City of Asheville and Buncombe County announce public engagement opportunities and events to inform the Pack Square Plaza Visioning Project

A couple of cold October nights have already put this year’s Code Purple program to the test. The initiative, a joint effort of local governments and nonprofit organizations, makes emergency shelter options available for Buncombe County’s homeless population on nights when the weather is forecast to drop below freezing. As presented to the county Board of Commissioners Nov. 15 by Jennifer Teague, Buncombe’s aging and adult services program manager, the Asheville-Buncombe County Homeless Coalition called the first Code Purple of 2022 on Oct. 15 — the first day this year’s program went into effect.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO