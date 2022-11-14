ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planned city and county closures for Thanksgiving

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – In observance of Thanksgiving, Spokane County offices will be closed next week on Thursday, November 24, 2022 and Friday, November 25,2022. All offices on the Spokane County Campus, including the Spokane County Courthouse (including Municipal, District and Superior Courts), Public Safety Building, and Public Works Building will be closed. In addition, Veterans Services, Community Services, Parks and Recreation, and SCRAPS will all be closed. All offices will reopen to the public on Monday, November 28, 2022.
Spokane woman found dead in Boundary County Jail

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho - A Spokane woman was found dead in the Boundary County Jail on Oct. 28, according to the Boundary County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). On Oct. 28 at about 3 p.m., BCSO detention deputies found 52-year-old Denise Overton unresponsive and not breathing in her jail cell. BCSO said...
