City of Asheville and Buncombe County announce public engagement opportunities and events to inform the Pack Square Plaza Visioning Project

Lake Julian Festival of Lights Returns Dec. 2-23
A holiday tradition for many mountain families returns to Lake Julian Park (37 Lake Julian Road in Arden) in December. Festival of Lights brings its illuminated magic and more to light up the lake shore. Festival of Lights is a fun, inexpensive way to celebrate the season and make memories....
Buncombe tests and tweaks Code Purple plan
A couple of cold October nights have already put this year’s Code Purple program to the test. The initiative, a joint effort of local governments and nonprofit organizations, makes emergency shelter options available for Buncombe County’s homeless population on nights when the weather is forecast to drop below freezing. As presented to the county Board of Commissioners Nov. 15 by Jennifer Teague, Buncombe’s aging and adult services program manager, the Asheville-Buncombe County Homeless Coalition called the first Code Purple of 2022 on Oct. 15 — the first day this year’s program went into effect.
Western North Carolina Historical Association announces five finalists for the 2022 Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award
Press release from Osher Lifelong Learning Institute from UNC Asheville. The Western North Carolina Historical Association announces the selection of five finalists for the Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award. Originated by the Louis Lipinsky family, the Award has been presented annually by the Western North Carolina Historical Association since 1955 for printed works that focus special attention on Western North Carolina. In order to more broadly support the writers of Western North Carolina, a December 13, 2022 award ceremony will celebrate all five finalists.
Green in brief: WNC Nature Center opens new exhibit
The latest addition to the Western North Carolina Nature Center isn’t a cuddly red panda or slithering snake — instead, it’s focused on life that grows up from the ground. In partnership with the WNC Farmers Market, the Nature Center launches its Educational Farmers Market Garden starting Wednesday, Nov. 16.
City of Asheville offices close for Thanksgiving holiday
Asheville City government offices will be closed Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Here is a roundup of City service holiday schedules. ART bus service. ART bus service will be suspended November 24, in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Thanksgiving is one...
Adoptive parents in Buncombe County recognized by county commissioners; foster parents still needed
During the month of November, the Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BC HHS) Foster Care Program and the Buncombe County Commissioners’ would like to celebrate the adoptive families in our community. This year, 20 children in the BC HHS Foster Care program were adopted by their foster families. BC HHS and our County Commissioners’ would like to congratulate these adoptive families and honor their example by recognizing November as Adoption Awareness Month in Buncombe County.
Around Town: NC Glass Center to open Black Mountain location
Glass expands when it heats up. The N.C. Glass Center likewise is about to grow beyond its current boundaries. “We are at a point where we have run out of capacity, and people — artists and the public — continue to want us to do more,” says Executive Director Janice Gouldthorpe.
Board of Commissioners pays tribute to Robert Pressley for his service
At its Nov. 15 meeting, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners celebrated Robert Pressley for his six years of service to Buncombe County residents. First elected in 2016, Pressley represented district 3 and was a tremendous advocate for economic development, education, and infrastructure. During his tenure, Pressley served on multiple...
Q&A: Alfred D. Green on bringing chess to the community
After years in and out of prison, Alfred D. Green knew he had to make a change. “I started studying myself [while incarcerated in 2009],” he says. “I sat down, opened up my eyes to the destruction that I had already did and started paying attention [to myself and my surroundings].”
Local service clubs face challenges recruiting younger members
Before becoming a member of the Rotary Club of Asheville this year, Skyler Duncan didn’t know much about the venerable service organization. “I remember they gave scholarships in high school and that sort of thing,” says the 30-year-old Merrill Lynch financial adviser. “My perceptions were your stereotypical ones: older members, maybe a little bit behind the times, maybe a good old boys club, for lack of a better term.”
What’s new in food: Tailgate markets segue to holiday markets
These days, following the stock market is likely to trigger some high anxiety. So, consider following local tailgate markets instead. Granted, the summer’s harvest is behind us, but most weekly tailgate markets in Buncombe County are segueing into the holiday market season. Alongside winter greens and squash, shoppers can expect to find décor such as wreaths and garlands, as well as craft and gift vendors in the mix.
Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity recognized for $1m in lifetime tithe by Habitat International
Press release from Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity:. Tithing is a tenet of Habitat for Humanity with affiliates around the world supporting each other’s work. Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity hit a tithe milestone recently – $1M in lifetime tithe – a mark that only six of 62 North Carolina Habitat affiliates have reached. Asheville is the 65th affiliate in the United States, out of 1,085, to reach this milestone.
Asheville’s new city council committees effective January 2023
At the November 15, 2022, City Council meeting, Council adopted a new Council Committee structure, effective January 2023. Committees were first introduced in 2006 and have remained largely unchanged, thus, the need for an updated structure. In December, Mayor Manheimer will assign new Council Committee members. Additionally, it is anticipated City Council will review the Council Committee’s scope, composition and policy area on an annual basis.
Nonprofits strive to bring bounty to the Thanksgiving table
Jessi Koontz’s plate is full, but her pantry is severely depleted. The executive director of Beacon of Hope, Madison County’s 25-year-old nonprofit providing hunger relief to low-income residents, says demand for its services has continued to increase since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. “There was no recovery...
Q&A: Womansong choir sings for community causes
As a child in Bellingham, Wash., Jennifer Langton was surrounded by music. “My family always sang, just as a part of life.”. That tendency continued into her adulthood and followed Langton across the continent. For over a decade, she’s been a member of Womansong, a local women’s community choir. This November, she notes, the nonprofit will celebrate its 35-year anniversary during its annual fall concert at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville, 1 Edwin Place. The performance runs Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. with an encore Saturday, Nov. 19, at 3 p.m.
Janet R. Cone of UNC Asheville receives lifetime achievement award from WomanUP
Janet R. Cone, Director of Athletics at UNC Asheville, was recently recognized for her outstanding community contributions at the annual WomanUP Awards ceremony hosted by the Asheville Chamber of Commerce. Cone received the Suzanne DeFerie Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by First Bank, which recognizes women who have distinguished themselves in...
