Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
Two Rivers: Have a happy and healthy holidays
KEARNEY, Neb. — If you'd like to give yourself the gift of better health during the holidays, Two Rivers Public Health Department has some ideas. Liz Wiens has tips to add more movement to your day and healthy foods to your plate. How does one stay active during the...
NebraskaTV
UNK hosts World Affairs Conference in hopes to cross physical, invisible lines
KEARNEY, Neb. — According to organizers at UNK's World Affairs Conference, around 6% of Nebraska's population is not U.S.-born. Over the last two days, participants had the opportunity to hear from keynote speakers and guest lecturers, in hopes of “crossing the line.”. This so-called line can be physical,...
NebraskaTV
Celebration of Lights: Purgatory Pies
HASTINGS, Neb. — Jerry Allen is the owner of the new downtown business Purgatory Pies. We spoke to him during the Celebration of Lights.
NebraskaTV
School resumes at KHS following report of student with a gun
KEARNEY, Neb. — School resumed as normal at Kearney High School Thursday after going into lockdown due to a report of a student having a gun. According to the Kearney Police Department, shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, KHS received a report of a student that was in possession of a firearm.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska tree growers experiencing drought effects amid the holiday season
HASTINGS, NEB. — Dry conditions still continue to affect some farmers throughout central Nebraska. For some, it may be too soon to be singing Christmas tunes but it wouldn’t be a holiday season without that special fir or pine tree. Now some tree growers I spoke to say...
NebraskaTV
Lexington's USave Pharmacy & Gifts is your Christmas Wonderland!
*Help us celebrate locally Small Business Saturday! November 26, 2022. *Join us for Sip'N'Shop Thursdays nights from 5-7 during the month of December. *Check out our specials throughout the Holiday Season.
NebraskaTV
Gateway Farm Expo returns after a year of many economic challenges for farmers
KEARNEY, Neb. — The longest running farm show in the state, Gateway Farm Expo, has returned to the Buffalo County Fairgrounds to give guidance to farmers and ranchers impacted by multiple challenges this year. Every year the farm show comes back after harvest season, allowing farmers and ranchers to...
NebraskaTV
GIPD: Scams requesting money for kidnapped children
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police want people to be aware of a scam that's appearing again this year. Authorities said a scammer will call a victim to convince them that their child, or another kid, was kidnapped and request money. While caller may sound convincing, it is...
NebraskaTV
Share the magic of Christmas as Season's Downtown in Hastings
Candles . Home decor and all your fragrance needs!
NebraskaTV
UNK men's hoops wins home opener over Manhattan Christian
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Super senior forward Darrian Nebeker scored 24 points, one shy of his career-high, and Nebraska Kearney sunk 10 second half three pointers to fly by Manhattan Christian (Kan.) College, 89-54, Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center. This was...
NebraskaTV
Fonner Park hopes to finish construction of temporary casino by mid-December
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Fonner Park racing facility will soon house the temporary Grand Island Casino that many people have been waiting for. Currently construction is happening inside the concourse of Fonner Park. There is not a specific date yet as to when the temporary Grand Island Casino will open, but they are aiming to have construction ready by mid-December.
NebraskaTV
Hall County Courthouse evacuated, no credible threat found
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Hall County Courthouse was evacuated just as jurors had come back with a verdict in a high profile trial. Multiple law enforcement officers on scene indicated there was a bomb threat and evacuated the courthouse staff and visitors. Jurors in the Tyler Manka case...
NebraskaTV
Hastings man sentenced for meth
HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man will spend time in federal prison after he was found with over two dozen bags of meth. Federal officials said Robert Williams, 52, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. On July 9th of 2020,...
NebraskaTV
GIPD release photos of liquor store robbery suspects
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have released pictures of the suspects involved in an armed robbery at a liquor store over the weekend. Police said they are looking for more information involving three men involved in the robbery at Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, early Saturday morning.
NebraskaTV
Jury finds Manka guilty in Hall County escape case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A jury has found a Grand Island man guilty of escape after he ran away from corrections officers and took a man hostage during a 12-hour standoff. Manka is guilty on 8 out of 9 counts.. He was found not guilty of using a weapon in commission of burglary.
NebraskaTV
Grand Island Police investigating Sonic robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating yet another robbery. The most recent one occurred around 10:15 p.m. Monday at Sonic Drive In, 2117 South Locust St. Capt. Jim Duering says an unknown person wearing a camouflage mask entered the restaurant’s building and pointed a handgun at an employee.
NebraskaTV
Manka admits he escaped jail custody but jurors need more time to deliberate
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man who admits to escaping custody will wait another day to learn his fate. 28-year-old Tyler Manka does not dispute most of the facts – that he ran from jail officers and engaged in a 12-hour standoff but jurors are asking for more time.
NebraskaTV
Hastings City Council approves zoning for horse racetrack, casino
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings City Council has voted 6-2 to approve zoning for a horse racetrack and casino. HASTINGS PLANNING COMMISSION APPROVES NEXT STEP FOR 'RACINO'. This comes after a vote failed for the "racino" in March. At that time, Mayor Corey Stutte said the city would continue to look into other possible locations as the majority of the community was not opposed to the racino, just the location.
NebraskaTV
Osceola man charged in Hastings officer-involved shooting pleads not guilty
HASTINGS, Neb. — An Osceola man charged in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings has pled not guilty. According to Adams County District Court records, Anthony Mattison, 33, filed a not guilty plea Tuesday to charges of attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault on an officer, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance (meth).
NebraskaTV
Defense questions how Hall County inmate was able to escape jail custody
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A corrections officer testified he was fired after he failed to shackle an inmate with a violent history who had been taken to the hospital. However it's not jail employees on trial but Tyler Manka, a man accused of escape and kidnapping. Two corrections officers...
Comments / 0