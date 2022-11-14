Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay CountyDebra FineClay County, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectorsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
The Oldest Masonry Fort in the USA Is in FloridaDianaSaint Augustine, FL
Update: Middleburg missing man has been locatedZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for aggravated assault, possession of firearm as a known felonZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Hikers Spent Three Days Trapped in California Backcountry During a Storm
Two hikers spent three days trapped in the California backcountry after they wandered off trail ahead of a major storm. According to the Yucaipa Police Department, a 42-year-old from Los Angeles and a 39-year-old from Colorado embarked on a days-long backpacking trip in the San Gorgonio Wilderness on Nov. 5. On the second day, an incoming storm disoriented them and caused them to veer away from the path and into a steep canyon.
flkeysnews.com
Hurricane sent boats all over. How the Florida Keys and Fort Myers are dealing with it
How do you count and clean up all the boats scattered across the Florida Keys and Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian?. The state’s Fish and Wildlife officers have been tasked with documenting all of the derelict and displaced boats across the Gulf Coast and a swath of the Keys. The law enforcement agency has received more than 1,000 calls on its displaced boats hotline and assessed more than 2,100 boats so far, said Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Ashlee Sklute.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Man killed in Texas air show accident born in Prineville, was Bend HS grad
One of six people killed in a weekend collision of vintage planes during an air show in Texas grew up in Bend. The fatal collision happened on Saturday during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Air Show. Among the deceased is Leonard Root who earned his pilot’s license in Bend and...
Authorities identify airmen killed during Wings Over Dallas show
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Commemorative Air Force has released the names of all six victims of Saturday's midair collision at Wings Over Dallas.The airmen were killed when two World War II-era military planes collided and crashed at Dallas Executive Airport on Nov. 14. The following are the names of the B-17 Flying Fortress and P-63 Kingcobra flight crews involved in the crash. Terry BarkerCraig HutainKevin "K5" MichelsDan RaganLeonard "Len" RootCurt Rowe"We are heartbroken to announce that the following members of the Commemorative Air Force went west on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow while performing. Please join us...
Aerosmith Donate Two Red Trucks for Florida Hurricane Relief
Legendary rock group Aerosmith is helping out Florida in the wake of two devastating hurricanes that hit the Sunshine State. Aerosmith donated two Community Emergency Vehicles to the Red Cross of Central Florida. It is one organization still working to provide relief after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole smashed into the state.
Authorities identify victims killed in fatal collision at Dallas air show
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Authorities confirmed this morning that there were six fatalities in a mid-air collision that took place at a Dallas air show on Saturday.On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Dallas Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed that the Medical Examiner's Office had determined that all six people onboard the two airplanes were killed in the crash. The first of the six victims was identified Saturday night by the Allied Pilots Association as Terry Barker.Barker, 67, of Keller, is a former two-term city council member who was well-known and respected in his community. He had served as an Army helicopter pilot, retiring as...
PHOTO: Colorado Wildlife Officials Rescue Owl Trapped in Grille of Truck
Lately, it seems there have been a lot of owl rescues, and most of the time, these birds of prey become victims of the confines of soccer nets, coops and now a truck’s grille. In this instance, Colorado wildlife experts came to the rescue of a great horned owl that managed to wedge itself in the front of a resident’s vehicle. As the creature waited for help, a tribe of magpies began to collect, waiting for the would-be predator to meet its demise.
Planes Collide in Midair During Wings Over Dallas Airshow
Chaos ensued at the 2022 Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas Airshow at the Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday (November 12th) when two planes collided mid-air sending debris falling to the ground. AP News reports that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) revealed a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell...
Two vintage military aircraft collide at show in Dallas
Two vintage aircraft collided at an airshow in Dallas on Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
TODAY.com
Two planes crash mid-air during Dallas air show
Six people were killed after two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday afternoon during a Dallas air show, officials said. “According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of 6 fatalities from yesterday’s Wings over Dallas air show incident,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday. He said authorities are continuing to work to identify the victims.
