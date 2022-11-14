Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Berkeley police sergeant placed on leave over alleged racist, derogatory texts
BERKELEY – A Berkeley police sergeant at the center of a texting scandal has been placed on administrative leave, city officials said Wednesday.Sgt. Darren Kacalek, who has been on the Berkeley police force since July 2002, is accused by a former officer of racist and disparaging messages about the homeless.In a statement Wednesday, Berkeley city officials said an external investigator would be hired "to verify and thoroughly investigate any and all documentation and from the very disturbing allegations arising from a November 10, 2022 complaint to the City."Kacalek is a supervisor for the city's downtown task force/bike unit, which has...
Severe misconduct allegations surface against Berkeley Police Department
Severe misconduct allegations have surfaced against the Berkeley Police Department by a former officer, voiced by a member of the Berkeley Police Accountability Board.
NBC Bay Area
Leaked Text Messages Prompt Push to Delay New Police Chief in Berkeley
There is a cloud hanging over the confirmation of Berkeley's interim police chief. Leaked texts are alleging a police officer made disparaging remarks about the unhoused and people of color and now, a battle is brewing over what the chief may have known about it. “I don’t think we’re at...
SFist
Former Alameda County Deputy Seen Beating Suspect In Mission District Alley Has Charges Against Him Dismissed
A former Alameda County sheriff's deputy, one of two officers seen on video in San Francisco brutally beating a suspect with their batons in a widely publicized 2015 incident, saw the charges against him dismissed Thursday morning. The case goes back to early November 2015, when a then-29-year-old Stanislav Petrov...
SFGate
Police Arrest 5 In Connection With Murder, Assault At June Concert
MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) Mountain View police announced the arrests Wednesday of five men in connection with a murder and an assault at a June 18 concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre. Police said in a news release Wednesday that the five men -- who appear to be associated with the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in San Francisco -- were arrested Tuesday as suspects in the murder of 41-year-old Bakersfield resident Juan Gonzalez and the brutal assault of an off-duty police officer at a Chris Stapleton concert.
SFGate
Interim Police Chief May Be Installed Amid Allegations Of Officer Misconduct
BERKELEY (BCN) Interim Berkeley Police Chief Jennifer Louis could be confirmed Tuesday night as the city's permanent police chief amid allegations of wrongdoing that she allegedly knew about and which she denies. The allegations stem from text messages made public recently that included potentially racist comments by Berkeley Police Sgt....
Spike in concealed carry applications forces East Bay sheriff’s office to hire additional staff
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) –The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said it is has been overwhelmed by applications for concealed weapon permits. The county board of supervisors has had to approve additional sergeant and specialist positions to handle the backlog of requests, according to a press release from the department. “Since the Supreme Court […]
Violent threat reported at Antioch middle school: Police
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A violent threat made at an Antioch middle school is being investigated by police. The “threat of violence” was made Wednesday evening at Dallas Ranch Middle School at 1401 Mt. Hamilton Drive, according to a press release from the Antioch Police Department. “We took immediate steps to investigate the threat and […]
SFist
Vallejo Squatters Whom Neighbors Referred to as 'The Cult' Implicated In Crazy Sword Incident and Shooting
An elderly property owner in Vallejo who was close to evicting some squatters got into an altercation with those squatters early Sunday morning in which he ended up with a sword through his chest and one of the squatters was fatally shot. The craziness unfolded on Sunday, starting around 2:30...
KTVU FOX 2
Sheriff holding inquest into officer-involved death of Oakland woman
MORAGA, Calif. - Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston will hold an inquest Friday into the death of 29-year-old Naya Jackson of Oakland. Jackson died June 25 in Moraga when she crashed through a guardrail on Glorietta Boulevard. A police officer allegedly saw Jackson allegedly commit a traffic violation near...
Handcuffs in Hallways: School officers arresting children, young teens at alarming rates
MORENO VALLEY (KPIX) -- Hundreds of young children are arrested every year in elementary schools across the country according to an extensive analysis of data by CBS News. Arrests don't happen as often in the Bay Area compared to the national average, but that doesn't mean it's not a problem for the ones who do get handcuffed in hallways. Court documents show from August 2019- December 2019, an 11-year-old with learning disabilities attending Landmark Middle School in Moreno Valley, was handcuffed four times by school resource officers for a series of alleged incidents including throwing a rock at an SRO, getting...
KTVU FOX 2
Habit Burger manager loses eye in attack, Antioch police trying to identify man
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly attacked a 19-year-old assistant manager at The Habit Burger and Grill in Antioch. The young woman lost her right eye as a result of repeated punches by the man as seen on video. KTVU has learned the manager,...
KTVU FOX 2
Two held in death of fellow squatter shot by elderly Vallejo property owner
VALLEJO, Calif. - Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. During the confrontation the elderly property owner was stabbed with a sword, authorities said. The names of the suspects...
KTVU FOX 2
Man charged with attacking Berkeley restaurateur after denied free food
BERKELEY, Calif. - Surveillance video captured a frightening attack of a Thai restaurant manager in downtown Berkeley. The incident happened on Shattuck Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. "A man came into the restaurant, and he demanded some free food," said Officer Byron White, a Berkeley police spokesman. When the...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Activist Severally Beaten in the Tenderloin
A beloved community activist in San Francisco was severely beaten by a group of people over the weekend, leaving his family in disbelief. “Yeah when I first heard it, I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t even imagine. My brother wouldn’t even hurt a fly, wouldn’t hurt a bee,” said Faheem Carter’s sister, Courtney Carter.
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Silicon Valley high school
A student allegedly brought a loaded gun to a Silicon Valley high school Thursday, officials said.
2 wounded in midday shooting on International Blvd. in East Oakland
OAKLAND – An investigation is underway after two people were wounded in a midday shooting in East Oakland on Tuesday.According to Oakland Police, officers were called to the 3000 block of International Boulevard shortly before 12 noon. Officers found one of the victims, who sustained at least one gunshot wound.The victim was treated at the scene before taken to a local hospital. Police said the victim was listed in stable condition.Officers also learned that a second victim was wounded in the shooting but left the scene before they arrived. Police did not give the condition of the second victim.Details about potential suspects was not immediately available.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Felony Assault Unit by calling 510-238-3426.
oaklandside.org
Price takes the lead over Wiley for Alameda County District Attorney
Updated, Nov. 15, 4:39 p.m. Pamela Price took over the lead from Terry Wiley in the race for the Alameda County District Attorney. Price gained the lead and is ahead by 2,035 votes after results were released Tuesday. Wiley, the county’s chief deputy district attorney, and Price, a civil rights...
Charges dismissed against Hayward man in melee that killed 3
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)– Charges have been dismissed against a Hayward man, authorities allegedly linked to the deaths of two people in a melee in Oakland in August, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors dismissed the charges against Jonathan Zeigler, 30, pending further investigation, a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. […]
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 6