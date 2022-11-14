ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

wchstv.com

Twelve COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active case total ticks up

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — State health officials reported a dozen new COVID-19-related deaths while active cases also saw a bump Thursday in West Virginia. The addition of 12 virus-related deaths Thursday pushed the Mountain State’s total during the pandemic to 7,569, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Overdose alert issued for West Virginia counties

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — An overdose alert has been issued for 23 counties in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The Department of Health and Human Resources says based on predictive models of surrounding counties the 23 counties are considered at high risk for an increase in overdose […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 up slightly Tuesday in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose slightly Tuesday in West Virginia while most other totals remained steady. The state’s hospitalization total due to the virus moved to 147 (up nine), including 21 people in intensive care (down three) and five people on ventilators (down two), according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

West Virginia DHHR announces major rate increase for ambulance services

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced a 10% increase in ambulance ground transportation rates. The increase will provide more than 200 ambulance providers in West Virginia with $11.8 million in additional reimbursements per fiscal year, officials said. “We have so much...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha health officials give update as flu, COVID-19 and RSV impact community

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Health officials in Kanawha County are warning the public about the rise of respiratory infections ahead of families gathering for the holidays. Dr. Steven Eshenaur, the Health Officer of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) and Dr. Mike Robie, Associate Chief Medical Officer for Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) held a press conference Monday and gave the latest update on numbers in the area dealing with flu, COVID-19 and RSV.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Tablecloth tradition with Cabell County Schools

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thanksgiving isn’t just the time to celebrate old traditions, you can also create new ones!. Dr. Ashely Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four with a fun activity that only requires a tablecloth.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Nineteen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nineteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia over the extended weekend that included Veterans Day on Friday, while active virus cases fell 100. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following deaths Monday in a news release:. a 75-year-old man...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

West Virginia chemical industry braces for possible rail strike or lockout

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s chemical industry would be dramatically affected by a rail strike or lockout that could possibly start next month. The American Chemistry Council warns a monthlong rail strike would cost the nation’s economy $160 billion. Chemicals and coal are big customers of rail and are deeply concerned by the strike threat.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

DHHR host in-person hiring event for southern counties in West Virginia

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced today, November 15, 2022, they will be hosting an in-person hiring event in Lewisburg later in the week. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg. Several positions will be […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time

Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV

