Osawatomie gears up for Miracle on Main Street
OSAWATOMIE — The annual Miracle on Main Street will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in downtown Osawatomie. The annual holiday festival will feature pictures with Santa, a performance by the Paola School of Dance, raffle prizes, a vendor fair, the Mayor’s Christmas Tree lighting ceremony and much more.
Louisburg set for Holiday Magic on Broadway
LOUISBURG — Downtown Louisburg will become a magical place in a few weeks when Santa Claus comes to visit. Holiday Magic on Broadway is coming to downtown Louisburg from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
Kevin Vohs named Pharmacist of the Year
LOUISBURG — Kevin Vohs, owner of Vohs Pharmacy in Louisburg, has been named Pharmacist of the Year by the Kansas Pharmacists Association (KPhA). Vohs received the award Sept. 24 during the association’s 142nd annual meeting and trade show in Topeka.
Cook shares passion for music with Louisburg Senior Center
LOUISBURG — Dennis Cook is most at ease with a guitar in his hands. His first inspiration to pick up a guitar and learn to play came during the British Music Invasion in 1964, otherwise known as the Beatles.
Miami County Time Capsule
Monday morning the cab to the High Line engine caught fire. Before the blaze could be extinguished the engine was out of commission. When the High Line loses an engine it is a severe blow for the branch line. The hostler started the fire in the engine as usual Monday morning. The fire got a little too hot after he left the engine. Oil on the engine caught fire. The fire company was called, but there was no water main near. The blaze was put out by water from the engine and a bucket brigade.
Louisburg Chamber honors businesses at annual dinner
LOUISBURG — Businesses and community members took center stage during the Louisburg Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner and business meeting. The event took place Thursday, Nov. 10, at The Haven Event Space.
Paola Vet Clinic opens in new location
PAOLA — Dr. Aaron Stohs and his Paola Veterinary Clinic staff members are loving their new location in Paola’s Industrial Park. The veterinary clinic recently opened at 1708 Industrial Road after spending the past five years located in a smaller building at 1313 Baptiste Drive.
Planned expansion could help Always and Furever save more animals
When Jen Dulski first opened Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary west of Spring Hill back in 2018, she wanted to create a sanctuary for elderly dogs to comfortably spend their final years. Now, four years later, Dulski’s vision has grown into a regional effort to save the lives of...
Results flip in Louisburg council race following canvass
LOUISBURG – When Tiffany Ellison walked into the Miami County Clerk’s Office on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 17, for the canvass of votes to certify the results of the Nov. 8 election, she was still trailing challenger Kevin Roche by two votes in the Louisburg City Council Ward 2 race.
Byram enjoying new role as state hospital superintendent
OSAWATOMIE — Ashley Byram feels right at home as the new superintendent of the Osawatomie State Hospital. Byram has spent the past 15 years serving the state hospital in a variety of roles, including social work specialist and supervisor, behavioral health program manager, and director of social services. She also worked outside of the state hospital for two years as a social worker at Meadowbrook Rehabilitation Hospital in Gardner, according to a news release.
Economist: Kansas City Royals' economic impact claims for new $2B stadium complex 'not credible'
(The Center Square) — When the Kansas City Royals publicly addressed their desire to have a new $2 billion ballpark complex built with a stadium district surrounding it, team CEO John Sherman’s note included numbers on the potential impact on the local economy. Sherman said that the team...
Johnson County 2022 general election results certified
The election results in Johnson County are now final, and none of the outcomes in the Olathe area races have strayed from the Election Night reports. On Thursday, the Board of Canvassers, which is made up of the Johnson County Commission, voted to officially certify the results. This is routine and standard in election administration. The results are final.
Miami County Sheriff's Office
All drivers and their passengers in the following accidents were using seat belts and/or child safety equipment unless otherwise noted.
Former state hospital employee likely to get probation after helping patient escape
A 19-year-old former Osawatomie State Hospital employee who helped an 18-year-old patient escape the psychiatric treatment facility Aug. 29 will likely avoid prison thanks to a plea agreement. Jamey Anderson, 19, of Osawatomie appeared in Miami County District Court on Tuesday, Nov. 8, for a plea hearing.
