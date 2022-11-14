ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

actionnews5.com

Tenn. could receive $70M after settlement with Walmart due to opioid crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenn. Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti stated that Walmart has reached a $3.1 billion settlement for Walmart’s failure to properly regulate the opioid dispensing at its stores. Skrmetti says this contributed to the opioid addiction issue in Tennessee and its local governments could receive more than...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct”

An insurer for a Tennessee firm embroiled in a medical overbilling scandal is refusing to pay the tab for what it calls “fraudulent conduct,” court records show. Ironshore Specialty Insurance Company has filed suit in U.S. District Court against Knoxville emergency medical outsourcing firm TeamHealth. The insurer says in the litigation that TeamHealth wants the […] The post Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Checkers to open location in Cookeville

Leading double drive-thru concept continues rapid growth with new multi-unit franchise development agreements in California, Tennessee and Maryland. Cookeville – Checkers Drive-in will soon be opening a restaurant in Cookeville. The location will be a part of a major growth strategy by the restaurant chain. Checkers & Rally’s, the...
COOKEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee Amazon Warehouse Updates

Former President Donald Trump will seek a second term in 2024. K-9 Kelly worked with Detective Lynam to serve Knox County until her retirement. Carlos Lopez commentates on Vols highlights in Spanish for his now eager audience on social media.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

TBI warns about 'active' drug cartels operating in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is warning the public about an uptick in dangerous drugs and violence they are seeing across the state. The agency has investigated drug trafficking for decades. But they say cartels from Mexico are making their jobs more difficult and more dangerous. And they're calling out these cartels by name.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Hill

The Tennessee Valley Authority’s plans run counter to the Biden climate agenda

For decades, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has been an important presence in my Memphis district, across its seven-state footprint, and throughout the country. The federal agency was founded in the 1930s to be a national leader for “technological innovation, low-cost power, and environmental stewardship.” Now, it is the third largest electricity generator in the nation.
MEMPHIS, TN
tbinewsroom.com

TennCare Investigation Leads to Arrest of Benefits Recipient

BETHEL SPRINGS – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division into fraudulent TennCare time sheets has resulted in the arrest of a TennCare recipient in Bethel Springs. In July, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program...
BETHEL SPRINGS, TN
1450wlaf.com

Commodities recertification is now going on

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – ETHRA is recertifying people for commodities through Nov. 30th at La Follette. Individuals are encouraged by the staff at the ETHRA Office to stop by and receive your a card for the year. Individuals must now bring one of these required documents to show how...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
wkms.org

Tennessee’s climate polluters have been mapped. Some might surprise you.

Climate polluters have a new spotlight on them thanks to a new global data effort. Across Tennessee, landfills are emitting methane. Cement factories, which support the concrete industry, produce massive amounts of carbon dioxide. Airports, steel plants and the oil refinery in Memphis are big emitters. The Tennessee Valley Authority’s...
TENNESSEE STATE