‘Demon Fish’ Found in Florida Ignites Social Media Debate
A horrifying “demon fish” is causing quite a stir on social media after it washed up dead on a beach in Florida. Tammy Jenkins found the sharp-toothed gilled monster along the shores of the Ocklawaha River in Putnam County while she was kayaking last week. Florida Photography posted some snapshots of the creature on Facebook, and they quickly went viral.
Flights chaos in Texas after Dallas Fort Worth Airport delays over 700 planes because of a fuel pump fire
A fire at a fuel pump at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport forced it to suspend all inbound flights on Friday morning - causing delays to almost 800 flights, as of Friday afternoon. More than 400 of those flights were operated by American Airlines - which uses the airport as a major hub.
Mysterious ‘Sonic Boom’ Heard in Central Florida, Reported Cause Revealed
Early Saturday morning (November 12), well before sunrise, the Sunshine State was shaken from sleep by a terrifying sound. Just after 5 a.m., a massive sonic boom ripped through the still-dark air, rattling houses and rousing thousands of central Florida residents. Floridians immediately took to social media to share their...
Florida Teens Spark Police Investigation Filming Themselves Torturing, Killing an Alligator
Florida teens reportedly sparked an investigation after filming themselves torturing and killing a local alligator with a machete earlier this week. According to NBC News, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now launching a criminal investigation into the alligator incident at Bonita Springs. Authorities reported that the footage showed a young boy torturing the gator with a machete. This resulted in the animal’s death.
West Texas Rattled By Strong Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake
A section of West Texas felt an earthqake as a strong magnitude 5.4 quake hit near 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The earthquake hit the west-southwest area of Mentone, Texas, which is around 35 miles northwest of Pecos. The quake hit at a depth of about 5.5 miles. This was followed up by eight aftershocks. The strongest of those was a 4.1 magnitude.
US Announces Protections for Two Rare Midwest Prairie Birds
On Thursday, Nov. 17, the US government announced it would instate protections for two Midwest prairie bird species. One of those species is the lesser prairie chicken, which often lives in oil-rich fields. Some of the bird’s habitat extends into the Permian Basin, which sits along the New Mexico-Texas state line. It also lives in parts of Colorado, Oklahoma, and Kansas.
WATCH: Rare Javelina Sighting Caught on Ring Cam in Arizona Neighborhood
Arizona is home to a wide variety of desert wildlife, including rattlesnakes, Gila monsters, prairie dogs, javelina, horned toads, and, of course, the roadrunner (yes, the mohawk-sporting bird does exist outside of the Looney Tunes universe and, in fact, is hunted by coyotes). Typically, however, these animals remain in the...
This Is Where You Are Most Likely to Hit a Deer in Massachusetts: Report
According to a new report, deer collisions are increasing in Massachusetts. The report claims that deer collisions have risen to 1,656 incidents in 2021. That’s the highest on record since 2002, according to AAA. The study isolated the most common towns and counties where deer collisions occur, and here are the results.
Congaree National Park Lodging: Campgrounds, Cabins and Securing Reservations
Located in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, Congaree National Park is home to an incredibly vital ecosystem that boasts unique biodiversity full of salt marshes, coastal waterways and giant, lush green trees. This nearly 27,000-acre national park protects the largest tract of old-growth bottomland hardwood forest left in the United States. In plain terms, there’s no place else in the country where you can find such vast river swamps and floodplain foliage.
Minnesota Hunter Dies After Potentially Suffering Medical Emergency in Tree Stand
A 65-year-old Minnesota hunter tragically passed away earlier this month after potentially suffering a medical emergency in a tree stand. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident with the hunter occurred in Minnesota’s Crooked Lake Township on November 7th. Someone called 9-1-1 and reported a hunting accident. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and discovered a man had fallen out of a tree stand.
