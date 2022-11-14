Read full article on original website
WTVC
Gratefull Thanksgiving luncheon held Thursday for Chattanooga community
CHATTANOOGA, TN. — River City Company held Gratefull Thanksgiving Luncheon this afternoon for those in need of some warm food, and meeting new people. Although for some, it was a way to reminisce when they are not able to see their own family during the holiday season. One attended...
WTVC
Student Athlete Spotlight: Landyn Sanders
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for November 17th, 2022 goes to Landyn Sanders. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
WTVC
Winter activities around Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Happy Thursday y'all! We have a slue of events happing around Chattanooga. Take a ride on The North Pole Limited Christmas Train, visit the 28th year of Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights, watch the East Ridge parade, see the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market at Camp Jordan or The Snow Queen down in Dalton.
WTVC
Erlanger Health Systems: Caring 4 Kids Radiothon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Andrea Lyons talks about the upcoming Caring 4 Kids Radiothon and how the funds raised will be used for the Children's Hospital at Erlanger. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
RSW Chattanooga windows, doors and siding
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Joey Tubbs talks about how RSW Chattanooga's windows are designed specifically for your satisfaction. With the perfect balance of dependability and aesthetics, their windows are guaranteed to give your home the touch of light that it deserves. Stay connected with RSW Chattanooga. (423) 541-5754. ______________. Follow...
WTVC
No service for servicemen: Some veterans on their own without healthcare
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Local advocates say Veterans are "on their own" when it comes to healthcare. While options like the V-A or private insurance are available, some veterans say there are reasons some delay the registration process. Bob Adney, retired Navy seal, says while he was on active duty...
WTVC
No one hurt after home burns in East Lake in Chattanooga Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — No one was hurt after fire damaged a home in the East Lake neighborhood of Chattanooga Thursday morning, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. A release says the fire broke out a little after 10:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of East 31st Street Place. Firefighters...
WTVC
What now? Evicted Budgetel residents & 71 kids in East Ridge figure out where to stay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The D.A.'s office says some of them were criminals. But not all of them were. Residents of the Budgetel say they were given little time to prepare for the shutdown and evictions Wednesday morning as several moving vans and law enforcement officers arrived on the scene.
WTVC
Air Force veteran explains how his life was changed by Warrior Freedom Service Dogs
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — The need to help our nation's veterans is giant and it's growing all the time. We can all help in big and smaller ways. It's possible to save a life with just a phone call to someone who is struggling. There are also amazing programs in...
WTVC
Video: Families displaced after home goes up in flames in Cleveland Thursday
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Several Cleveland families living in a house converted into apartment units are looking for a temporary place to stay after a major fire Thursday morning. Video taken from the scene by a viewer shows flames shooting through the roof. We're working to learn whether anyone was...
WTVC
Tennessee gives churches in Hamilton, Bradley Counties historical preservation grants
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Historic churches in Hamilton County and Bradley County will soon get some help preserving their history from the state of Tennessee. Christ Church Episcopal Church in Chattanooga and St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Cleveland will be getting $35,000 and $25,000, respectively, from the Tennessee State Historic Preservation Office, the office announced on Wednesday.
WTVC
Test your know how with Metro Plumbing Heating and Air
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — James tests Drew Hardin from Metro Plumbing Heating and Air knowledge about the urban myths about heating and air. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
CHI Memorial Radiologist says annual mammograms are a 'no brainer' for early detection
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chief of Radiology at CHII Memorial is a bit like a football coach at times. He looks at film to find problems. His film? Mammogram results. He says when it comes to women and annual breast exams, it's a no-brainer. "If she misses a year,...
WTVC
The Snow Queen at Dalton High School
DALTON, Ga. — It's time to take a peak behind the curtain in Dalton, Georgia!. Dancers of all ages are ready to hit the stage at Dalton High School with the story of the Snow Queen!. For more information and to buy tickets head to http://www.creativeartsguild.org!
WTVC
Buck fever stands the test of time
The psychological and physiological impact of hunting never ceases to amaze me. What happens to the human body and mind when you find yourself in position to harvest (the politically correct term for "kill") wild game. About three years ago my wife and I moved to a rural part of...
WTVC
Hear that? New noise ordinance affecting homeowners under discussion in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's City Council is hoping a new ordinance will make some noise -- or rather, keep excessive noise at the wrong time to a minimum. A noise ordinance is already in place for downtown; An amended ordinance would expand the regulation to the suburbs of the Scenic City.
WTVC
Man fighting for his life after crash in Ooltewah late Tuesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after a serious accident in Ooltewah Tuesday night. Chattanooga Police say the accident happened at the 6400 block of Mountain View Road a little after 11:30 p.m. Investigators say the 24-year-old man's vehicle left the roadway for some reason...
WTVC
Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI Tuesday, CPD confirms
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga police cadet was charged with a DUI Tuesday, the Chattanooga Police Department confirms. An affidavit says Brielle Leary was charged with a DUI on Tuesday. A deputy responded to a call about Leary's silver Nissan Pathfinder sitting on the side of the road on...
WTVC
Extra Tennessee education funding going to administrators instead of the classroom
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee's budget is more than $50 billion, but about 20% of that is spent on education. And that investment has recently risen more than 30%, according a study by the Beacon Center. However, fewer dollars are making it into the classroom. Read the full study...
WTVC
Left behind: Lack of review leaves Hamilton Co. students with disabilities unprotected
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Superheroes, horror movies, and a swing set. Some of the many interests in the ever inquisitive mind of Fisher Bryden. The 15-year-old boy’s room is brimming with toys, but one stands out above the rest. After racing to his room, Fisher pops out a few moments later, with an impressive yellow, green and pink slinky.
