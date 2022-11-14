Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Kirby Dach Is Fulfilling His Potential with the Canadiens
Back in August, I wrote that Kirby Dach would benefit from getting a fresh start with the Montreal Canadiens following the trade with the Chicago Blackhawks that sent shockwaves through the Bell Centre on opening night of the 2022 NHL Draft. So far, he’s proving me right. He’s also making his general manager, Kent Hughes, look like a genius for pulling off a deal that was initially met with some skepticism, especially since he had to move fan favourite Alexander Romanov to get it done.
Why hockey games are played in three periods
Hockey is a game chock full of unique traditions and strange rules. From fights -- and the lack of punishment -- to the chaotic subbing system, it can be an intimidating game for the beginner fan. Take it from someone who has been there. I attended my first hockey game...
Surging Islanders beat Senators 4-2 for 9th win in 11 games
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Noah Dobson scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the New York Islanders beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 Monday night for their ninth win in 11 games. Oliver Wahlstrom, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Brock Nelson also scored, and Mathew Barzal had two assists for...
ESPN
Devils beat Canadiens 5-1, extend winning streak to 10 games
MONTREAL -- — Jack Hughes scored twice and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt, and John Marino also scored for New Jersey. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves. “It all...
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays
The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni, 27, is an intriguing depth option for the Cubs who made his MLB debut...
Horvat leads Canucks in 5-4 win over Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bo Horvat had a goal and two assists as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid. The Canucks also got goals from Dakota Joshua, Ethan Bear, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller in closing a five-game road trip. Pettersson added an assist, and backup goalie Spencer Martin made 28 saves. “You just don’t want to go home on a losing note with the schedule that is up ahead of us,” Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said. “Hopefully this gives us a little big of confidence.” Jeff Skinner scored twice for the struggling Sabres. Alex Tuch had a goal and two assists, Casey Mittelstadt also scored, and Tage Thompson tallied two assists. Craig Anderson stopped 27 shots. Buffalo has lost six in a row after a winless four-game homestand.
10 observations: Hawks shut out by Hurricanes
The Blackhawks were shut out for the third time this season after falling to the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 at the United Center on Monday. 1. I know the Blackhawks have been the comeback warriors for the first month of the season, but they can't rally from a multi-goal deficit every night. Especially not against the Hurricanes, who are one of the Stanley Cup favorites. A 3-0 deficit was far too big of a hole for the Blackhawks, who generated a bunch of chances but just couldn't cash in on them.
Toews: Marian Hossa was 'an undercover legend'
The week-long celebration of Marian Hossa continues as the Blackhawks prepare to raise his No. 81 to the United Center rafters on Sunday, and there might not be a player that knows Hossa's game on the ice more than Jonathan Toews. Hossa and Toews are two of the best two-way...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Defense Should’ve Been Addressed Months Ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs have a new media darling, Jordie Benn. The veteran defenseman has been getting all the gushing attention after making a few excellent defensive plays during a recent win. That’s right, a 35-year-old, injury-plagued, well-travelled player who makes the league minimum is the guy making the big plays for a highly skilled team that is supposed to be a Stanley Cup favourite. But unfortunately, there is something wrong with this picture, and it should’ve been corrected in the offseason.
Previewing The Road Ahead For The Wizards
The Washington Wizards will have a few more games at home before they hit the road again. Here is a preview for their next three games this week.
Cubs in running to host 2025 MLB All-Star game
The Chicago Cubs are in the running to host MLB All-Star weekend at Wrigley Field for the 2025 halfway break, according to a report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale. The Cubs have hosted the All-Star game three times in history. The team hosted in 1947, 1962 and most recently in 1990.
Cubs hitting coach looks to leverage ‘Swiss army knife’ staff
Not only do the Cubs have yet another new hitting coach, but now a robust department on that side of David Ross' coaching staff. “I kind of look at it like a Swiss army knife,” new hitting coach Dustin Kelly said. “That’s kind of how I've described it to our guys. We're one unit, one little knife. But within that knife, there's a bunch of different tools that we have to use and we can pull from depending on the situation.
Contreras carries 'personal motivation' into free agency
Of course, it’s personal. How could it not be personal for Willson Contreras?. No extension talks for the three-time All-Star. A hard line by the Cubs in the final year of arbitration for the World Series-championship starting catcher — leaving him to twist in the wind through the first half of the season until an 11th-hour agreement that averted a potentially contentious hearing.
Bulls report injury status of Williams, White vs. Magic
The Chicago Bulls made two notable changes to its injury report ahead of Friday's home game against the Orlando Magic. Coby White, who has missed the last eight games with a left quad contusion, has been upgraded to questionable for the contest. And Patrick Williams, who rolled his ankle in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 124-110 loss to the Pelicans, is questionable with a sprained right ankle.
Claypool's role in Bears' offense will 'continue to grow'
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chase Claypool hasn't made a massive impact on the Bears in the first two weeks of his tenure. The third-year receiver has played a total of 45 snaps and caught three passes for 21 yards. Integrating Claypool into the Bears' offense will be a lengthy process....
Williams out to continue defensive strides in Zion matchup
Patrick Williams always embraces defensive challenges against the NBA's elite. And even in just 102 total games, he has seen his fair share in his young NBA career. On Wednesday in New Orleans, another one may await in Zion Williamson, who is questionable for the Pelicans' game against the Grizzlies Tuesday night and is thus up in the air against the Chicago Bulls.
Zion Williamson, Coby White out for Bulls vs. Pelicans
The Chicago Bulls will catch a shorthanded Pelicans team in Wednesday's matchup in New Orleans. Star forward Zion Williamson, according to the team's latest injury report update, will miss the contest with a right foot contusion. It is his second consecutive absence with the injury, including Tuesday's 113-102 win over the Grizzlies.
Lonzo Ball can help Bulls, but roster issues go deeper
After standout losses, Billy Donovan likes to say everything is on the table. And everything should be following the Chicago Bulls’ second straight largely non-competitive defeat on Wednesday night in New Orleans. The issue is: Until Lonzo Ball returns, what, exactly, can Donovan and his staff do?. Sure, he...
Bears don't balk when Fields lowers shoulder for TDs
Every week Justin Fields looks more and more like the franchise quarterback the Bears have been trying to find for generations. Now that he’s here, it’s imperative that he sticks around. The contract stuff will come later, so the focus really becomes protecting him. Fields is a really...
