Carscoops
New Fiat 500 EV Coming Stateside, Will Be Shown In Los Angeles
Fiat is hanging on by a thread in the United States, but the company isn’t throwing in the towel. Quite the opposite as the brand is teasing the return of the 500e. Set to debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 17th, the redesigned hatch should be virtually identical to the European variant that was introduced in 2020.
Carscoops
2024 Kia Seltos Combines Classier Looks With Updated Interior And 195 HP Turbo Engine
Kia’s winning streak continues as the company has used the Los Angeles Auto Show to unveil a significantly improved Seltos. Looking far more refined than its predecessor, the 2024 Seltos features a bold front fascia with a larger tiger nose grille that can be outfitted with available “Star Map” LED accents. Further below, there’s a new front bumper with larger intakes that now house vertical fog lights.
Carscoops
New Buick Electra 5 EV Breaks Cover Completely Undisguised In China
Official photos of the upcoming, all-electric Buick Electra E5, have been published by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, in China. The photos show the Ultium-based, five-seat, electric crossover in all its glory. It features a design that is reminiscent of the Electra X concept, albeit significantly toned down...
Carscoops
G-Power’s 720 HP BMW M3 Is Aimed At Those Seeking Supercar Performance
Not satisfied with the performance that the latest-generation BMW M3 offers from the factory, the experts over at G-Power have launched an upgrade package for the sports sedan. Dubbed the G3M Bi-Turbo, the car’s 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged six-cylinder benefits from new ECU software. This means that rather than pumping out 503...
Carscoops
2023 Lexus LS Gains New Touch And Voice-Focused Infotainment System, Starts At $77,535
The Lexus LS is starting to show its age, but that hasn’t stopped the company from freshening things up for 2023. The biggest update occurs in the cabin as the model adopts the all-new Lexus Interface system that debuted on the redesigned NX last year. Thanks to the change, owners can interact with the vehicle using either their voice or the 12.3-inch touchscreen display.
Carscoops
New 2024 Lucid Gravity SUV Promises Supercar Performance With Seating For 7
Lucid has provided us with our first look at a close-to-production version of the Gravity, its first-ever SUV. Although the automaker still has much to reveal, it promises that the seven-seat crossover will have ‘supercar-like performance’ and more range than any other electric vehicle on the market, aside from the Lucid Air.
Carscoops
Mercedes Dealer Trying To Sell GT Black Series For Double The Price After $336,840 Markup
No one is going to deny that the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is a beast. In fact, it was once the fastest production car to ever lap the Nurburgring Nordschleife. However, not even a vehicle as prized as this should be hit with a nearly 100 percent price markup. Veteran...
Carscoops
The Ex Stig Shows How Much Fun You Can Have In New M3 Touring
It may have taken BMW decades to launch a Touring version of the M3 but now that the Audi RS4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate rival is here, Ben Collins recently had the chance to put it through its paces around the Nurburgring GP circuit. Given that Collins once served...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes E-Class Drops Disguise And Shows Its New, Sleeker Body
The weather is getting chilly, but that hasn’t stopped the 2024 Mercedes E-Class from stripping down and showing some skin. While the front and rear ends are still heavily camouflaged, the rest of the car has dropped the disguise to reveal an evolutionary design that incorporates a number of cues from the larger S-Class.
Carscoops
2023 Suzuki Across Gains New Digital Cockpit From Toyota RAV4 Twin
The Suzuki Across got minor model year updates for 2022 focused on faster charging, but the infotainment and instrument cluster retained their old form. This changes in 2023, as the plug-in hybrid SUV gains the new infotainment touchscreen and digital instrument cluster found in the recently facelifted Toyota RAV4 twin.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Releases Spotify Playlists Tuned To Its Engine Sounds
Lamborghini is releasing new Spotify playlists as a way to connect fans to its trio of engines. The automaker developed three unique playlists, one to match each of its unique engines, and each one is ‘tuned’ to that powerplant. Here’s how to get what Lamborghini calls “the most complete and all-encompassing driving experience.”
