down, which the brand explained is a signature Cabourn styling element. Rounding out the look is its h eavy-duty metal hardware and heritage-inspired laces.

The design of the Utah boot in the collection , according to Cat, is rooted in its workwear heritage and is inspired by the brand’s staple industrial boots. The look, which retails for $300, is equipped with features that are synonymous with Cat with military-inspired materials and vintage-inspired textures, such as a steel toe and Goodyear welt around its outer edge. Also, it is executed with a black sole and full-grain leather guards that surround the heavy-duty canvas quarter panel. Also, Cat stated the camouflage print that was used on one of the two Utah boots was hand-selected by Cabourn.

Footwear News

