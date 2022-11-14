The Blackhawks were shut out for the third time this season after falling to the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 at the United Center on Monday. 1. I know the Blackhawks have been the comeback warriors for the first month of the season, but they can't rally from a multi-goal deficit every night. Especially not against the Hurricanes, who are one of the Stanley Cup favorites. A 3-0 deficit was far too big of a hole for the Blackhawks, who generated a bunch of chances but just couldn't cash in on them.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO