Lucid says its new entry-level Air Pure sedan can travel 410 miles (660 km) on a single charge, reminding us yet again just how far EVs have come – and can now go. That 410-mile figure does however mean that the Pure has the shortest driving range of any Air model. The 819 hp (830 PS) Grand Touring is good for 516 miles or 830 km (469 miles / 755 km on 21-inch wheels) and the 1,050 hp (1,065 PS) Grand Touring Performance is rated at 446 miles (718 km). But the Pure isn’t far behind the new Touring, which features a 620 hp (629 PS) drivetrain and can travel 425 miles (684 km) on 19-inch wheels.

2 DAYS AGO