ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

Putin may be absent but he is still on G-20 leaders’ minds

By Bloomberg News (TNS)
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin may be absent from the Group of 20 summit but he’ll still be at the center of attention among world leaders wrestling with the consequences of the Russian leader’s floundering war in Ukraine.

Putin opted to avoid potential confrontations with President Joe Biden and U.S. allies at the summit starting Tuesday in Indonesia’s Bali. After repeated setbacks and climbdowns over Ukraine, the leader who has reveled in projecting a strong-man image may also have had to contend with even friendly leaders politely distancing themselves at the G-20.

“If Putin had gone he wouldn’t have got meetings with Biden and other Western leaders,” said Oksana Antonenko, a director at Control Risks in London. “Equally, any meetings with the leaders of China and India would just have highlighted their lukewarm position on the war, which they want to see end as soon as possible.”

Having sent Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in his place, the risk for Putin is that Russia gets remembered as the unwelcome guest at the party. There have been frictions over the organization of the traditional “family photo” at the summit and tensions over the wording on the war in a final joint communique.

Lavrov, who had no public engagements in Bali on Monday, is expected to leave the G-20 a day early after meetings Tuesday with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, according to a person close to the Russian delegation.

“He’s not Putin but it’s understood that whatever discussions are held with him will be relayed back to the Kremlin,” said Emily Ferris, a research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London.

The Kremlin explained the president’s decision not to go to Bali by his need to deal with urgent questions at home. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a briefing on Monday, however, that it was “a routine workday for the president” with his only public engagement being a discussion by videolink about the harvest with one of Russia’s regional governors.

Still, the summit takes place only days after the humiliating retreat of Russian forces from Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson, the only regional capital they’d captured since Putin’s Feb. 24 invasion began.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the recaptured city Monday, hours after declaring “the beginning of the end of the war” in his nightly address to the nation.

Putin has remained silent about the defeat, which came less than seven weeks after he declared Kherson and three other partially occupied Ukrainian regions to be Russian “forever.” It follows on the heels of other successes by Ukrainian counteroffensives that have pushed Russian forces back in the east and south of the country since September.

Russia has also retreated repeatedly from attempts to escalate pressure on Ukraine’s allies. It walked back threats of a possible use of nuclear weapons after sharp rebukes from the U.S. and its NATO allies as well as warning signals from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Biden and Xi met for about three hours in Bali on Monday in their first face-to-face talks, and agreed a series of measures intended to improve relations.

Xi told Biden that China is “highly concerned” about the situation in Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry in Beijing said in a statement. The two leaders agreed that they oppose “the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine,” according to a White House statement.

CIA Director Bill Burns warned of the consequences of Russia using nuclear weapons at a meeting with Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin in Ankara on Monday, a White House spokesperson said.

Days after pulling out, Russia this month resumed involvement in a deal allowing vital exports of Ukrainian grain via a Black Sea security corridor when Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations continued shipments anyway. On Monday, the Kremlin said it was having “constructive” talks with the U.N. on extending the deal beyond a Nov. 19 deadline.

Putin risked “humiliating situations” at the G-20 if he attended, Sergei Markov, a political consultant to the Kremlin, said on Telegram. By skipping the meeting in Bali and the ASEAN and APEC summits this month, the Russian leader has opted to stay “completely on the sidelines,” he said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Analysis: Have China and India shifted stance on Russia war?

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — China and India, after months of refusing to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, did not stand in the way of the release this week of a statement by the world’s leading economies that strongly criticizes Moscow. Could this, at last, signal a bold new policy change by Beijing and New Delhi to align themselves with what the United States and its allies believe is the best way to end a war that has brought death and misery to Ukraine and...
Leader Telegram

Commentary: Washington needs to strike a new bargain with the Global South

Representatives of the G20, the world’s largest economies, have convened for their annual summit this week in Bali, Indonesia. The Ukraine crisis hangs heavily over the gathering, with participants deciding to forgo a group photo due to discomfort with Russia’s presence. While they might not approve of Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine, leaders of several of the G20 countries from the Global South — notably India and China — have declined to join the United States in levying punitive economic sanctions on Russia. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports extended for 120 days

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A wartime agreement that allowed grain exports from Ukraine to resume and helped temper rising global food prices will be extended by 120 days, the United Nations and other parties to the deal said Thursday, a move welcomed by financial markets. The initiative established a safe shipping corridor in the Black Sea and inspection procedures to address Russian and Ukrainian concerns that cargo vessels traveling off Ukraine's southern coast might carry weapons or launch attacks. ...
Leader Telegram

