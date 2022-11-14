Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel20.com
Springfield approves rock salt purchase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield is gearing up for winter weather. On Tuesday, Springfield aldermen approved the purchase of more than $500,000 in rock salt to take care of streets during a snow event. Mayor Jim Langfelder says there is ample supply, but the city always prepares for the...
newschannel20.com
McFarland employees protest over lack of staff
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Employees from the McFarland Mental Health Center held a protest on Wednesday over the lack of staff. Members of the Illinois Nurses Association and the American Federation of State County and Municipal employees were picketing outside the center. Officials say the lack of staff is...
newschannel20.com
Lake Land College partners with local businesses for National Apprenticeship week
MATTOON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — In celebration of the eighth annual National Apprenticeship Week, Lake Land College signed 10 new apprenticeship agreements with four local businesses in Illinois. The newest apprenticeship agreements are with Hydro-Gear in Sullivan, KC Summers in Mattoon, North American Lighting in Paris, and Quad graphics in...
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/15/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Energy companies nation-and-worldwide, including Ameren Illinois, are coming together this week for Utility Scam Awareness Day. Tomorrow’s promotional event is designed to raise awareness about utility scams and educate customers before they become scam victims. Ameren officials say recent scams involve demand for an immediate cash app payment for a new smart meter or to wipe away a customer’s full amount due. No such action by Ameren or other utility companies is taken by phone but only by mail.
WAND TV
Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
wjbc.com
Native Americans in Illinois make their needs known in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – Native American groups made their concerns known during what was described as a first-of-its kind summit with state lawmakers at the Capitol Wednesday. The most prominent topic at a news conference – which featured a traditional chant – was the story of Nimkii Curley, whom Evanston Township High School kept off the graduation stage because he added an eagle feather and necklace to his cap and gown.
newschannel20.com
Springfield Mayor discusses plans for casino
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Mayor Jim Langfielder sat down with the Central Illinois Liquours and Beers Association on Monday to discuss the plans for a casino in downtown Springfield. Mayor Langfielder is asking the association to give Springfield a casino license. Monday's meeting was to discuss the concerns...
newschannel20.com
Lawmakers to tackle SAFE-T Act in fall veto session
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Lawmakers are headed back to Springfield this week, as the Illinois General Assembly is set to begin their fall veto session. One thing that's a top issue heading into this week is the SAFE-T Act and the issue of cashless bail. Many lawmakers, state's attorneys,...
advantagenews.com
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
newschannel20.com
District 186 selects new board member
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield District 186 announced Tuesday night that Jeff Tucka is the newest member of the school board. The appointment comes after the passing of long-time educator and board member Mike Zimmers. Tucka is a chemist for the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and was sworn in...
newschannel20.com
New wind farm approved for Logan County
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A new wind farm may be coming to Logan County, but not without controversy. A recent proposal would build 50 to 60 wind turbines in Logan County, but some said it could impact weather radar data. The proposal was passed 5 to 4 Tuesday night...
newschannel20.com
Benedictine University campus purchase finalized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Benedictine University officially has a new owner. Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday it finalized the purchase of the Springfield campus. The non-profit, run by Tony and Ann Libri, bought the property last year. Their goal is to completely redevelop the campus into a new business...
newschannel20.com
Springfield Police to get new rides
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department is set to get a new fleet of patrol cars after delays caused by the pandemic. Aldermen passed two ordinances, the first is to purchase seven hybrid interceptors for nearly $350,000. The second approved $142,000 to an ordinance that was passed...
newschannel20.com
Holiday events at the Lincoln Home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Home National Historic Site will host three-holiday programs throughout December. The three programs are "What's on the Lincolns' Christmas List? A Walking Tour of the Old State Capitol Plaza”, “Snug Stoneys, Cozy Cards: Games in Wintertime Springfield” and “Deriving Good: A Christmas Carol and its Influence on Holiday Tradition."
edglentoday.com
Linda Andreas Wants To Use Her Diverse Background As New Madison County Clerk
EDWARDSVILLE - Linda Andreas said she is excited about the opportunity to serve as Madison County's new County Clerk. Andreas defeated the incumbent County Clerk Debbie Mendoza in the election on Nov. 8. In her first year, Andreas said she wants to improve the voter rolls and engage more people...
wlds.com
Tax Bill Oversight Means Double Payment in 2023 for some in Morgan County
Morgan County is helping an area school district make up a shortfall after an oversight earlier this year. The Morgan County Commissioners unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement last week with the Franklin Community Unit School District No. 1 to help close a gap from this year’s property tax levy.
First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
Herald & Review
Johns Hill closes early, remote learning on Wednesday
DECATUR — Johns Hill Magnet School has an issue with its heating system that is causing a sewer smell on the second and third floors. Decatur Public Schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said parents may pick up their students at any time during the day, though middle school students on a field trip to Springfield will not return to the building until 1:30 p.m.
wmay.com
Report: Businessman Facing Forfeiture Of Home In Drug Case
A Springfield businessman could wind up forfeiting his expensive west-side home after he was indicted last month on federal drug charges. The Illinois Times reports Joshua Lindvall is accused of distributing drugs from his $667,000 home in the Reserve subdivision near Panther Creek. Prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of the home, Lindvall’s car, and dozens of firearms found in the home. Another man is also facing charges in the alleged drug conspiracy.
newschannel20.com
Luminary Lights tours back at Dana Thomas House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Dana Thomas House will have its Luminary Lights on full display. Visitors can expect more than 60 interior holiday designs and six trees in the mansion. Luminary light tours will start at 5 p.m. on Lawarance avenue on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The tours are...
Comments / 1