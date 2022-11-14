ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

salinasvalleytribune.com

Salinas Valley News Briefs | Nov. 16, 2022

SALINAS — Monterey County STEM Talent Expo will take place Thursday, Nov. 17, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Hartnell College, Willard Lewallen STEM Center Lobby, 411 Central Ave., in Salinas. This event will connect STEM industry leaders to talented students, former students and community members who are looking for opportunities to further their education and career opportunities in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). For more information, visit mcstemtalentexpo.com.
SALINAS, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

A leader in homeless solutions, Monterey County gets swept up in a Newsom crackdown.

Like blameless students who find themselves punished with the rest of the class, Monterey County found itself caught up in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ire because he believes the state’s counties and cities aren’t doing enough to combat homelessness. Newsom announced Nov. 3 that he was rejecting every region’s homeless action plan and withholding all Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention funding, totaling $1 billion, until their goals were significantly beefed up. He complained current action plans would only result in a 2-percent statewide reduction in homelessness by 2024.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Tina Nieto becomes the first woman, openly LGBTQ and Hispanic Sheriff of Monterey County

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Tina Nieto will be the next Sheriff of Monterey County after beating out opponent Joe Moses with 66% of the votes. She becomes the first woman, person of color and openly LGBTQ person to hold the position in Monterey County. Over 65,000 people voted for Tina to be the next person to The post Tina Nieto becomes the first woman, openly LGBTQ and Hispanic Sheriff of Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com

Watsonville school gets state of the art kitchen, fresh garden for students

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Starlight Elementary students in Watsonville have a new garden and kitchen. The project was a collaboration through the celebrity chef, Emeril Lagasse Foundation called, Emeril's Culinary Garden And Teaching Kitchen, the Pajaro Valley Unified school district and the Life Lab nonprofit organization. Life Lab has...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Tina Nieto to be next sheriff of Monterey County

SALINAS, Calif. — After a week of counting, the Monterey County Election's Office has counted nearly all of the votes made in the Nov. 8 election. With more than 100,000 votes counted, Tina Nieto will be the next sheriff of Monterey County. Nieto won with 65% of the vote from across Monterey County.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Virus affecting Salinas Valley lettuce has national impacts

SALINAS, Calif. — Plant pathogens that are spreading disease in the lettuce fields of the Salinas Valley are leading to a nationwide lettuce shortage and higher prices at the supermarket. At Nob Hill in Salinas, a head of lettuce was being sold for more than $4 on Monday. The...
SALINAS, CA
lookout.co

Alderwood group Santa Cruz Sky aims to revitalize downtown Santa Cruz

Want to stay on top of the latest local food news? I send text alerts every time I publish a story. And you can text me back! Share your thoughts, send tips and give feedback. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed! And check out all my recent work here.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
sanbenito.com

Nurses raise concerns about Hazel Hawkins

Registered nurses at Hollister’s Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital are “deeply concerned” about the medical facility’s recent declaration of a fiscal emergency and potential bankruptcy, says a statement from the California Nurses Association. The nurses fear what a Chapter 9 bankruptcy at HHMH would mean for their...
HOLLISTER, CA
sanbenito.com

Casey holds lead in Hollister mayoral election

Candidates for local offices have expanded their leads in the Nov. 8 election, as San Benito County elections officials continue to count ballots in races for Hollister and San Juan Bautista city offices and a slew of ballot measures in precincts throughout the county. In the race for mayor of...
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

Former Salinas school trustee investigated for cyberbullying and harassment

SALINAS, Calif. — Kathryn Ramirez, a long-serving Salinas school trustee who was once censured by fellow board members for referencing Hitler, is now the focus of a criminal investigation into accusations of cyberbullying and harassment. Prosecutors confirm they are reviewing police reports from the Salinas Police Department. Investigators say...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Ice Skating by the Bay to reopen in Monterey soon

SALINAS, Calif. — Ice Skating by the Bay will return to Monterey in November. The rink, located in Custom House Plaza, will open on Nov. 25 and run through Jan. 1, 2023. Admission is $15 for adults and $13 for kids 12 years old or younger. There is also a season pass option which sells for $225.
MONTEREY, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

KSCO Radio for Sale

Michael Zwerling has been in love with KSCO since he was a high school kid broadcasting Santa Cruz High On The Air in the mid1960s. As the station owner since 1991, he’s created a radio station that’s a voice for pretty much everyone. But now, at 71 —...
SANTA CRUZ, CA

