1011now.com
The cold train keeps on rolling
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another cold front has moved across Nebraska and this means another shot of cold air, gusty winds and a few flurries or brief snow showers Thursday. Colder temperatures return Thursday night and Friday morning. More sunshine expected on Friday, but it will be cold and continued breezy. Cold temperatures continue Saturday, but the second half of the weekend will be warmer.
1011now.com
Wednesday Forecast
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple suffered a sprained knee during a sideline collision on Saturday. A Malcolm woman is facing charges after investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office say she was running an unlicensed dog breeding operation. Zoo Lights powered by LES. Updated: 5 hours ago. 10/11 First...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska cider maker takes 3rd in national competition
Two Nebraska cider makers took home big honors in a national competition. Glacial Till Vineyard & Winery, which is based near Palmyra and has a tasting room in Ashland, tied for third place overall in the U.S. Open Cider Championships held last week in Ohio. Glacial Till won a gold...
1011now.com
‘A new animal’: Sports betting remains in the works for Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bringing gaming to Nebraska has been a bit of a slow burn. The state’s first non-tribal casino opened in September and now many are wondering when they’ll finally be able to place a bet on their favorite team. Two years ago Nebraskans voted to...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
Kearney Hub
'On the chunky side' — Nebraska mountain lion ends 700-mile trip with ticks, scars and a few extra pounds
The Nebraska-born mountain lion didn’t miss many meals on its 700-mile walk to Illinois. “He has been a very successful predator,” said Joe Taft, who runs the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Indiana, where the young male ended up two weeks ago. “He’s on the chunky side for a boy who’s done a whole lot of walking.”
iheart.com
Nebraska, Iowa Gas Prices To Start Week
As we start the work week, a look at local gas prices. In Nebraska, "Triple A" Monday morning has the average price per gallon at 3:51, though a little higher in the Metro area;. In Iowa, the auto club say it's 3.50 per gallon, though lower in Pottawattamie, Mills, and...
1011now.com
Nebraska gains $850,000 from gaming tax revenue in October
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released the October monthly gaming tax revenue report on Monday. This information detailed both the total Nebraska gaming tax revenue and a breakdown of tax revenue distribution. This report is the first report generated by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission containing a full month’s worth of gaming tax data.
Adoption Option: Stetson at the Nebraska Humane Society
Meet Stetson! Chris was introduced to this cuddly boy at the Nebraska Humane Society. He is a boxer and American Staffordshire Terrier mix.
News Channel Nebraska
Abortion ban fails in small Nebraska town; others pass, some narrowly
Curtis is the biggest town in politically ruby-red Frontier County, a county where, on Election Night 2020, 85% of voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump. But last Tuesday, Curtis voters went back to the polls and did something that, at first glance, seems to contradict their ultra-conservative image. They...
Agriculture Online
The 121-year-old legacy of Diamond Bar Ranch in the Nebraska Sandhills region
On a ranch in the Nebraska Sandhills region, the Robert and Susanne Jones family continues a century old passion for beef production. Our Century Farm series highlights the history and legacy of America’s family farms. These multigenerational operations have overcome many challenges and have lessons to share. Read more...
klin.com
Nebraska Hospitals Facing Tough Financial Pressures
Nebraska’s hospitals are facing a number of challenges due to a number of factors, including record inflation, workforce challenges, and difficulty in placing patients. Reimbursements rates are not keeping pace with inflation, and payers have begun cutting telehealth payments in half of what they were previously reimbursing during the pandemic.
The egg shortage and rise in cost is frustrating Nebraskans
With Thanksgiving approaching, you might be excited to gather around and make your favorite dishes. But items in your grocery cart like eggs could be more expensive.
WOWT
EXPLAINER: How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s police chief fired an officer for conduct unbecoming and asked the state to revoke the officer’s law-enforcement certificate. But just how often does it happen that law enforcement personnel are no longer allowed to serve as police officers in Nebraska?. The state has...
iheart.com
Nebraska to receive $11 million from Walmart opioid settlement
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska is set to get millions of dollars from a nationwide settlement from Wal-Mart over the opioid crisis. On Tuesday, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson announced a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. Peterson's office says the settlement will provide over $3 billion nationally with more than $11 million going to Nebraska’s Opioid Recovery Fund and participating cities and counties throughout Nebraska. In October, states confirmed that settlement negotiations were also well underway with Walgreens and CVS. Peterson's office says Nebraska and other states, together with local governments, continue their efforts to achieve final settlement with both CVS and Walgreens.
Safest Cities in Nebraska
Nebraska is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The flag of Nebraska, USA.By Liamgabby79 - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief
Nebraska’s first gambling casino has contributed nearly $800,000 to a state property tax relief fund so far, including $597,854 during the month of October, a state report indicated Monday.
Nebraska's Most Dangerous Cities
Nebraska has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Nebraska, USA.By U.S. Government - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
klkntv.com
Fight over abortion goes local as five Nebraska towns approve bans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The fight for abortion went local during the midterm election. Voters from five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances against abortion. Nebraska is the second state, after Texas, to have towns declaring themselves Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn. A Nebraska anti-abortion organization said even though most...
