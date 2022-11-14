HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings City Council has voted 6-2 to approve zoning for a horse racetrack and casino. HASTINGS PLANNING COMMISSION APPROVES NEXT STEP FOR 'RACINO'. This comes after a vote failed for the "racino" in March. At that time, Mayor Corey Stutte said the city would continue to look into other possible locations as the majority of the community was not opposed to the racino, just the location.

