ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Oscar-winner Paul Haggis ordered to pay $7.5 million in civil rape case

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vqN3A_0jAjoXzE00

Nov 10 (Reuters) - A New York jury on Thursday found Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Paul Haggis liable for raping a publicist at his Manhattan apartment in 2013, ordering him to pay at least $7.5 million in damages in the civil case, an attorney said.

The verdict came after a 15-day civil trial in Manhattan state court. Plaintiff Haleigh Breest alleged in a 2017 complaint that Haggis, known for writing the films “Million Dollar Baby" and "Crash,” raped her after presuring her to join him at his SoHo loft following a movie premier.

Breest was one of four women who publicly accused Haggis of sexual misconduct in 2018. Haggis denied the allegations.

Jurors will return to court Monday to weigh punitive damages.

“Justice was done today,’ Breest’s attorney Ilann M. Maaze said in an email. “We are so proud of Haleigh. This is a great victory for her and for the entire #MeToo movement.”

Haggis' attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said the trial was not fair because the judge allowed statements from other women who accused Haggis but never took action against him.

"They used this to distort the truth, assassinate Mr. Haggis’ character, paint him as a monster, and use a 'where there’s smoke, there’s fire' strategy," Chaudhry said in a statement.

In June, Haggis was arrested by Italian authorities and held in custody for more than two weeks on charges of sexual assault and aggravated personal injury. Haggis has denied the allegations.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 47

ghostess
2d ago

I myself am sick of these cases coming out years later and are happy with suing for this money. where is the proof, first off? is it she said, he said, then they all wanna say?

Reply(9)
14
Susan Mefford
3d ago

really 7.6 why not 5.5 is that enough? it seems $$$$ makes all right? I just don't like message that $$$ is the answer

Reply(3)
12
Vicki D.
7h ago

Seriously things have gotten out of hand Why didn’t she go to the police station when she left his house? This tells me one thing that’s for sure is how much $$$$ she can get

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mailplus.co.uk

Ghislaine’s on the run

DISGRACED socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been pictured for the first time in her new jail, jogging behind bars. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence in a Florida prison for trafficking underage girls to be sexually abused by her ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein. The 60-year-old was seen in a grey prison outfit, running eight laps of the 400m asphalt track behind the barbed wire fences of Federal Correctional Institute Tallahassee. The pictures offer a glimpse into her life in prison, where she has a job in the law library and has made friends with murderer Narcy Novack, 65, who had her millionaire hotel heir husband and his mother assassinated to inherit their fortune. A prison source told the Mirror: ‘She runs almost every day, and when not jogging on the track, she will walk with one of her friends.’
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Deadline

‘Scrubs’ Co-EP Eric Weinberg Denied Bail, Taken Into Custody On Multiple Rape Charges; Enters Not Guilty Plea

Deemed a potential “serial rapist” by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, former Scrubs co-executive producer Eric Weinberg was denied bail Tuesday and hauled away into custody in handcuffs by sheriff’s deputies. Charged with 18 counts of rape, Weinberg entered a not guilty plea. He will be held at Twin Towers jail pending his next court hearing scheduled for November 15. Throughout the contentious hearing, Weinberg’s lawyers strenuously objected to the no-bail motion, arguing for electronic monitoring, or house arrest, all of which fell on deaf ears. Before announcing her decision on bail, Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson said “first and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Kim Kardashian Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Man 'Stalking' Reality Mogul Who Told Security He 'Possesses A Gun'

Kim Kardashian was granted a temporary restraining order against a man she claimed is stalking her at home and while she is away on business, RadarOnline.com has learned. A declaration submitted by the Skims mogul, 42, stated the man attempted to access her residence on three separate occasions in August 2022, having expressed hopes to be her business partner.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Vatican Girl’ Investigates Whether the Pope Disappeared 15-Year-Old Emanuela Orlandi

ROME—There are few conspiracy theories that captivate conspiratorial Italians as much as the disappearance of 15-year-old Emanuela Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican employee who vanished outside an Opus Dei church in 1983. Prime suspects? The KGB, the Italian mafia, the Russian mafia, Turkish terrorists, to name a few. But as Vatican Girl, a new Netflix docuseries on the case points out, “There are grains of truth in each theory, but all the roads lead to the Vatican.”The Daily Beast previewed—OK, binged—the four-part series ahead of its release Thursday, and no documentary to date cuts as close to the bone...
The Independent

Indian Supreme Court bans use of ‘patriarchal’ two-finger test in rape cases

India’s Supreme Court has prohibited the use of the “two-finger test” in rape cases and asked the federal government and the states to ensure that the controversial practice is stopped.On Monday a two-judge bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli lashed out at the continued use of the practice despite repeated interventions by the apex court.The bench said: “This court has time and again deprecated the use of two finger test in cases alleging rape and sexual assault. “The so-called test has no scientific basis. It instead re-victimises and re-traumatises women. The two-finger test must not be conducted......
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Lawsuit Requesting $1M of Stolen Property from His Sister’s Ex-Fiancé

The estate of Michael Jackson is calling for the return of the singer’s personal property that they say was stolen from his home shortly after he passed away. According to TMZ, the items were allegedly stolen by Jeffre Phillips in 2009 when the Beat It singer died. According to Radar Online, Phillips was formerly engaged to Jackson’s older sister, La Toya Jackson. The items have a reported worth of $1 million.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

Judge denies disgraced former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' motion for new trial

A federal judge denied Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' motion for a new trial Monday, according to a court filing. Jurors convicted Holmes of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and three counts of wire fraud against specific investors. A federal judge denied Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' motion for...
Reuters

Reuters

645K+
Followers
364K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy