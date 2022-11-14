Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas AirportTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Through Street ManholesTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
UTEP College of Education invites university members, community to job fair
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) is hosting a job fair Friday. The UTEP College of Education Fall 2022 Education Job Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center on UTEP's campus. School districts and...
5th annual International US-Mexico 10K run returns in December
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 5th annual of the International U.S.-Mexico 10K will happen in December after three years. The event will take place December 10 at 8 a.m. The run is the only US-Mexico border run that draws more than 1,000 runners from both countries. The race...
City of El Paso will not collect trash on Thanksgiving, Black Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will not be collecting trash or recyclables on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. The city will instead do the collection on Monday Nov. 28. Only gray bins will be collected on Nov. 28 not blue bins. The blue bins...
KFOX14 News viewers to experience interruption as engineers upgrade antenna
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 News engineers are replacing our TV station antenna which may cause some interruptions in programming. Some households across the Borderland may be affected during these upgrades. On Thursday, the helicopter and tower crew installed a new antenna on top of the tower. Now,...
City of El Paso opposes $18 million rate increase proposed by Texas Gas Service
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — There could be a significant increase in gas bills coming for both residential and commercial Texas gas customers. The Texas Gas Service filed a rate increase application with the Railroad commission of Texas, which regulates natural gas utilities in the state, to consolidate three service areas.
El Paso County moves forward with proposed funding for 'infrastructure, investment needs'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County commissioners voted on two items Monday that could bring improvements to county facilities that would address "infrastructure and quality of life needs." On Monday, El Paso County commissioners court unanimously approved to adopt its first major capital plan that addresses a...
EP County Commissioners will continue to discuss $100 million certificates of obligation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso County Commissioners voted Thursday to delete the item regarding the certificates of obligation from the agenda for Thursday. Commissioners voted to come back to discuss the issue. Commissioner Iliana Holguin said the county needed more time to review the proposal and...
Homeless shelter director says separate migrant center needs to open to help ease burden
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection provided new numbers Monday that showed a decrease in migrants being released into the streets. Border Patrol officials said only 50 migrants have been released since Thursday, which is a major drop from last week. CBP released 600...
El Paso prepares to handle people on streets without shelter during cold months
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — This cold weather can be deadly for people sleeping on the streets. The city of El Paso is taking steps to help homeless people during the cold, Nicole Ferrini, the city’s Chief Resilience Officer said. “The first and I think the most important...
Should El Paso give up no-kill ambitions?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It's time to talk about dogs and cats. Primarily, the fact that they are all over the place, especially feral cats that are overrunning entire neighborhoods. This cat problem in particular has become such a problem in El Paso. I think it's time to...
El Paso shelter leaders have mixed reaction about the lift of Title 42
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Paso shelter leaders are concerned after a federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. Many of the El Paso shelters have been overwhelmed by migrants in need of help even with Title 42 in place.
How does NM test for potential hazards before cannabis products hit the market?
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico legalized the use of cannabis for any adult 21 and older earlier this year. Currently, there are 507 dispensaries operating in the state, according to the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department. With a focus on getting dispensaries open, some business owners feel regulations in the state don’t always ensure the products hitting the market are of high quality.
El Paso Locomotive to lose head coach
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The head coach for El Paso Locomotive FC is leaving after his first season with the El Paso team. The announcement was learned Tuesday. John Hutchinson, who is the head coach and technical director, is expected to leave after he helps with player recruitment and the coach hiring process for the 2023 season.
Drivers demand reimbursement after rebar popped tires from TxDOT project along Doniphan
El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14) — Drivers impacted by the rebar on Doniphan Drive in El Paso's Upper Valley claim they have yet to get reimbursed after their vehicles were damaged by road work. The road improvement project was contracted to Hawk Construction by the Texas Department of Transportation in...
All lanes reopen on US 54 at Kenworthy after crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on US 54 at Kenworthy reopened after a crash after a crash Tuesday evening. It's unknown if there are any injuries. It's unknown what caused the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Sign up to receive the topmost...
New mayor of Vinton sworn in on Monday
VINTON, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new mayor for the village of Vinton was sworn in on Monday. Rachel Quintana was sworn in during a special council meeting at the Vinton City Hall. Quintana replaces Manuel Leos who had been the Village of Vinton Mayor since 2016. “I want to...
'Impractical Jokers' star Joe Gatto coming to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Joe Gatto, mostly known for his appearance on "Impractical Jokers," is headed to the El Paso. He will be performing "Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy" in El Paso on January 22, 2023 at the Abraham Chavez Theatre . Tickets go on sale Friday at...
Chaparral High School on lockdown for emergency helicopter landing
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Chaparral High School was placed on lockdown while emergency crews transported a victim. A helicopter was using the landing pad at the high school Thursday afternoon to transport a burn victim from the community not the school, according to Gadsden Independent School District. Parents waiting...
Businesses say visitors to apartment complex in Las Cruces brings crime to the area
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Businesses and some residents around an affordable housing apartment complex in Las Cruces said they have seen an increase in crime. KFOX14 spoke with Crystal Morales, the director of the Children's playhouse daycare who said their windows were damaged, their fences facing the apartments were cut down, and their daycare vans' batteries were stolen.
El Paso ISD employee charged with kidnapping, rape fired from school district
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Board of Trustees for El Paso Independent School fired an employee after he was charged with kidnapping and transportation for illegal sexual activity. Jeffrey Steven Clay worked as the Executive Director of Analytics, Strategy, and Assessment and Public Education Information Management Systems at...
