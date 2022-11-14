ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

KFOX 14

5th annual International US-Mexico 10K run returns in December

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 5th annual of the International U.S.-Mexico 10K will happen in December after three years. The event will take place December 10 at 8 a.m. The run is the only US-Mexico border run that draws more than 1,000 runners from both countries. The race...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

KFOX14 News viewers to experience interruption as engineers upgrade antenna

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 News engineers are replacing our TV station antenna which may cause some interruptions in programming. Some households across the Borderland may be affected during these upgrades. On Thursday, the helicopter and tower crew installed a new antenna on top of the tower. Now,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso opposes $18 million rate increase proposed by Texas Gas Service

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — There could be a significant increase in gas bills coming for both residential and commercial Texas gas customers. The Texas Gas Service filed a rate increase application with the Railroad commission of Texas, which regulates natural gas utilities in the state, to consolidate three service areas.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Should El Paso give up no-kill ambitions?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It's time to talk about dogs and cats. Primarily, the fact that they are all over the place, especially feral cats that are overrunning entire neighborhoods. This cat problem in particular has become such a problem in El Paso. I think it's time to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso shelter leaders have mixed reaction about the lift of Title 42

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Paso shelter leaders are concerned after a federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. Many of the El Paso shelters have been overwhelmed by migrants in need of help even with Title 42 in place.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

How does NM test for potential hazards before cannabis products hit the market?

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico legalized the use of cannabis for any adult 21 and older earlier this year. Currently, there are 507 dispensaries operating in the state, according to the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department. With a focus on getting dispensaries open, some business owners feel regulations in the state don’t always ensure the products hitting the market are of high quality.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

El Paso Locomotive to lose head coach

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The head coach for El Paso Locomotive FC is leaving after his first season with the El Paso team. The announcement was learned Tuesday. John Hutchinson, who is the head coach and technical director, is expected to leave after he helps with player recruitment and the coach hiring process for the 2023 season.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

All lanes reopen on US 54 at Kenworthy after crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on US 54 at Kenworthy reopened after a crash after a crash Tuesday evening. It's unknown if there are any injuries. It's unknown what caused the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Sign up to receive the topmost...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

New mayor of Vinton sworn in on Monday

VINTON, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new mayor for the village of Vinton was sworn in on Monday. Rachel Quintana was sworn in during a special council meeting at the Vinton City Hall. Quintana replaces Manuel Leos who had been the Village of Vinton Mayor since 2016. “I want to...
VINTON, TX
KFOX 14

'Impractical Jokers' star Joe Gatto coming to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Joe Gatto, mostly known for his appearance on "Impractical Jokers," is headed to the El Paso. He will be performing "Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy" in El Paso on January 22, 2023 at the Abraham Chavez Theatre . Tickets go on sale Friday at...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Chaparral High School on lockdown for emergency helicopter landing

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Chaparral High School was placed on lockdown while emergency crews transported a victim. A helicopter was using the landing pad at the high school Thursday afternoon to transport a burn victim from the community not the school, according to Gadsden Independent School District. Parents waiting...
CHAPARRAL, NM
KFOX 14

Businesses say visitors to apartment complex in Las Cruces brings crime to the area

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Businesses and some residents around an affordable housing apartment complex in Las Cruces said they have seen an increase in crime. KFOX14 spoke with Crystal Morales, the director of the Children's playhouse daycare who said their windows were damaged, their fences facing the apartments were cut down, and their daycare vans' batteries were stolen.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

El Paso ISD employee charged with kidnapping, rape fired from school district

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Board of Trustees for El Paso Independent School fired an employee after he was charged with kidnapping and transportation for illegal sexual activity. Jeffrey Steven Clay worked as the Executive Director of Analytics, Strategy, and Assessment and Public Education Information Management Systems at...
EL PASO, TX

