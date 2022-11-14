Read full article on original website
BBC
Mum in disbelief sectioned son fled Essex unit, inquest hears
A mother whose son fled a mental health unit before being found dead near a railway station was left "in disbelief" he got out, an inquest heard. Jayden Booroff had been sectioned twice when he left the Linden Centre in Chelmsford, Essex, on 23 October 2020. He was "failed" by...
Ex-Army sniper, 30, who was found dead at his home was traumatised after having to shoot someone in Iraq and losing friends in Afghanistan, inquest hears
A young British army veteran who was traumatised after serving in Afghanistan and Iraq was found dead at his home in Lancashire. The body of Ben Riches, 30, was found at his home in Lindel Road, Fleetwood, on April 11 2019, after he had been out with friends, an inquest heard at Preston Coroner's Court yesterday.
BBC
Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked
Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
BBC
Murder-accused stepmother filmed autistic stepson dying in lounge
A woman filmed her three-year-old autistic stepson on her phone as he lay dying from a brain injury she inflicted by hitting him "multiple times", a court heard. Harvey was taken to hospital on 7 August 2021, dying two days later from head injuries. Leila Borrington, 23, said he became...
Mother ‘completely trusted’ nurse when she left ‘screaming’ son in her care
A mother “completely trusted” nurse Lucy Letby when she left her “screaming” son in her care, a court has heard.Letby, 32, is said to have murdered the infant with an injection of air into the bloodstream.The Crown say she attacked the newborn baby, referred to as Child E, shortly before his mother walked into the intensive care room of the neo-natal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.Giving evidence on Monday, Child E’s mother told jurors at Manchester Crown Court she visited the unit just before 9pm on August 3 2015 to drop off breast milk.Her son and his twin...
BBC
Officer killed himself with Bedfordshire Police armoury gun - coroner
There was a "serious failure" to safely manage a police armoury where an officer accessed a gun used to kill himself, a coroner said. Sgt Sean Duignan, 44, was found dead on the gym floor of the police unit at Luton Airport in May last year. An inquest heard Sgt...
BBC
Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park
A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in a critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy,...
BBC
Lucy Letby trial: Medics battled for 45 minutes to save baby
Doctors used five doses of adrenaline and tried two rounds of resuscitation during a 45-minute battle to save a baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby, her trial has heard. Ms Letby allegedly injected air into the bloodstream of Child E at Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015. She...
BBC
Care home residents not given drink for 17 hours, report says
A care home put some residents at risk of harm by not offering them a drink for up to 17 hours, the health watchdog has said. Marina Care Home in Southport was rated inadequate after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found basic safety and wellbeing needs were not always met.
‘I can’t work in the office safely’: the over-50s leaving the UK labour force
“I’m still working at home, but only just.” Before the pandemic, Melanie Green loved her job in a bustling police control room. But the drugs she takes for arthritis suppress her immune system and Green won’t risk going back into the workplace while Covid continues to circulate.
BBC
Missing pilots may have faced cloud trouble
Two pilots whose plane went missing over the English Channel may have got into difficulty trying to avoid cloud, an investigation has found. Lee Rogers and Brian Statham were flying in a group of aircraft that took off from Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, for France on 2 April. An Air Accidents Investigation...
BBC
Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league
Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
Inquest finds toddler killed by mould exposure in ‘defining moment for housing sector’
A two-year-old’s death was caused by prolonged exposure to mould in his home, a coroner has ruled. Awaab Ishak died as a result of a severe respiratory condition in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, in December 2020. Speaking at his inquest, coroner Joanne Kearsley said: “There is little doubt that the tragic death of Awaab Ishak should be a defining moment for the housing sector.”“How in the UK in 2020 does a two-year-old child die as a result of exposure to mould?” she asked. “This is not simply a Rochdale problem or a social housing problem.”A surveyor described the conditions at...
BBC
Gang in stab attack on bus after victims tracked on Snapchat
Three teenagers stabbed, punched, kicked and stamped on two boys after tracking them on Snapchat. The attackers - twin brothers aged 14 and a 16-year-old friend - were filmed on a mobile phone as they carried out the "vicious" assault on a bus in Glasgow's Gorbals. One of the victims...
BBC
Bristol: 'Predatory' rapist attacked woman after night out
A "predatory" rapist has been given a hospital order after he attacked a woman in Bristol. Gabriel Nomafo, 28, followed the 21-year-old after she was separated from friends following a night out in the city centre in March 2019. Nomafo, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court...
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent house seized as nightmare neighbours kicked out
Residents of a house in Stoke-on-Trent have been kicked out by police after their extensive anti-social behaviour. The house in Furnival Street, Cobridge, has been boarded up with a sign that orders people not to enter. Neighbours spoke of their relief and how they had endured people fighting in the...
Sturgeon condemns ‘sickening’ destruction of Remembrance wreaths
Scotland’s First Minister has condemned the vandals who torched wreaths left in tribute to those who fell fighting for their country as “sickening and disgraceful”.Nicola Sturgeon led tributes at the war memorial in Edinburgh on Remembrance Sunday, with the First Minister among many who laid poppy wreaths at the Stone of Remembrance outside the City Chambers, the first such gathering since all Covid restrictions were lifted.But less than 24 hours after the Scottish capital fell silent to the sound of the one o’clock gun, many of the poppy wreaths laid in honour of the dead were set on fire and...
BBC
A46 murder trial: Accused TikTok star admits lying to police
A TikTok star accused of murdering her mother's young lover has admitted lying to the police. Mahek Bukhari, 23, and seven others deny killing Saqib Hussain and his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin. The prosecution say they rammed the men off the A46 in Leicestershire on 11 February to keep the...
