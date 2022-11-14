Read full article on original website
Andrew Garfield thought he’d have a wife and family before 40
Andrew Garfield has “some guilt” about not settling down and starting a family. The ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ star turns 40 next year and admits he always thought he would be the first out of his friendship group to get married and have children – but his Hollywood career got in the way.
Jessica Biel feels ‘unsexy’ as a mother
Jessica Biel feels “unsexy” as a mother. The 40-year-old actress is married to pop star Justin Timberlake and has sons Silas, seven, and Phineas, 21 months, but joked that motherhood is the most unattractive job “in the world” even though it is still “the best.”
I want to simplify my life, says Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth is eager to “simplify” his life. The 39-year-old actor was desperate for success earlier in his career, but Chris has become much more philosophical and relaxed about his work in recent years. He shared: “In order to get into this business, there’s a desperation to it....
Brad Pitt cozies up to new romantic interest who he's been dating a 'few months': He 'is really into her'
Actor Brad Pitt is reportedly dating a new woman, Ines de Ramon, who announced her split from ex-husband, "Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley, in September.
Ramona Arguma admits interest in Rebel Wilson romance can be ‘scary’
Ramona Agruma found it “scary” having so much attention on her relationship with Rebel Wilson. The clothing brand founder and ‘Pitch Perfect’ star – who welcomed daughter Royce Lillian together in November via surrogate – has opened up about having to get used to their romance being in the spotlight.
Russell Crowe gifts Liam Hemsworth 20k Rolex
Russell Crowe has gifted Liam Hemsworth a $20,000 Rolex. The 58-year-old star appears alongside and directs the 32-year-old actor in their new film ‘Poker Face’, and Liam has revealed the filmmaker – who also wrote the screenplay – gave him a plush present before the motion picture’s premiere in Sydney, Australia.
‘Who’s The Boss?’ Actor Danny Pintauro Returns To Acting After Dealing With Trauma
It has been thirty years, and Danny Pintauro is back on our TV screen with a major role in Lifetime’s A Country Christmas Harmony. Before now, Danny had battled with addictions and mental and health issues; due to this, he went through constant rejections and financial decline and was even diagnosed with HIV. The actor was not enthusiastic about returning to acting for a long time.
Len Goodman retires from Dancin with the Stars after 17 years
Len Goodman is leaving ‘Dancing with the Stars’ after 17 years. The 78-year-old ballroom dancer has been head judge on the US dance competition television series since the first season in 2005, and on Monday’s (14.11.22) episode, the British star announced it would be his last time on the panel alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
‘& Juliet’ Imagines a Life After Romeo—With Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys
The two young women sitting directly in front of this critic were having the best time at Broadway musical & Juliet (Stephen Sondheim Theatre, booking to May 28, 2023)—seat-bopping throughout, and smiling delightedly. The two people behind loudly beheld that it was the worst thing they had seen on stage in a long time. In between both parties, this critic sat, feeling the contrasting passions of both. If you want a stage show that wears its admirably progressive politics proudly, if not convincingly, and features a panoply of pop songs whose tunes are immediately familiar—by five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max...