Confusion, finger-pointing, opposing views at Egypt's COP27

SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — A day before UN climate talks are supposed to wrap up, negotiators appeared to be far apart on all the major issues being discussed. Will countries get behind a proposal to phase down all fossil fuels? Will the demands of developing nations that rich countries compensate them for climate impacts be part of a final deal? What about calls to lower interest rates and overhaul how world financing works so that developing nations can invest in green energies? ...
Leader Telegram

'I thought I was going to die': Abuses widespread in Ukraine

KYSELIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — For 10 days, Alesha Babenko was locked in a basement and regularly beaten by Russian soldiers. Bound, blindfolded and threatened with electric shocks, the 27-year-old pleaded for them to stop. “I thought I was going to die,” he told The Associated Press. In September, Babenko and his 14-year-old nephew, Vitaliy Mysharskiy, were arrested by Russian soldiers who occupied his village of Kyselivka in Ukraine's southern region...
Leader Telegram

A 'barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe amid war in Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The long border between Finland and Russia runs through thick forests and is marked only by wooden posts with low fences meant to stop stray cattle. Soon, a stronger, higher fence will be erected on parts of the frontier. Earlier this month, Polish soldiers began laying coils of razor wire on the border with Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave wedged between Poland and Lithuania. Cameras and an electronic monitoring system also will be installed on the area that once was guarded only...
AFP

New wave of Russian strikes batter Ukraine grid as first snow falls

Fresh Russian strikes hit cities across Ukraine on Thursday, crippling the country's energy infrastructure and plunging millions into darkness as winter sets in and temperatures drop. On Tuesday, the largest onslaught of Russian missiles on infrastructure across Ukraine cut power to millions, but supplies were largely restored within hours.
The Associated Press

Japan: NKorea missile test shows potential ability to hit US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a suspected long-range missile designed to strike the mainland U.S. on Friday, its neighbors said, a day after the North resumed its testing activities in an apparent protest over U.S. moves to solidify its alliances with South Korea and Japan. The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that it detected a ballistic missile launch off the North’s eastern coast on Friday morning. It later said the missile launched is likely an intercontinental ballistic missile. The Japanese Defense Ministry also said in a statement that North Korea fired an ICBM-class ballistic missile from its western coastal area that flew toward its eastern waters across the country. It said the missile, launched at around 10:14 a.m. (0114GMT) was still in flight and may land inside of the Japanese Exclusive Economic Zone. If confirmed, it would be North Korea’s first ICBM launch in about two weeks. Outside experts said that an ICBM launched by North Korea on Nov. 3 failed to fly its intended flight.
Leader Telegram

AP News Summary at 12:02 a.m. EST

GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have won control of the U.S. House, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern. More than a week after Election Day, Republicans secured the 218th seat needed to flip the House. The full scope of the party’s majority may...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Feared ritual dancers in Zimbabwe try to revamp public image

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Deep into the night, the sound of drums reverberated through the township of Mufakose in Zimbabwe's capital city. Barefoot dancers pulsated to the beat in colorful clothing and gory masks. Some had their faces and heads covered with poultry feathers. In the past, the mere sight of members of the group performing the Gule Wamkulu ritual dance would have sent shivers down the spine of many outsiders. But on this night dozens of people, including young children, squeezed in for a...
Leader Telegram

Lines in the sand need redrawing to reach climate deal

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — As international climate talks in the Egyptian desert go into their final days, negotiators are trying to move key countries’ lines in the sand on multiple issues, including compensation for climate disasters, phasing down all fossil fuel use and additional financial help for poor nations. The final document from the annual U.N. climate gathering, known as COP27, is required to be unanimous. There are at least half a dozen instances where nations are “taking negotiations hostage” by taking hardline, seemingly...
Leader Telegram

Rising homicides, kidnappings in Haiti show crisis is not over even as fuel flow resumes

A rise in gang violence and kidnappings in Haiti continues to worry the United Nations, whose top humanitarian official in Port-au-Prince has appealed to the international community to provide support for the country and its people. Ulrika Richardson, the U.N. resident and humanitarian coordinator in Haiti, said the global organization is beginning to see a timid resumption of fuel distribution in Port-au-Prince after a powerful gang alliance released its hold on the country’s key oil terminal earlier this month. But the daily reality of life...
Leader Telegram

AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:14 a.m. EST

Asia-Pacific leaders tackle trade, sustainability in Bangkok BANGKOK (AP) — The Ukraine war, great power rivalry in Asia, inflation and food and energy shortages are among the troubles vying for attention at an Asia-Pacific Rim summit. The gathering, the last of three back-to-back meetings of world leaders, is the annual summit of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. On Thursday, foreign and commerce ministers were completing work on the yearlong effort to form a consensus on an array of often-divisive issues. The meetings are being...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
746
Followers
9K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy