LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico legalized the use of cannabis for any adult 21 and older earlier this year. Currently, there are 507 dispensaries operating in the state, according to the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department. With a focus on getting dispensaries open, some business owners feel regulations in the state don’t always ensure the products hitting the market are of high quality.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO