Tennessee to receive $14.5M in Google lawsuit settlement
The Tennessee Attorney General announced the state is one of 40 states to receive a payment from a substantial settlement agreement with Google.
Google to give state $14.5 million for tracking Tennesseans
Google will be paying over $390 million dollars in a multistate settlement with attorneys general from Tennessee and 39 other states because of its location tracking practices within Google account settings, according to a release from the Tennessee Attorney General's Office.
Tenn. could receive $70M after settlement with Walmart due to opioid crisis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenn. Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti stated that Walmart has reached a $3.1 billion settlement for Walmart’s failure to properly regulate the opioid dispensing at its stores. Skrmetti says this contributed to the opioid addiction issue in Tennessee and its local governments could receive more than...
Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct”
An insurer for a Tennessee firm embroiled in a medical overbilling scandal is refusing to pay the tab for what it calls “fraudulent conduct,” court records show. Ironshore Specialty Insurance Company has filed suit in U.S. District Court against Knoxville emergency medical outsourcing firm TeamHealth. The insurer says in the litigation that TeamHealth wants the […] The post Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Postal service scam text impacts several East Tennessee residents
Recently, the United States Postal Service received calls from East Tennessee residents concerned about fradulent text messages sent to their phones.
Checkers to open location in Cookeville
Leading double drive-thru concept continues rapid growth with new multi-unit franchise development agreements in California, Tennessee and Maryland. Cookeville – Checkers Drive-in will soon be opening a restaurant in Cookeville. The location will be a part of a major growth strategy by the restaurant chain. Checkers & Rally’s, the...
Sickness squeezes Tennessee hospitals
As sickness continues spread in Tennessee, hospitals say their pediatric emergency rooms are seeing high numbers of patients for the flu and RSV.
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouse Updates
Former President Donald Trump will seek a second term in 2024. K-9 Kelly worked with Detective Lynam to serve Knox County until her retirement. Carlos Lopez commentates on Vols highlights in Spanish for his now eager audience on social media.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Cases Increase in Tennessee
The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a third detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the state. The latest occurrence affects a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County. Following a sudden spike in deaths in the flock, testing at the C.E. Kord Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory in Nashville and...
Trans Tennesseans push for more gender options on driver’s licenses
Tennessee is one of 28 states that offers no third option for gender for its residents.
Nonprofit works to stop childhood bedlessness in Tennessee
The nonprofit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, is looking for volunteers to help build and deliver beds to children in need in the Nashville area.
AG: Ticketmaster could face severe consequences for Taylor Swift presale chaos
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As soon as her ‘Midnights’ album released, Taylor Swift immediately topped the Billboard charts and broke records, becoming the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Following her immediate success, the artist announced her...
Tennessee Supreme Court Justice announces retirement
Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon G. Lee has announced that she notified Governor Bill Lee that she will retire on August 31, 2023.
Extra Tennessee education funding going to administrators instead of the classroom
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee's budget is more than $50 billion, but about 20% of that is spent on education. And that investment has recently risen more than 30%, according a study by the Beacon Center. However, fewer dollars are making it into the classroom. Read the full study...
TBI warns about 'active' drug cartels operating in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is warning the public about an uptick in dangerous drugs and violence they are seeing across the state. The agency has investigated drug trafficking for decades. But they say cartels from Mexico are making their jobs more difficult and more dangerous. And they're calling out these cartels by name.
Tennesseans who can’t vote because of felony convictions are challenging state law
The polls have only been open for about 15 minutes when Brandy Tomlinson pulls up to her precinct in Southeast Nashville. “I was up bright and early, ready to go this morning, so I was ecstatic,” Brandy says, as she hops out of her car. Her excitement is palpable...
The Tennessee Valley Authority’s plans run counter to the Biden climate agenda
For decades, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has been an important presence in my Memphis district, across its seven-state footprint, and throughout the country. The federal agency was founded in the 1930s to be a national leader for “technological innovation, low-cost power, and environmental stewardship.” Now, it is the third largest electricity generator in the nation.
TennCare Investigation Leads to Arrest of Benefits Recipient
BETHEL SPRINGS – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division into fraudulent TennCare time sheets has resulted in the arrest of a TennCare recipient in Bethel Springs. In July, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program...
Commodities recertification is now going on
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – ETHRA is recertifying people for commodities through Nov. 30th at La Follette. Individuals are encouraged by the staff at the ETHRA Office to stop by and receive your a card for the year. Individuals must now bring one of these required documents to show how...
Tennessee’s climate polluters have been mapped. Some might surprise you.
Climate polluters have a new spotlight on them thanks to a new global data effort. Across Tennessee, landfills are emitting methane. Cement factories, which support the concrete industry, produce massive amounts of carbon dioxide. Airports, steel plants and the oil refinery in Memphis are big emitters. The Tennessee Valley Authority’s...
