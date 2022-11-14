ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houmatimes.com

TCU Food Bank Gives for Thanksgiving Despite Turkey Shortage

Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank (TCU) has traditionally given turkeys during holiday distributions, however, this year is a little different thanks to a turkey shortage. TCU Community Relations, John “Spud” McConnell, shared that thanks to B1Bank, Bourg Lions Club, Synergy Bank, and Magnum Mud, TCU will be able to give 1,200 baking hens during distributions starting this weekend. The hens will be approximately six to nine pounds. At TCU’s Houma location, 922 Sunset Boulevard, distributions start this Saturday, November 19. At the Houma location, they are distributing Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday. In Gheens and Bayou Blue Church, the distribution will be on Monday. The hens will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For

Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced the filing, on November 10, 2022, of a one-count bill of information charging Alice C. “Shannon” Chabaud, age 79, of New Orleans, Louisiana with access device fraud in relation to her theft from her former accounting client, a New Orleans-based band named as “Band A” in the bill of information.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced and Ordered to Pay Over $500k in Restitution for Filing False Returns and Making False Statements

Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced and Ordered to Pay Over $500k in Restitution for Filing False Returns and Making False Statements. Louisiana – On November 16, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans of the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Kenisha R. Callahan, age 45, and a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 9, 2022, to five years of probation and one year of home confinement by U.S. District Court Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle after Callahan had pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax return, one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return and one count of making a false statement to the Department of Education.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

David Bernard says farewell to FOX 8

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For David Bernard, being a meteorologist is all he’s wanted to do since he was a child. And for years, he’s delivered the weather with humor and clarity, while providing a calming voice during severe weather events. Now, David has made the decision to start a new career path and is leaving FOX 8 to pursue that new passion.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

$200,000 Powerball sold in Baton Rouge Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Baton Rouge gas station on Saturday, Nov. 12. The winning ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Harding Boulevard, according to Louisiana Lottery. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot — $2 billion — was won by a person...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Deadly Lafourche intersection will see change after WDSU investigation

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The family of 19-year-old Alexis Blair Crimiel, who was killed at a dangerous intersection in Lafourche Parish, is desperate to tell their story. "It is people like you that we need,” John Cherry, her mother's fiancé, said in an interview with WDSU. “We are just everyday people; it is the people like you that have a voice that can take our voice and let everyone hear it."
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
peaceful prospects

A history of Hubig's pies.

Ask any lifelong resident of New Orleans what their favorite childhood snack was, and they'll tell you it was Hubig's pies. The sweet filling, flakey crust, and crumbly glaze are hard to forget. Everyone has their favorite flavor—Lemon, apple, coconut, chocolate, peach, pineapple, banana, or sweet potato. All that variety is one of the biggest reasons why Hubig's is such a famous New Orleans brand. Memories of having a Borden's chocolate milk and your favorite Hubig's pie for breakfast at Maw maw and Paw paw's house on the weekend creates a warm feeling of nostalgia.
houmatimes.com

Freeze Warning in effect for Terrebonne, Lafourche overnight

The Freeze Watch has been upgraded to a Freeze Warning for Upper Lafourche and Upper Terrebonne, including the cities of Thibodaux, Raceland, Larose, Houma, and Bayou Cane due to frigid temperatures expect tonight going into early Friday (from 10 pm until 8am). Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. Frost...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy