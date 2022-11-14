Read full article on original website
3 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bastrop County (Bastrop County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Bastrop County on Monday. The crash happened on State Highway 21 near Voss Parkway at around 3 p.m.
School bus crashes into Lockhart business after colliding with another vehicle
A school bus crashed into a business after colliding with another vehicle early Thursday morning, according to the City of Lockhart.
1 Killed 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Travis County (Travis County, TX)
According to the Austin Travis County EMS, a two-vehicle crash occurred in Travis County on Monday. The crash happened in the 9300 block of the E. US 290. According to the reports, two people and two vehicles were involved in a rollover collision.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Austin on Monday. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the 1500 block of U.S. 183 at around 1:50 a.m.
fox7austin.com
Texas DPS needs help identifying woman involved in deadly Austin pedestrian crash
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas DPS is asking for the community's help identifying a woman involved in a deadly pedestrian crash. Officials said the crash happened on Nov. 2 around 6:37 a.m., near the intersection of FM 734, Parmer Lane, and Amberglen Blvd. The unidentified woman appears to be homeless, is...
fox7austin.com
Law enforcement express concerns over stabbing of Bastop County deputy in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A Bastrop County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering from surgery after being stabbed multiple times over the weekend. According to APD, Jamie Canales, 40, was found shoplifting at a southeast Austin HEB Saturday morning. As he was trying to leave with the stolen items, loss prevention employees...
fox7austin.com
'She had a huge heart': Mother of woman killed by retired DPS trooper in Elgin speaks out
ELGIN, TEXAS - Two months after two women were murdered by a retired DPS trooper in Elgin, the mother of one of those women is speaking out. "It's a hurt that is unexplainable until you actually get through it. No mother should have to bury their child," said Randi Mitchell’s mother, who didn’t want to be identified because of safety concerns.
TCSO recovers thousands of dollars, arrests suspect after east Travis County aggravated robbery, SWAT incident
In court records filed Monday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office detailed events surrounding an early November aggravated robbery and SWAT response near eastern Travis County.
Lakeway Police identify 17-year-old suspect after two police cars damaged
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Lakeway Police Department said the suspect involved in the stolen vehicle incident earlier this week was arrested. On Wednesday, LPD identified 17-year-old Jadan Smith as the suspect and said he was arrested on three charges. Police said Smith was arrested in Uvalde and charged with aggravated assault with a […]
CBS Austin
Lakeway PD: Suspect who stole vehicle, struck police units and officer arrested in Uvalde
LAKEWAY, Texas — UPDATE:. The suspect involved in the stolen vehicle incident has been identified as 17-year-old Jaden Smith, Lakeway Police said Wednesday. Smith has since been arrested in Uvalde and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. ------------------------------------------------------------
3 dead after multivehicle crash on SH 21 near Voss Parkway
Three people were killed in a multivehicle crash Monday afternoon in Bastrop County.
fox7austin.com
Truck plows through Sonic patio in Lago Vista, injures 2 people
LAGO VISTA, Texas - An investigation is underway after a pick-up truck plowed through barriers of a Sonic restaurant patio area in Lago Vista. Two customers eating outside were seriously injured. Firefighters working Tuesday afternoon at Fire Station 101 were jolted when they heard calls for help coming from outside.
Parts of SH 21 in San Marcos to close over the weekend
Closures along parts of State Highway 21 in San Marcos will impact drivers over the weekend.
Police: Body found in north Austin believed to be 76-year-old missing man
Police said they believe a body found in north Austin Wednesday belongs to a missing 76-year-old man who disappeared from a memory care facility.
fox7austin.com
Deadly wreck: SUV hits pedestrian on I-35 in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for witnesses as they investigate a deadly wreck on I-35 in North Austin. Investigators say an SUV hit a pedestrian in the 12800 block of N I-35, just north of Parmer Lane, on November 10 at 11:27 p.m. The pedestrian died at the...
Suspect in custody after SWAT call to northeast Austin apartment
APD said it's a family violence situation, and the suspect is refusing to come out.
fox7austin.com
Police investigating after body found in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is releasing more information on a body found in North Austin Wednesday afternoon. Police said a body was found in the 12600 block of N Mopac Expressway SB. FOX 7 Austin reporter Shannon Ryan spoke with the daughter of missing 75-year-old Paull...
kwhi.com
COCAINE ARREST IN FAYETTE COUNTY
An Austin man learned what so many others already have, that you don’t bring illegal narcotics into Fayette County. Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Deputy Holly Smith made a traffic stop this (Wednesday) morning at 3:20am near West Point. After an investigation, 22-year-old Joel Padilla-Gutierrez was allegedly found in...
Shooting in South Austin leaves one person dead early Tuesday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a police shooting in South Austin early Tuesday morning. At 12:29 a.m. on Nov. 15, 911 received a call stating a man with a gun was outside of a neighbor's house in the 2300 block of South Third Street. The caller clarified that the man was holding a rifle and was pointing it directly a neighbor's home.
fox7austin.com
Sheriff's office asks for help identifying Austin theft suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a theft suspect. HCSO said on Nov. 10, a man stole several packages from the area of South Madrone Trail in Austin. The man has a tattoo on his right arm, which appears to be a star,...
