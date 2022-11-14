ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Student Athlete Spotlight: Landyn Sanders

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for November 17th, 2022 goes to Landyn Sanders. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Winter activities around Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Happy Thursday y'all! We have a slue of events happing around Chattanooga. Take a ride on The North Pole Limited Christmas Train, visit the 28th year of Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights, watch the East Ridge parade, see the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market at Camp Jordan or The Snow Queen down in Dalton.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Erlanger Health Systems: Caring 4 Kids Radiothon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Andrea Lyons talks about the upcoming Caring 4 Kids Radiothon and how the funds raised will be used for the Children's Hospital at Erlanger. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

RSW Chattanooga windows, doors and siding

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Joey Tubbs talks about how RSW Chattanooga's windows are designed specifically for your satisfaction. With the perfect balance of dependability and aesthetics, their windows are guaranteed to give your home the touch of light that it deserves. Stay connected with RSW Chattanooga. (423) 541-5754. ______________. Follow...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

No one hurt after home burns in East Lake in Chattanooga Thursday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — No one was hurt after fire damaged a home in the East Lake neighborhood of Chattanooga Thursday morning, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. A release says the fire broke out a little after 10:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of East 31st Street Place. Firefighters...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Tennessee gives churches in Hamilton, Bradley Counties historical preservation grants

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Historic churches in Hamilton County and Bradley County will soon get some help preserving their history from the state of Tennessee. Christ Church Episcopal Church in Chattanooga and St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Cleveland will be getting $35,000 and $25,000, respectively, from the Tennessee State Historic Preservation Office, the office announced on Wednesday.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WTVC

The Snow Queen at Dalton High School

DALTON, Ga. — It's time to take a peak behind the curtain in Dalton, Georgia!. Dancers of all ages are ready to hit the stage at Dalton High School with the story of the Snow Queen!. For more information and to buy tickets head to http://www.creativeartsguild.org!
DALTON, GA
WTVC

Buck fever stands the test of time

The psychological and physiological impact of hunting never ceases to amaze me. What happens to the human body and mind when you find yourself in position to harvest (the politically correct term for "kill") wild game. About three years ago my wife and I moved to a rural part of...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Man fighting for his life after crash in Ooltewah late Tuesday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after a serious accident in Ooltewah Tuesday night. Chattanooga Police say the accident happened at the 6400 block of Mountain View Road a little after 11:30 p.m. Investigators say the 24-year-old man's vehicle left the roadway for some reason...
OOLTEWAH, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI Tuesday, CPD confirms

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga police cadet was charged with a DUI Tuesday, the Chattanooga Police Department confirms. An affidavit says Brielle Leary was charged with a DUI on Tuesday. A deputy responded to a call about Leary's silver Nissan Pathfinder sitting on the side of the road on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

