Karolina Kowalkiewicz reflects on renewed energy after move to American Top Team

NEW YORK – Karolina Kowalkiewicz beat Silvana Gomez Juarez with a unanimous decision Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Take a look inside the fight with Kowalkiewicz, who won for the second time on teh heels of a five-fight skid.

Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Karolina Kowalkiewicz (red gloves) and Silvana Gomez Juarez (blue gloves) during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Result: Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Silvana Gomez Juarez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Updated records: Kowalkiewicz (14-7 MMA, 7-7 UFC), Juarez (11-5 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Key stat: Kowalkiewicz landed two takedowns in the first round, which was a UFC best for her.

Kowalkiewicz on the fight's key moment

Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Karolina Kowalkiewicz (red gloves) and Silvana Gomez Juarez (blue gloves) during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

“My game plan was to take her down. I did it in the first round, but in the second round and third round I couldn’t take her down. I made a lot of mistakes, but I won, so I’m very happy. But on Monday, I know my coach will be very angry at me … because I didn’t take her down (more). This is the biggest mistake.”

Kowalkiewicz on getting back on a winning streak

Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Karolina Kowalkiewicz (red gloves) and Silvana Gomez Juarez (blue gloves) during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

“The last few years were very, very hard for me. I lost five fights (in a row), and now I’m starting to win again. So I’m very, very happy.”

Kowalkiewicz on what she wants next

Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Karolina Kowalkiewicz (red gloves) and Silvana Gomez Juarez (blue gloves) during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

“I don’t choose my opponents. If the UFC tells me, ‘You must fight this girl or this girl,’ OK – no problem. Next year, maybe I want to fight three times – we’ll see.”

