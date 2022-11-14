Read full article on original website
USM College of Arts and Sciences Travel Grants Awarded to Faculty, Students
The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) College of Arts and Sciences has awarded a total of $18.9k in travel grants to 29 faculty members and 22 graduate students, who will build rapport with professionals from around the world as they travel to present as experts in their fields and engage in essential networking and training opportunities.
USM Students Earn Scholarships from Mississippi Society of CPAs
University of Southern Mississippi (USM) accounting students Haley Milstead and River Howell have been awarded scholarships by the Education Foundation of the Mississippi Society of CPAs (MSCPA). The foundation awarded $46,000 in college scholarships for the fall 2022 term. Milstead, a native of D’Iberville, Miss., received the Hamp King Award....
USM Marine Education Center to be Featured on CBS Program
The University of Southern Mississippi’s Marine Education Center (MEC) will be featured on an episode of “America ByDesign: Architecture” set for Saturday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. on the CBS Streaming Network. The MEC is one of several designs vying for the show’s People’s Choice award. Vote...
USM Hosts MGCCC Students for STEM in the Sound Day
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College students were treated to a unique experience aboard The University of Southern Mississippi’s research vessel Jim Franks as part of Stem in the Sound Day. (Photos by Tavia Marinovich) The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Coastal Operations granted special access to Mississippi Gulf Coast...
Ulmer Crowned Miss University of Southern Mississippi
Karsyn Ulmer was crowned Miss University of Southern Mississippi (USM) 2023 when the Student Government Association (SGA) hosted the annual Miss USM Scholarship Competition Nov. 12 at the Joe Paul Theater on the Hattiesburg campus. Seven candidates competed for the title; the event is a feeder competition into the Miss America Organization and the winner competes at the Miss Mississippi competition in June.
Grivno to discuss Hernando De Soto at Nov. 22 meeting of Natchez Historical Society
Dr. Max Grivno, a faculty member in The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) School of Humanities, will talk about Spanish explorer Hernando De Soto at the November meeting of the Natchez Historical Society (NHS). Grivno’s presentation is titled, "Hernando De Soto and the First European Contact with the Mississippi Civilization...
