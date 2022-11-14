Read full article on original website
Rob Kardashian Through the Years: Reality TV Star to Arthur George Sock Designer
Rob Kardashian has come a long way over the years — and Us Weekly is taking a look back at his journey!. Born in March 1987 to Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian Sr., the sole male Kardashian-Jenner sibling initially gained recognition through his family’s long-running reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. He later used his celebrity status to land in second place on Dancing With the Stars’ 13th season in 2011. That following year, he launched a designer sock label called Arthur George.
SFGate
Blueface Arrested for Attempted Murder in Las Vegas
Blueface was arrested outside a business in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The rapper, Johnathan Porter, was arrested on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on October 8, 2022, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed. He will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on...
SFGate
Candace Cameron Bure Addresses Stance on Gay Christmas Movies, Blames ‘Toxic Climate’ for Controversy: ‘I’m Called to Love All People, and I Do’
Candace Cameron Bure is responding to the backlash. Earlier this week, the actor, who serves as Great American Family’s chief creative officer, told “WSJ. Magazine” that the network will not be featuring LGBTQ couples, noting, ““I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she said.
SFGate
Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell and the Cast of ‘Devotion’ Salute the Movie’s Real-Life Heroes
The Los Angeles premiere of “Devotion,” starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell, served as both a salute to the legacy and lineage of Korean War heroes Jesse L. Brown, the first African American Navy aviator, and Thomas Hudner, his devoted wingman, as well as a celebration of the familial bonds forged during the shoot.
‘& Juliet’ Imagines a Life After Romeo—With Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys
The two young women sitting directly in front of this critic were having the best time at Broadway musical & Juliet (Stephen Sondheim Theatre, booking to May 28, 2023)—seat-bopping throughout, and smiling delightedly. The two people behind loudly beheld that it was the worst thing they had seen on stage in a long time. In between both parties, this critic sat, feeling the contrasting passions of both. If you want a stage show that wears its admirably progressive politics proudly, if not convincingly, and features a panoply of pop songs whose tunes are immediately familiar—by five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max...
SFGate
Candace Cameron Bure’s GAC Films Don’t Have More ‘Purpose and Depth’ Than Hallmark, They Just Have Less Gay People
Candace Cameron Bure won’t say the quiet part out loud, so Hilarie Burton is doing it for her. Following her departure from Hallmark for the Great American Family, Bure told the Wall Street Journal that the decision was driven by the network wanting “to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.” In response, Burton spotlighted the thinly-veiled bigotry at play, writing on Twitter: “Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”
A look inside the 'Mrs. Doubtfire' house's recent redesign
While it's been redecorated, the current owners said it still has a similar layout to what's in the movie.
SFGate
Review: ‘She Said’ chronicles the scoop that fed a movement
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Those old Hollywood newspaper flicks are great, but today’s journalists don’t run around newsrooms yelling “Get me rewrite!” Nor do they sprint across the room shouting “Stop the presses!” over the click-clack of teletype machines and manual typewriters.
The best San Francisco movies you probably haven’t seen, on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV and more
Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox every week. Over 300 feature films have been shot on location in San Francisco. The San Francisco Film Commission names 1923’s silent romance “The Fog” as the first. Since then, the city has been the backdrop to a marauding herd of chimps, a very loud car chase, an alien invasion of the city’s foliage, dozens of superheroes and a very horny Josh Hartnett.
