Pensacola, FL

WALA-TV FOX10

Woman found military papers from 1968 and searching for rightful owner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Military papers from over 50 years ago unexpectedly turned up in a Theodore neighborhood. Now, the woman who stumbled upon them needs help tracking down the recipient. They belong to a Robert N. Kestner, and according to the papers, he was a chief warrant officer in...
THEODORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola PD experiencing phone outages

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police Department is currently experiencing phone outages for non-emergency calls into the department. The emergency 911 number is still working, according to police officials. If you need to reach the department during this outage, you can call the Escambia County Sheriff office non-emergency number...
PENSACOLA, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pensacola, FL

Located in Escambia County in the western part of Florida Panhandle, Pensacola exudes a historic charm unlike other places within the state. But more than its usual local history, it also contributed greatly to America. Known as "The City of Five Flags," Pensacola has seen various ownerships throughout the years.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD looking for woman they say stabbed boyfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are looking for a woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend. Officers responded to a domestic violence call around 3:12 p.m. Tuesday to the Chateau Orleans Apartments at 3252 Orleans St. where they said a man had been stabbed and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man arrested after alleged drug deal at Escambia High School: Sheriff reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After allegedly conducting a drug deal on the campus of Escambia High School early Wednesday morning, a Pensacola man is behind bars for distributing drugs, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Victor Ramone Bolar, 32, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in methamphetamine, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Joseph Timmons Jr.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Joseph Michael Timmons Jr. who Marshals said could be in possession of a handgun. Joseph Michael Timmons Jr. is wanted by […]
CHICKASAW, AL
WEAR

Free driver's license clinic to be held in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The First Judicial Circuit Court of Florida is helping people get back on the road. They're hosting a free driver's license clinic on Friday, March 24. It's for people who've had their licensed cancelled or taken away. It's from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police respond to shooting involving occupied vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle was struck by gunfire last night. Police responded to the call at around 8:24 p.m. to the 2000 block of Josephine Street. A male victim reported he drove away from the Azalea Point Apartments at 651 Azalea Road after hearing gunshots, according to authorities. The victim noticed his vehicle had been shot when he arrived at his residence, said police.
MOBILE, AL

