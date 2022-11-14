Read full article on original website
Trump signed checks at issue in tax fraud scheme, ex-CFO testifies
NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump signed checks for Christmas bonuses for executives at his namesake company as if they were independent contractors, longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg testified on Thursday.
NBC San Diego
Trump Tax Return Fight Would Be Dropped by Republicans Vying for Key House Committee Chair
The likely next chairman of the Ways and Means Committee will drop the panel's long-running effort to obtain former President Donald Trump's tax returns. All three Republicans vying for the chairmanship, Reps. Jason Smith, of Missouri, Vern Buchanan, of Florida, and Adrian Smith, of Nebraska, confirmed they would end the legal battle.
NBC San Diego
Nancy Pelosi Announces She Won't Seek Leadership Role, Plans to Stay in Congress
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she will not seek a leadership position in the new Congress, a pivotal realignment making way for a new generation of leaders after Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections. Pelosi announced in a spirited speech on the...
NBC San Diego
Republicans Win Control of U.S. House
Republicans will take control of the U.S. House in the next session of Congress, NBC News projected Wednesday. Democrats will retain control of the Senate, based on the results of last week's elections. NBC News has called 218 seats for the Republicans and estimates the Republicans will win 221 seats...
NBC San Diego
Commanders Sued by DC, Accused of Cheating Fans Out of Ticket Money
The Washington Commanders have been sued again by the District of Columbia, this time accused of scheming to cheat fans out of ticket money. D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine on Thursday announced the filing of a lawsuit in civil court against the NFL team for its actions in taking season-ticket holder money and keeping it for its own purposes.
NBC San Diego
Biden Administration Will Ask Supreme Court to Allow Student Loan Debt Relief Program to Resume
The Biden administration said in a new court filing that it will ask the Supreme Court to lift an injunction and allow a major student loan debt relief program to resume. The filing came three days after a federal appeals court in St. Louis issued a nationwide injunction temporarily barring the program.
NBC San Diego
FTX Suggests Sam Bankman-Fried Transferred Assets to Bahamas Government Custody After Bankruptcy: Filing
FTX in a bombshell emergency court filing Thursday said evidence suggests Bahamian regulators directed former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to gain "unauthorized access" to FTX systems to obtain digital assets belonging to the company after it had filed for bankruptcy protection. The filing said that Bankman-Fried transferred those assets to the...
NBC San Diego
Starwood's Barry Sternlicht Says What the Fed Is Doing to the Economy Is ‘Suicide'
The Federal Reserve's moves in 2022 to aggressively raise interest rates to cool down inflation will inflict greater harm to the economy than expected, according to Barry Sternlicht, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group. "It's not sustainable," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Thursday. "What they want to do...
NBC San Diego
Visa Says Ryan McInerney Will Replace Al Kelly as Its Next CEO
Visa named Ryan McInerney as its next chief executive on Thursday, replacing Alfred Kelly who will step down from the role, effective Feb. 1, 2023. McInerney has been president at Visa since 2013, overseeing the firm's financial institutions, acquirers, merchants and partners. The 47-year-old previously worked as CEO for consumer...
NBC San Diego
Incumbent Levin Holds Onto 49th Congressional District, Maryott Concedes
Despite a swing of power in the U.S. House of Representatives, a Democrat will hold on to his seat in the contested 49th Congressional District. Candidate Brian Maryott conceded the race to incumbent Mike Levin on Thursday. With about 15,000 votes left to be tallied, Levin led the race by about 14,000 votes. NBC News called the race for Levin with the latest vote dump from the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Wednesday night.
NBC San Diego
Binance Exec Says ‘It Was Like a Bomb Went Off' at FTX, Compares Bankman-Fried to Madoff and Elizabeth Holmes
Binance strategy chief Patrick Hillmann said it took two hours of due diligence on FTX to determine there was nothing his company could do to save the crypto exchange. "It was complete pandemonium over there," Hillmann told CNBC. Hillmann compared Bankman-Fried to Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes and Bernie Madoff. Binance's chief...
Police: Man with knife, ax, sword entered New York Times building
A 27-year-old man entered the New York Times building on Thursday armed with a knife, ax and sword, according to police. The man reportedly did not appear to threaten anyone but asked to speak with particular individuals at the Times, per NBC New York. The man complied with a request from security to put down…
