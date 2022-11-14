Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Twelve COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active case total ticks up
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — State health officials reported a dozen new COVID-19-related deaths while active cases also saw a bump Thursday in West Virginia. The addition of 12 virus-related deaths Thursday pushed the Mountain State’s total during the pandemic to 7,569, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases rise slightly in W.Va.; no new deaths reported
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Coronavirus totals remained steady in the Mountain State on Wednesday as active cases rose slightly and no deaths were reported for the second day in a row. Active COVID-19 cases moved from 665 to 689 on Wednesday, according to the West Virginia Department of...
Overdose alert issued for West Virginia counties
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — An overdose alert has been issued for 23 counties in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The Department of Health and Human Resources says based on predictive models of surrounding counties the 23 counties are considered at high risk for an increase in overdose […]
wchstv.com
New computer model warns of potential spike in overdoses for 23 W.Va. counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nearly half of West Virginia’s counties – including Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell - are under an overdose alert. State health officials are using a new tool to help them predict when potentially deadly spikes linked to fentanyl will hit. The computer model was...
wchstv.com
Meet Kylo: Therapy dog placed in Mingo County's Lenore PK-8 School
LENORE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mingo County Schools welcomed a new staff member this week. The four-legged therapist is a black lab named Kylo, the latest K9 to be assigned to West Virginia schools in the state’s Friends With Paws program. Students and staff at Lenore PK-8 had the...
wchstv.com
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 up slightly Tuesday in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose slightly Tuesday in West Virginia while most other totals remained steady. The state’s hospitalization total due to the virus moved to 147 (up nine), including 21 people in intensive care (down three) and five people on ventilators (down two), according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
wchstv.com
Remote learning possible Thanksgiving week for some Kanawha schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Schools in Kanawha County are scheduled to have classes on site Monday through Wednesday during Thanksgiving week, but school officials said there is a chance some kids may have to learn virtually from home. The possibility of a change in the schedule for some schools...
wchstv.com
Report: West Virginia has second highest lung cancer rate in the country behind Kentucky
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new report from the American Lung Association said West Virginia has the second highest lung cancer rate in the country. The association released its annual “State of Lung Cancer” report for the Mountain State, finding that the state also has the highest rate of adult smokers.
Mom reflects on special birth memories at West Virginia hospital
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Saint Mary’s Medical Center will be closing the doors on its labor and delivery center Friday, Nov. 18, and one mom in the area says as sad as it is to see the facility go, she’s even more sad that other mothers in the area won’t have the same experience […]
wchstv.com
Official 2022 state Christmas ornament in W.Va. features the likeness of Babydog
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — After rising to fame when she was featured as the face of West Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign, Babydog, the governor’s beloved family pet, now has an official Christmas ornament. First Lady Cathy Justice and state officials unveiled the 2022 limited edition state Christmas...
WDTV
West Virginia DHHR announces major rate increase for ambulance services
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced a 10% increase in ambulance ground transportation rates. The increase will provide more than 200 ambulance providers in West Virginia with $11.8 million in additional reimbursements per fiscal year, officials said. “We have so much...
Man accused of Charleston, West Virginia, murder pleads not guilty
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of murder in Kanawha County has pleaded not guilty in court. Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley, West Virginia, appeared in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Nov. 16, pleading not guilty to charges of First Degree Murder and Use or Presentation of a Firearm During the […]
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha health officials give update as flu, COVID-19 and RSV impact community
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Health officials in Kanawha County are warning the public about the rise of respiratory infections ahead of families gathering for the holidays. Dr. Steven Eshenaur, the Health Officer of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) and Dr. Mike Robie, Associate Chief Medical Officer for Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) held a press conference Monday and gave the latest update on numbers in the area dealing with flu, COVID-19 and RSV.
WSAZ
Tablecloth tradition with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thanksgiving isn’t just the time to celebrate old traditions, you can also create new ones!. Dr. Ashely Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four with a fun activity that only requires a tablecloth.
wchstv.com
Nineteen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nineteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia over the extended weekend that included Veterans Day on Friday, while active virus cases fell 100. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following deaths Monday in a news release:. a 75-year-old man...
wchstv.com
West Virginia chemical industry braces for possible rail strike or lockout
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s chemical industry would be dramatically affected by a rail strike or lockout that could possibly start next month. The American Chemistry Council warns a monthlong rail strike would cost the nation’s economy $160 billion. Chemicals and coal are big customers of rail and are deeply concerned by the strike threat.
Studies claim these are West Virginia’s favorite Thanksgiving foods
Two recent studies have declared the most popular Thanksgiving foods in West Virginia, but their answers don't quite line up.
West Virginia woman facing federal charges for fentanyl, heroin and cocaine
A Maryland man and a West Virginia woman have been charged for allegedly working together to sell fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine for nearly two years in Jefferson and Berkeley counties and elsewhere.
DHHR host in-person hiring event for southern counties in West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced today, November 15, 2022, they will be hosting an in-person hiring event in Lewisburg later in the week. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg. Several positions will be […]
The artist painting West Virginia one building at a time
Meet Nichole Westfall, a Korean-American artist and mural painter who was born and raised in West Virginia. Westfall, who was raised in Bomont and is currently based out of Charleston, paints murals full-time as a freelance artist. Since 2017 Westfall has completed 23 murals and 14 other paintings and installations across West Virginia.
Comments / 0