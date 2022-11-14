ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 10

Kayla Johnson
2d ago

12 years? seriously? A father and child was murdered and, he gets 12 years!?!? There is a wife/mother that just lost her husband and child in one day due to a drunk person. The system is a joke. This should be a murder case. He knew what he was doing. I use to be a drunk and never once did i ever get in my car and be like "I feel like getting a dui or killing someone today" never drove under the influence. im sober now but my heart breaks for the wife/mother. The man deserves life without parole.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly indicted on charges in DeSoto County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A DeSoto County Grand Jury has indicted Memphis mass shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly on charges in that jurisdiction. Southaven Police said Tuesday that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, they presented the case to the Grand Jury. SPD said a true bill was returned for charges of receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and felon in possession of a firearm.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Crash on Walnut Grove kills 8-year-old, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 8-year-old has died following a two-car crash on Walnut Grove Road and Timber Creek Drive Tuesday night, police say. An adult was also transported and remains in critical condition. There have been no arrests. This is an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Man sentenced to 10+ years for 2020 boating crash

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man has received over 10 years in prison for a 2020 boating crash. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported that on Monday, a Matthew Swearengen pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication at the courthouse in Hardin County. The TWRA says...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man says he was beaten, robbed by valets at Midtown club: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in custody, and police are looking for two others who they say beat up a man so severely he temporarily lost vision in one of his eyes. Police said they responded to an assault on November 3 at Minglewood Hall in Midtown and said Landers Philmore, 25, admitted to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ezekiel Kelly indicted in DeSoto County

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WREG) — The Southaven Police presented Ezekiel Kelly to a grand jury on Wednesday, November 9. A true bill was returned with the following charges: receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Ezekiel Kelly was previously indicted on 26 charges related to the shooting rampage in […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WATN Local Memphis

MPD searching for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run that critically injured a pedestrian. MPD officers were called to the scene about 12:40 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in the area of Ridgemont Ave. and New Allen Rd. They said a pedestrian was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Young Dolph’s family coping with death through Day of Service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A year after rapper Young Dolph was gunned down, the city of Memphis will remember his life with charitable acts of service. Carlisa Brown, the rapper’s sister, says it has been a difficult year. “We all have our days. Coming from the most terrible day in our lives, we are all just […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Missing woman found dead, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A missing woman has been found dead, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Shatiqua Palmer, 32 was reported missing last week. On Monday, MPD confirmed she had been found dead Nov. 11, but did not provide any details. MPD said there were no signs of...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Jackson home fire claims life of 3 family pets

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a house fire in east Jackson Thursday morning. The Jackson Fire Department responded to the call around 9 a.m. on Hill Drive. Battalion Chief Randy Hayes says no one was in the home when the fire started, but says the residents’ three dogs were inside and were not able to be saved.
JACKSON, TN
desotocountynews.com

Grand jury charges returned against shooting spree suspect

The man charged in a fatal shooting spree that briefly entered into DeSoto County has been charged by a grand jury in connection with the case. Southaven police said they presented Ezekiel Kelly to the grand jury, which has returned indictments against the Memphis man who paralyzed Memphis with his live streaming of activities around the city back in September.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WBBJ

Local judge receives sentence over DUI charge

JACKSON, Tenn. — On August 17, a Madison County General Sessions court judge was arrested. Back in August, Judge Hugh Harvey Jr. was arrested on two charges. One being a DUI and second being in possession of a handgun while under the influence. Around 1:30 p.m., Harvey was seen...
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Le Bonheur nurse killed in hit-and-run on Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members have identified the pedestrian who was killed Monday night in Southeast Memphis during a hit-and-run. Julia Maxwell, a nurse at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, has been confirmed as the victim in a fatal pedestrian accident that happened on Winchester and Clarke. Family members said Maxwell was walking to the bus […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy