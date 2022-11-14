ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Two Rivers: Have a happy and healthy holidays

KEARNEY, Neb. — If you'd like to give yourself the gift of better health during the holidays, Two Rivers Public Health Department has some ideas. Liz Wiens has tips to add more movement to your day and healthy foods to your plate. How does one stay active during the...
KEARNEY, NE
School resumes at KHS following report of student with a gun

KEARNEY, Neb. — School resumed as normal at Kearney High School Thursday after going into lockdown due to a report of a student having a gun. According to the Kearney Police Department, shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, KHS received a report of a student that was in possession of a firearm.
KEARNEY, NE
GIPD: Scams requesting money for kidnapped children

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police want people to be aware of a scam that's appearing again this year. Authorities said a scammer will call a victim to convince them that their child, or another kid, was kidnapped and request money. While caller may sound convincing, it is...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
UNK men's hoops wins home opener over Manhattan Christian

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Super senior forward Darrian Nebeker scored 24 points, one shy of his career-high, and Nebraska Kearney sunk 10 second half three pointers to fly by Manhattan Christian (Kan.) College, 89-54, Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center. This was...
KEARNEY, NE
Fonner Park hopes to finish construction of temporary casino by mid-December

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Fonner Park racing facility will soon house the temporary Grand Island Casino that many people have been waiting for. Currently construction is happening inside the concourse of Fonner Park. There is not a specific date yet as to when the temporary Grand Island Casino will open, but they are aiming to have construction ready by mid-December.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Hall County Courthouse evacuated, no credible threat found

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Hall County Courthouse was evacuated just as jurors had come back with a verdict in a high profile trial. Multiple law enforcement officers on scene indicated there was a bomb threat and evacuated the courthouse staff and visitors. Jurors in the Tyler Manka case...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Hastings man sentenced for meth

HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man will spend time in federal prison after he was found with over two dozen bags of meth. Federal officials said Robert Williams, 52, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. On July 9th of 2020,...
HASTINGS, NE
GIPD release photos of liquor store robbery suspects

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have released pictures of the suspects involved in an armed robbery at a liquor store over the weekend. Police said they are looking for more information involving three men involved in the robbery at Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, early Saturday morning.
Jury finds Manka guilty in Hall County escape case

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A jury has found a Grand Island man guilty of escape after he ran away from corrections officers and took a man hostage during a 12-hour standoff. Manka is guilty on 8 out of 9 counts.. He was found not guilty of using a weapon in commission of burglary.
HALL COUNTY, NE
Grand Island Police investigating Sonic robbery

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating yet another robbery. The most recent one occurred around 10:15 p.m. Monday at Sonic Drive In, 2117 South Locust St. Capt. Jim Duering says an unknown person wearing a camouflage mask entered the restaurant’s building and pointed a handgun at an employee.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Hastings City Council approves zoning for horse racetrack, casino

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings City Council has voted 6-2 to approve zoning for a horse racetrack and casino. HASTINGS PLANNING COMMISSION APPROVES NEXT STEP FOR 'RACINO'. This comes after a vote failed for the "racino" in March. At that time, Mayor Corey Stutte said the city would continue to look into other possible locations as the majority of the community was not opposed to the racino, just the location.
HASTINGS, NE
Osceola man charged in Hastings officer-involved shooting pleads not guilty

HASTINGS, Neb. — An Osceola man charged in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings has pled not guilty. According to Adams County District Court records, Anthony Mattison, 33, filed a not guilty plea Tuesday to charges of attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault on an officer, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance (meth).
HASTINGS, NE

