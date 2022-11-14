Read full article on original website
Gonzaga coach Mark Few says Nolan Hickman ankle injury 'doesn't look great'
AUSTIN, Texas – Add a potential injury within Gonzaga’s starting backcourt to the list of the things concerning the Bulldogs while leaving the Moody Center on Wednesday night. Late in the second half of a 93-74 loss to No. 11 Texas, starting point guard Nolan Hickman came up...
'Really good and going to be very good.' It's early, but ESPN's Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg see promising Gonzaga squad
Jay Bilas and Seth Greenberg recently shared their opinions of Gonzaga, with one important disclaimer. “This is a little bit of an odd time,” Bilas said. “Teams aren’t set yet.”. In other words, even the observations of ESPN’s leading college basketball analysts – 38 years of broadcasting...
Recap and highlights: No. 11 Texas shines in new arena, Tyrese Hunter leads rout of No. 2 Gonzaga 93-74
AUSTIN, Texas – There's been a transfer in power since the last time these teams met. Texas rolled Gonzaga 93-74 on Wednesday night in front of a sellout crowd of 10,763 at the newly-opened Moody Center. Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter – who considered going to Gonzaga during the...
Planned city and county closures for Thanksgiving
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – In observance of Thanksgiving, Spokane County offices will be closed next week on Thursday, November 24, 2022 and Friday, November 25,2022. All offices on the Spokane County Campus, including the Spokane County Courthouse (including Municipal, District and Superior Courts), Public Safety Building, and Public Works Building will be closed. In addition, Veterans Services, Community Services, Parks and Recreation, and SCRAPS will all be closed. All offices will reopen to the public on Monday, November 28, 2022.
Spokane woman found dead in Boundary County Jail
BONNERS FERRY, Idaho - A Spokane woman was found dead in the Boundary County Jail on Oct. 28, according to the Boundary County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). On Oct. 28 at about 3 p.m., BCSO detention deputies found 52-year-old Denise Overton unresponsive and not breathing in her jail cell. BCSO said...
Large storage containers arrive at Trent Resource and Assistance Center to expand personal belonging storage
Additional personal and secure large storage has been added to the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) to keep people connected to their personal belongings while they seek housing and other services. Four large storage containers arrived at the navigation center to create additional secure storage space and maximize the...
Suspect shot and killed by Spokane County sheriff's deputies after standoff in Greenacres
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) confirmed the armed suspect who barricaded himself inside his Greenacres home died Tuesday afternoon. Law enforcement responded to reports of gunshots around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. According to SCSO, the man seemed to be having a mental health crisis. Multiple shots...
