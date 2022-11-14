ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Karolina Kowalkiewicz reflects on renewed energy after move to American Top Team

By Matt Erickson, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

NEW YORK – Karolina Kowalkiewicz beat Silvana Gomez Juarez with a unanimous decision Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Take a look inside the fight with Kowalkiewicz, who won for the second time on teh heels of a five-fight skid.

Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VLybW_0jAjoeDR00
Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Karolina Kowalkiewicz (red gloves) and Silvana Gomez Juarez (blue gloves) during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Result: Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Silvana Gomez Juarez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Updated records: Kowalkiewicz (14-7 MMA, 7-7 UFC), Juarez (11-5 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Key stat: Kowalkiewicz landed two takedowns in the first round, which was a UFC best for her.

Kowalkiewicz on the fight's key moment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JlfSE_0jAjoeDR00
Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Karolina Kowalkiewicz (red gloves) and Silvana Gomez Juarez (blue gloves) during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

“My game plan was to take her down. I did it in the first round, but in the second round and third round I couldn’t take her down. I made a lot of mistakes, but I won, so I’m very happy. But on Monday, I know my coach will be very angry at me … because I didn’t take her down (more). This is the biggest mistake.”

Kowalkiewicz on getting back on a winning streak

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b0mOt_0jAjoeDR00
Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Karolina Kowalkiewicz (red gloves) and Silvana Gomez Juarez (blue gloves) during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

“The last few years were very, very hard for me. I lost five fights (in a row), and now I’m starting to win again. So I’m very, very happy.”

Kowalkiewicz on what she wants next

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OEFFV_0jAjoeDR00
Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Karolina Kowalkiewicz (red gloves) and Silvana Gomez Juarez (blue gloves) during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

“I don’t choose my opponents. If the UFC tells me, ‘You must fight this girl or this girl,’ OK – no problem. Next year, maybe I want to fight three times – we’ll see.”

To hear more from Kowalkiewicz, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 281.

Gallery

Gallery

UFC 281: Official scorecards from New York

Gallery

Photos: Karolina Kowalkiewicz through the years

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tony Khan won’t comment on CM Punk status, says ‘I did not know’ about his All Out press conference tirade

Tony Khan has been pretty consistent about not commenting on the status of CM Punk with AEW, and that didn’t change a few days out from Full Gear. That’s notable because when the show hits Newark’s Prudential Center on Saturday, the return of The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) will mean everyone involved in the fracas that started after Punk’s post-All Out press conference tirade will either be back in action or (in the case of Punk’s longtime friend Ace Steel) gone from the company. Punk’s fate remains a topic of intense interest and speculation, so it was no surprise...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Christian Lee: ONE on Prime Video 4 welterweight title shot 'too good of an opportunity to pass up'

Christian Lee always has wanted to chase ONE Championship double champ status. Lee (16-4) reclaimed his lightweight belt in August with a knockout of Rae Yoon Ok, who’d previously took it from him in a decision he thought he won. Lee will now go after a second belt against Kiamrian Abbasov (23-5) in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 4, which takes place Friday at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

172K+
Followers
230K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy