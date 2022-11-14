ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

wtaw.com

Texas A&M Volleyball Honors Seniors in Midweek Match Versus LSU

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas. – Texas A&M dropped its midweek match versus LSU, 3-1 (16-25, 25-16, 26-24, 26-24). The Aggies return to play this weekend as they close out their regular season on the road versus Missouri in Columbia. Leading the way for A&M (12-15, 4-12 SEC) was Caroline Meuth...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Kick Time Announced for LSU Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 26 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M is 6-5-1 against the Tigers as the home team, including wins the last two games at Kyle Field.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
voiceofmotown.com

Texas A&M and West Virginia Deal for Jimbo Fisher?

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University will soon be on the search for a new head coach after Neal Brown is inevitably fired following the team’s final two games of the season. At Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher is going through his worst season of his 13 years as a head coach, and the fanbase there desperately wants to fire him.
MORGANTOWN, WV
KBTX.com

Bryan boys’ basketball begins season with 63-54 win over College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys’ basketball team won their season opener 63-54 over College Station at Viking Gym Tuesday night. The Vikings were led by Taylan Johnson with 19 points 5 rebounds 5 steals, Chris Maxey with 19 points 13 rebounds 3 assists, and Darius Brooks with 9 points and 3 steals.
BRYAN, TX
Battalion Texas AM

President Banks fields questions from A&M Faculty Senate

Monday’s Texas A&M Faculty Senate meeting was joined by A&M President M. Katherine Banks, Ph.D. and other members of university leadership, who fielded questions from Faculty Senators regarding campus renovations, online education, study abroad programs and more. An unnamed faculty senator asked via Zoom chat what Banks’ plan for...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
therecordlive.com

Bobcats confront Cameron Yoe in Area Round

This football season began with optimism at Orangefield after the University Interscholastic League reclassified the Bobcats from 4A down to 3A where they could compete with other schools comparable to their number of students. In preparation for an Area Round playoff game this week the optimism has transformed to genuine belief the Bobcats are a really good football team this year.
wtaw.com

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the need for a city recreation center, the future medical examiner’s office, challenges for the new council, future growth in College Station, his future in politics, and more during his exit interview on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
QSR magazine

Big Chicken Inks Deal for Three Stores in Texas

Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by legendary Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced that accomplished entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “With its rapid expansion, Big Chicken is making a major splash in the...
KILLEEN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new attraction will be breaking ground at Bryan’s Midtown Park next year following an agreement with city leaders. The Schulman’s are a Texas movie family, opening the Queen and Palace theaters in Downtown Bryan. Their movie theater operations expanded into full-blown entertainment, gaming...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

City of Bryan Update on WTAW

Lacey Lively, Communications Director, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about upcoming holiday events, progress at Midtown Park, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Listen to “City of Bryan Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
KAGS

Grand opening for the Legends Event Center in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — The Legends Event Center is having it's grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event will feature all kinds of games, performances and demonstrations. These demonstrations will showcase all of the following facilities:. Volleyball. Basketball. Pickleball. Strength and Conditioning.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

16-year-old Bryan female reported missing

BRYAN, Texas — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has reported a 16-year-old female from Bryan has been missing since Nov. 5, 2022. Ashlyn Jefferson is described as having black hair, brown eyes, being 5-foot-4-inches in height, and weighing 140 lbs. No information on Jefferson's current whereabouts...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Duo accused of stealing $1,100+ worth of beer from HEB store

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two College Station men are accused of stealing more than one thousand dollars worth of beer from a grocery store. According to probable cause affidavits filed by College Station police, Harold Collins, 19, and Bryce Otis, 19, took the alcohol on two separate occasions. The...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

