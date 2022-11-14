SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – In observance of Thanksgiving, Spokane County offices will be closed next week on Thursday, November 24, 2022 and Friday, November 25,2022. All offices on the Spokane County Campus, including the Spokane County Courthouse (including Municipal, District and Superior Courts), Public Safety Building, and Public Works Building will be closed. In addition, Veterans Services, Community Services, Parks and Recreation, and SCRAPS will all be closed. All offices will reopen to the public on Monday, November 28, 2022.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO