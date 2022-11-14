Read full article on original website
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them home
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in Florida
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffs
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 States
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola's Foo Foo Festival
Pensacola woman punched in the face, has bleach poured on her, 1 arrested: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly punching a woman in the face and pouring bleach on her in June, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Ricko Eugene Jenkins, 35, was charged with obstructing justice and aggravated battery, on Nov. 15. On June 19, 2022, deputies said they […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman found military papers from 1968 and searching for rightful owner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Military papers from over 50 years ago unexpectedly turned up in a Theodore neighborhood. Now, the woman who stumbled upon them needs help tracking down the recipient. They belong to a Robert N. Kestner, and according to the papers, he was a chief warrant officer in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola PD experiencing phone outages
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police Department is currently experiencing phone outages for non-emergency calls into the department. The emergency 911 number is still working, according to police officials. If you need to reach the department during this outage, you can call the Escambia County Sheriff office non-emergency number...
Incoming Sheriff T.K. Waters cleans house days before taking office
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A dramatic shakeup of leadership staff at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is generating apprehension and criticism days before incoming Sheriff T.K. Waters takes office. Waters delivered the mass demotions in person on Wednesday. They include some of the agency’s most senior and respected officers, including...
Second person charged for the 2021 murder of Pace 14-year-old
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 21-year-old was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail, Nov. 17, and charged with the 2021 murder of 14-year-old Cody Walker. Issac Cameron Daniels, 21, of Vestavia Hills, Ala., was originally arrested on Nov. 9, in Jefferson County, Ala. He was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail […]
Pensacola woman charged for 2021 elderly abuse of 86-year-old woman: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after hitting an 86-year-old woman in 2021, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Tammy Lynn Hanna, 49, was charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older. On Aug. 8, 2021, deputies said they responded to Camberwell Rd., in reference […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Pensacola, FL
Located in Escambia County in the western part of Florida Panhandle, Pensacola exudes a historic charm unlike other places within the state. But more than its usual local history, it also contributed greatly to America. Known as "The City of Five Flags," Pensacola has seen various ownerships throughout the years.
2 arrested in Fort Walton Beach, allegedly shot at home, found with drugs: Police
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department arrested two people who they said shot at a home in Fort Walton Beach early Wednesday morning and were found with “illegal narcotics”, according to a Facebook post from the FWBPD. Giovanni Gonzalez, 19, of Fort Walton Beach and a 16-year-old from Crestview […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD looking for woman they say stabbed boyfriend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are looking for a woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend. Officers responded to a domestic violence call around 3:12 p.m. Tuesday to the Chateau Orleans Apartments at 3252 Orleans St. where they said a man had been stabbed and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
19-year-old charged in connection with fatal hit and run in Pensacola: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old authorities claim was involved in a hit-and-run causing a fatality on Hwy. 29 has been arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol. Yahir Adan Moreno, 19, was charged with hit and run causing a fatal injury and tampering with evidence. On Nov. 1, FHP started investigating a hit and […]
Pensacola man arrested after alleged drug deal at Escambia High School: Sheriff reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After allegedly conducting a drug deal on the campus of Escambia High School early Wednesday morning, a Pensacola man is behind bars for distributing drugs, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Victor Ramone Bolar, 32, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in methamphetamine, […]
Fugitive of the Week: Joseph Timmons Jr.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Joseph Michael Timmons Jr. who Marshals said could be in possession of a handgun. Joseph Michael Timmons Jr. is wanted by […]
WEAR
Free driver's license clinic to be held in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The First Judicial Circuit Court of Florida is helping people get back on the road. They're hosting a free driver's license clinic on Friday, March 24. It's for people who've had their licensed cancelled or taken away. It's from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the...
Suspect wanted in murder of local father
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A local family will try to celebrate Thanksgiving next week with an empty seat at the table. Shane Payne, a father of six, was shot and killed inside his home in August. All six of his kids were at home at the time. It has been...
Man arrested after breaking into two homes in one day in Escambia Co., deputies say
Correction: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office clarified both burglaries happened on Nov. 15. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after breaking into two different homes in three days, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Zachary Seth Murdock, 28, was charged with burglary and damage to property. On Nov. 15, deputies said they […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
WALA-TV FOX10
Police respond to shooting involving occupied vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle was struck by gunfire last night. Police responded to the call at around 8:24 p.m. to the 2000 block of Josephine Street. A male victim reported he drove away from the Azalea Point Apartments at 651 Azalea Road after hearing gunshots, according to authorities. The victim noticed his vehicle had been shot when he arrived at his residence, said police.
WEAR
Empowerment Church International to host food giveaway in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Empowerment Church International in Escambia County will host a food giveaway Saturday. It's set for 9 a.m. at 2 E Nine Mile Road in Pensacola. Over 10,000 pounds of food will be distributed. Limited turkey and hams will be made available. Contact 850-501-2670 for more info.
A ‘Miracle’ delivery: 10-year-old helps deliver baby sister
Delivering a baby is not for everyone, but do not tell that to 10-year-old Miracle Moore.
WEAR
Two people win Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 drawing in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people are over $50,000 richer Wednesday morning after buying winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 tickets in Escambia County. The winning numbers were 10, 18, 20, 22, and 24. One of the tickets was sold at the State Line Gift Shop on Highway 97 in McDavid...