Carscoops
2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Lands In Europe But Only Has 288 HP
The Ford Ranger Raptor has officially touched down in Europe, allowing buyers on the Old Continent to see what the capable pickup truck is all about. Just as in other markets, including Australia, the Ranger Raptor is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. However, whereas this engine churns out a cool 392 hp (292 kW) and 430 lb-ft (583 Nm) of torque in Australia, in Europe it is capped at 288 hp and 362 lb-ft (491 Nm). This is because of stricter emissions standards in the European Union.
Carscoops
Ford Sharpens Bronco Sport’s Off-Road Credentials With New Diamond Package
The Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport might share a name but they present very different problems for Ford. The “real” Bronco, the retro off-roader built to rival the Jeep Wrangler, is in such demand that Ford production can’t keep up, leaving buyers frustrated with endless delays. The more conventional Bronco Sport, on the other hand, is currently languishing in ninth place in the compact crossover segment where it’s comprehensively ass-whooped by competent but theoretically less interesting rivals, most notably the Toyota RAV4, and also has to battle its own Escape brother.
Carscoops
Entry-Level Lucid Air Pure Has 410-Mile Range And A Misleading Price
Lucid says its new entry-level Air Pure sedan can travel 410 miles (660 km) on a single charge, reminding us yet again just how far EVs have come – and can now go. That 410-mile figure does however mean that the Pure has the shortest driving range of any Air model. The 819 hp (830 PS) Grand Touring is good for 516 miles or 830 km (469 miles / 755 km on 21-inch wheels) and the 1,050 hp (1,065 PS) Grand Touring Performance is rated at 446 miles (718 km). But the Pure isn’t far behind the new Touring, which features a 620 hp (629 PS) drivetrain and can travel 425 miles (684 km) on 19-inch wheels.
Carscoops
Mansory Tempesta Verde Is A Half-Green Half-White Ferrari Roma
Mansory launched a comprehensive tuning kit for the Ferrari Roma in March 2022, but the tuner is now back with a unique example called “Mansory Tempesta Verde”. The one-off stands out thanks to an unusual two-tone color finish, with one side of the bodywork being white and the other being electric green.
Carscoops
Tesla Wants To Sell You A Pair Of $75 Tequila Sipping Glasses
As Tesla has millions of loyal followers all around the world, it can launch virtually any product and know that there’s a good chance said product will sell out. So, here we are, writing about a new Tesla product that has nothing to do with electric vehicles and is instead a pair of tequila sipping glasses.
Carscoops
Ultra Rare Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa Revival Visits The Top Gear Test Track
While continuation cars are cool, most seem to be as rare and babied as the originals. Fortunately, that’s not always the case, as this Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa Revival has been given a thorough thrashing around the Top Gear test track by none other than The Stig. Limited to...
Carscoops
Mini Celebrates The Approach Of Winter With Nanuk White Resolute Edition
Mini’s latest special edition model has been unveiled today, and it features gleaming white paint that is inspired by one of the arctic’s fiercest residents. Based on the all-electric Mini Cooper SE, the Mini Resolute is perfect for lovers of the cold. Finished in Nanuk White, the name...
Carscoops
This Watch Is Inspired By The Land Rover Defender
Own a Land Rover Defender and want a timepiece to match the iconic off-roader? Now you can, thanks to a collaboration between Bamford London and Land Rover. The watch is known as the LR001 and features a 40mm titanium case with a Sellita SW200-1b automatic movement. It will be available for a cool £1,350 ($1,587) and capped at just 100 units worldwide.
Carscoops
2023 Toyota Prius Makes The Iconic Plug-In Hybrid Better In All Areas
The fifth-generation Toyota Prius has just been unveiled in Japan, just prior to the North American variant launching. With the new Prius, Toyota set about overhauling its most famous of hybrid models making it significantly more dynamic, roomier, and far more visually appealing than its predecessors. It wants it to evoke enthusiasm within those that own it. Significant improvements have also been made to the plug-in hybrid powertrain.
