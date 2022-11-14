Las Cruces man gets 10 years for police chase

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –A New Mexico man is headed to prison for a decade for leading police on a chase and shooting at officers . Las Cruces police arrested Julian Valenzuela in March after his estranged wife reported he fired a gun at her in front of their four kids.

Valenzuela fled from officers and fired shots toward them, before crashing near New Mexico State University campus. Police sent a K9 unit in to help get Valenzuela into custody.

Valenzuela pled guilty to fleeing, assaulting an officer, and being a felon with a gun.

