FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Nov. 16, 2022
SALINAS — Monterey County STEM Talent Expo will take place Thursday, Nov. 17, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Hartnell College, Willard Lewallen STEM Center Lobby, 411 Central Ave., in Salinas. This event will connect STEM industry leaders to talented students, former students and community members who are looking for opportunities to further their education and career opportunities in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). For more information, visit mcstemtalentexpo.com.
andnowuknow.com
Tanimura & Antle Celebrates 40th Anniversary; Scott Grabau, Brian Antle, and Gary Tanimura Comment
SALINAS, CA - On November 10, Tanimura & Antle celebrated its 40th anniversary—no small feat in the competitive produce biz. With its dedication to partnerships and innovation, the company continues to look ahead for what’s to come. “I am truly amazed each and every day of the dedication,...
montereycountyweekly.com
A leader in homeless solutions, Monterey County gets swept up in a Newsom crackdown.
Like blameless students who find themselves punished with the rest of the class, Monterey County found itself caught up in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ire because he believes the state’s counties and cities aren’t doing enough to combat homelessness. Newsom announced Nov. 3 that he was rejecting every region’s homeless action plan and withholding all Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention funding, totaling $1 billion, until their goals were significantly beefed up. He complained current action plans would only result in a 2-percent statewide reduction in homelessness by 2024.
montereycountyweekly.com
As American expansion exerted pressure ever westward, Monterey County became a scene in the crossfire.
LIKE PHEIDIPPIDES, THE LEGENDARY MESSENGER RUNNING FROM MARATHON TO ATHENS, Tom Hill sets out from the Salinas Valley toward Monterey to share urgent news from the battlefield. Except Hill is not on foot – he’s astride a horse – and must pass through enemy lines to get there.
Cabrillo College approves name change following 6-1 vote
Education leaders at Cabrillo College voted in favor of changing their school's name during Monday night's board meeting.
Tina Nieto becomes the first woman, openly LGBTQ and Hispanic Sheriff of Monterey County
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Tina Nieto will be the next Sheriff of Monterey County after beating out opponent Joe Moses with 66% of the votes. She becomes the first woman, person of color and openly LGBTQ person to hold the position in Monterey County. Over 65,000 people voted for Tina to be the next person to The post Tina Nieto becomes the first woman, openly LGBTQ and Hispanic Sheriff of Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Watsonville school gets state of the art kitchen, fresh garden for students
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Starlight Elementary students in Watsonville have a new garden and kitchen. The project was a collaboration through the celebrity chef, Emeril Lagasse Foundation called, Emeril's Culinary Garden And Teaching Kitchen, the Pajaro Valley Unified school district and the Life Lab nonprofit organization. Life Lab has...
KSBW.com
Tina Nieto to be next sheriff of Monterey County
SALINAS, Calif. — After a week of counting, the Monterey County Election's Office has counted nearly all of the votes made in the Nov. 8 election. With more than 100,000 votes counted, Tina Nieto will be the next sheriff of Monterey County. Nieto won with 65% of the vote from across Monterey County.
andnowuknow.com
Stephanie Cantero of The Nunes Company Addresses Current Cauliflower Market
SALINAS, CA - As we make our way into the holiday push, any information concerning vegetables is top priority. Cauliflower, a veggie that features prominently on my family’s table, is a category that is no stranger to the ups and downs of demand. I spoke with Stephanie Cantero, Communications...
KSBW.com
Virus affecting Salinas Valley lettuce has national impacts
SALINAS, Calif. — Plant pathogens that are spreading disease in the lettuce fields of the Salinas Valley are leading to a nationwide lettuce shortage and higher prices at the supermarket. At Nob Hill in Salinas, a head of lettuce was being sold for more than $4 on Monday. The...
lookout.co
Alderwood group Santa Cruz Sky aims to revitalize downtown Santa Cruz
Want to stay on top of the latest local food news? I send text alerts every time I publish a story. And you can text me back! Share your thoughts, send tips and give feedback. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed! And check out all my recent work here.
'Now that we know better, we do better': Cabrillo College will no longer be named after Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo
Following a recommendation from a Cabrillo College board subcommittee last week to change the name, the board of trustees voted Monday evening to change the school's name. The college launched a name exploration project in July 2020.
sanbenito.com
Nurses raise concerns about Hazel Hawkins
Registered nurses at Hollister’s Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital are “deeply concerned” about the medical facility’s recent declaration of a fiscal emergency and potential bankruptcy, says a statement from the California Nurses Association. The nurses fear what a Chapter 9 bankruptcy at HHMH would mean for their...
A question of retaliation: Why were two Santa Cruz County Fair board members terminated?
Only two members of the Santa Cruz County Fair board voted against the October termination of CEO Dave Kegebein. Two weeks later, each received terse phone calls from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office, telling them their terms — 34 years and 16 years, respectively — were over. At this point, the state won't respond to the charges of retaliation.
sanbenito.com
Casey holds lead in Hollister mayoral election
Candidates for local offices have expanded their leads in the Nov. 8 election, as San Benito County elections officials continue to count ballots in races for Hollister and San Juan Bautista city offices and a slew of ballot measures in precincts throughout the county. In the race for mayor of...
KSBW.com
Former Salinas school trustee investigated for cyberbullying and harassment
SALINAS, Calif. — Kathryn Ramirez, a long-serving Salinas school trustee who was once censured by fellow board members for referencing Hitler, is now the focus of a criminal investigation into accusations of cyberbullying and harassment. Prosecutors confirm they are reviewing police reports from the Salinas Police Department. Investigators say...
KSBW.com
Ice Skating by the Bay to reopen in Monterey soon
SALINAS, Calif. — Ice Skating by the Bay will return to Monterey in November. The rink, located in Custom House Plaza, will open on Nov. 25 and run through Jan. 1, 2023. Admission is $15 for adults and $13 for kids 12 years old or younger. There is also a season pass option which sells for $225.
tpgonlinedaily.com
KSCO Radio for Sale
Michael Zwerling has been in love with KSCO since he was a high school kid broadcasting Santa Cruz High On The Air in the mid1960s. As the station owner since 1991, he’s created a radio station that’s a voice for pretty much everyone. But now, at 71 —...
Joby Aviation purchases huge former Plantronics headquarters building in Santa Cruz
The Santa Cruz-based electric air taxi vehicle company has entered an agreement to purchase the headquarters building of telecommunications company Poly, previously known as Plantronics.
