NBC San Diego

Republicans Win Control of U.S. House

Republicans will take control of the U.S. House in the next session of Congress, NBC News projected Wednesday. Democrats will retain control of the Senate, based on the results of last week's elections. NBC News has called 218 seats for the Republicans and estimates the Republicans will win 221 seats...
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC San Diego

Commanders Sued by DC, Accused of Cheating Fans Out of Ticket Money

The Washington Commanders have been sued again by the District of Columbia, this time accused of scheming to cheat fans out of ticket money. D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine on Thursday announced the filing of a lawsuit in civil court against the NFL team for its actions in taking season-ticket holder money and keeping it for its own purposes.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC San Diego

FTX Suggests Sam Bankman-Fried Transferred Assets to Bahamas Government Custody After Bankruptcy: Filing

FTX in a bombshell emergency court filing Thursday said evidence suggests Bahamian regulators directed former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to gain "unauthorized access" to FTX systems to obtain digital assets belonging to the company after it had filed for bankruptcy protection. The filing said that Bankman-Fried transferred those assets to the...
DELAWARE STATE
NBC San Diego

Starwood's Barry Sternlicht Says What the Fed Is Doing to the Economy Is ‘Suicide'

The Federal Reserve's moves in 2022 to aggressively raise interest rates to cool down inflation will inflict greater harm to the economy than expected, according to Barry Sternlicht, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group. "It's not sustainable," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Thursday. "What they want to do...
NBC San Diego

Visa Says Ryan McInerney Will Replace Al Kelly as Its Next CEO

Visa named Ryan McInerney as its next chief executive on Thursday, replacing Alfred Kelly who will step down from the role, effective Feb. 1, 2023. McInerney has been president at Visa since 2013, overseeing the firm's financial institutions, acquirers, merchants and partners. The 47-year-old previously worked as CEO for consumer...
NBC San Diego

Incumbent Levin Holds Onto 49th Congressional District, Maryott Concedes

Despite a swing of power in the U.S. House of Representatives, a Democrat will hold on to his seat in the contested 49th Congressional District. Candidate Brian Maryott conceded the race to incumbent Mike Levin on Thursday. With about 15,000 votes left to be tallied, Levin led the race by about 14,000 votes. NBC News called the race for Levin with the latest vote dump from the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Wednesday night.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

