Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
houmatimes.com
TCU Food Bank Gives for Thanksgiving Despite Turkey Shortage
Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank (TCU) has traditionally given turkeys during holiday distributions, however, this year is a little different thanks to a turkey shortage. TCU Community Relations, John “Spud” McConnell, shared that thanks to B1Bank, Bourg Lions Club, Synergy Bank, and Magnum Mud, TCU will be able to give 1,200 baking hens during distributions starting this weekend. The hens will be approximately six to nine pounds. At TCU’s Houma location, 922 Sunset Boulevard, distributions start this Saturday, November 19. At the Houma location, they are distributing Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday. In Gheens and Bayou Blue Church, the distribution will be on Monday. The hens will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
houmatimes.com
Ochsner Bayou volunteers assist with repairs of an Ida damaged home for Houma resident
Volunteers from Ochsner’s Bayou Region took part in a Vet Force 1 rebuild project over the weekend to assist Rebuilding Together Bayou for a local disabled Houma resident, Ms. Patrice Sims with repairs to her home damaged by Hurricane Ida. In phase 1, Rebuilding Together Bayou replaced her roof...
fox8live.com
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For
Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced the filing, on November 10, 2022, of a one-count bill of information charging Alice C. “Shannon” Chabaud, age 79, of New Orleans, Louisiana with access device fraud in relation to her theft from her former accounting client, a New Orleans-based band named as “Band A” in the bill of information.
brproud.com
Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at convenience store in Louisiana
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A drawing was held for the Mega Millions on Tuesday, Nov. 15. One store in Ascension Parish sold a winning Mega Millions ticket for that drawing. Popingo’s #2 sold a winning ticket worth $500. That means the ticket buyer had a 1 in 38,792 chance of winning that amount in the […]
Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced and Ordered to Pay Over $500k in Restitution for Filing False Returns and Making False Statements
Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced and Ordered to Pay Over $500k in Restitution for Filing False Returns and Making False Statements. Louisiana – On November 16, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans of the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Kenisha R. Callahan, age 45, and a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 9, 2022, to five years of probation and one year of home confinement by U.S. District Court Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle after Callahan had pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax return, one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return and one count of making a false statement to the Department of Education.
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - November 16, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on November 16, 2022.
brproud.com
Woman steals $1.8 million from Medicaid, changes children’s future
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Justice was served today in a Medicaid fraud case that involved school children at the Iberville Parish School District. For nearly four years starting in 2011, key members at the non-profit St. Gabriel Health Clinic were submitting fraudulent claims to Medicaid totaling over $1.8 million.
houmatimes.com
Peoples Health, Second Harvest Food Bank, & Terrebonne Council on Aging to Host Senior Thanksgiving Dinner Nov. 16
Tomorrow, November 16, Peoples Health, Second Harvest Food Bank, and the Terrebonne Council on Aging will have a Thanksgiving Dinner at the Houma Municipal Auditorium for seniors. Peoples Health has partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana, the Terrebonne Council on Aging, the Tangipahoa, the...
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Main Street announced 2022 Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off winners
Thibodaux Main Street announced the winners of the 2022 Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off! This year’s event broke previous records and hosted the most teams, the most dishes, and perhaps the largest crowd. The 2022 Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off winners:. Jambalaya/Pastalaya:. First place- Craig Webre for...
fox8live.com
David Bernard says farewell to FOX 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For David Bernard, being a meteorologist is all he’s wanted to do since he was a child. And for years, he’s delivered the weather with humor and clarity, while providing a calming voice during severe weather events. Now, David has made the decision to start a new career path and is leaving FOX 8 to pursue that new passion.
Louisiana Resident Cited After Being Caught Allegedly Harvesting an Alligator During Closed Season
Louisiana Resident Cited After Being Caught Allegedly Harvesting an Alligator During Closed Season. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on November 14, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Metairie resident for alleged alligator hunting offenses on November 7 in St. Charles Parish. Following an illegal...
WDSU
Organizers behind recall effort of New Orleans mayor providing signature update
Organizers behind the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will be holding a news conference on Tuesday. The news conference will be held on the steps of City Hall. Organizers plan to provide an update on the signatures needed in the recall effort. The news conference begins at...
brproud.com
$200,000 Powerball sold in Baton Rouge Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Baton Rouge gas station on Saturday, Nov. 12. The winning ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Harding Boulevard, according to Louisiana Lottery. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot — $2 billion — was won by a person...
WDSU
Deadly Lafourche intersection will see change after WDSU investigation
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The family of 19-year-old Alexis Blair Crimiel, who was killed at a dangerous intersection in Lafourche Parish, is desperate to tell their story. "It is people like you that we need,” John Cherry, her mother's fiancé, said in an interview with WDSU. “We are just everyday people; it is the people like you that have a voice that can take our voice and let everyone hear it."
lafourchegazette.com
St. Mary School District suspends girls basketball team for 45 days after fight
The St. Mary Parish School District has suspended the Morgan City girls' basketball team for 45 days after a fight during their last game – a decision which will have ripple down impacts on local teams. The Lady Tigers played Jeanerette on Nov. 15 and won 38-25. The St....
A history of Hubig's pies.
Ask any lifelong resident of New Orleans what their favorite childhood snack was, and they'll tell you it was Hubig's pies. The sweet filling, flakey crust, and crumbly glaze are hard to forget. Everyone has their favorite flavor—Lemon, apple, coconut, chocolate, peach, pineapple, banana, or sweet potato. All that variety is one of the biggest reasons why Hubig's is such a famous New Orleans brand. Memories of having a Borden's chocolate milk and your favorite Hubig's pie for breakfast at Maw maw and Paw paw's house on the weekend creates a warm feeling of nostalgia.
houmatimes.com
Against All Odds; Houma Amputee Ranks Top in the World at Weight Lifting Competition
Your life can change in an instant which happened to Houma native Nick Boudreaux in 2017. Despite the challenges that come with being an amputee, he has ranked top four in the world in competitive lifting and has proven himself to be one of the strongest. Boudreaux is a husband,...
houmatimes.com
Freeze Warning in effect for Terrebonne, Lafourche overnight
The Freeze Watch has been upgraded to a Freeze Warning for Upper Lafourche and Upper Terrebonne, including the cities of Thibodaux, Raceland, Larose, Houma, and Bayou Cane due to frigid temperatures expect tonight going into early Friday (from 10 pm until 8am). Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. Frost...
Comments / 0