Despite a swing of power in the U.S. House of Representatives, a Democrat will hold on to his seat in the contested 49th Congressional District. Candidate Brian Maryott conceded the race to incumbent Mike Levin on Thursday. With about 15,000 votes left to be tallied, Levin led the race by about 14,000 votes. NBC News called the race for Levin with the latest vote dump from the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Wednesday night.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO