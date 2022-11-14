Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Volleyball Honors Seniors in Midweek Match Versus LSU
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas. – Texas A&M dropped its midweek match versus LSU, 3-1 (16-25, 25-16, 26-24, 26-24). The Aggies return to play this weekend as they close out their regular season on the road versus Missouri in Columbia. Leading the way for A&M (12-15, 4-12 SEC) was Caroline Meuth...
wtaw.com
Kick Time Announced for LSU Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 26 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M is 6-5-1 against the Tigers as the home team, including wins the last two games at Kyle Field.
voiceofmotown.com
Texas A&M and West Virginia Deal for Jimbo Fisher?
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University will soon be on the search for a new head coach after Neal Brown is inevitably fired following the team’s final two games of the season. At Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher is going through his worst season of his 13 years as a head coach, and the fanbase there desperately wants to fire him.
wtaw.com
Aggie Men’s Hoops Debuts at No. 24 in Associated Press Top 25
NEW YORK – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team, off to a 2-0 start early in the 2022-23 season, debuted at No. 24 in The Associated Press Top 25, which was released on Monday. The Aggies, who were receiving votes in the preseason AP Top 25, earned its...
KBTX.com
Bryan boys’ basketball begins season with 63-54 win over College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan boys’ basketball team won their season opener 63-54 over College Station at Viking Gym Tuesday night. The Vikings were led by Taylan Johnson with 19 points 5 rebounds 5 steals, Chris Maxey with 19 points 13 rebounds 3 assists, and Darius Brooks with 9 points and 3 steals.
Closed Macy's in College Station in talks to become Texas A&M Esports facility
"You are the reason we have made this dream a reality," Texas A&M Esports said via Twitter. "Thank you for loving video games as much as we do."
Battalion Texas AM
President Banks fields questions from A&M Faculty Senate
Monday’s Texas A&M Faculty Senate meeting was joined by A&M President M. Katherine Banks, Ph.D. and other members of university leadership, who fielded questions from Faculty Senators regarding campus renovations, online education, study abroad programs and more. An unnamed faculty senator asked via Zoom chat what Banks’ plan for...
therecordlive.com
Bobcats confront Cameron Yoe in Area Round
This football season began with optimism at Orangefield after the University Interscholastic League reclassified the Bobcats from 4A down to 3A where they could compete with other schools comparable to their number of students. In preparation for an Area Round playoff game this week the optimism has transformed to genuine belief the Bobcats are a really good football team this year.
wtaw.com
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW
College Station Mayor Karl Mooney visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the need for a city recreation center, the future medical examiner’s office, challenges for the new council, future growth in College Station, his future in politics, and more during his exit interview on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
QSR magazine
Big Chicken Inks Deal for Three Stores in Texas
Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by legendary Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced that accomplished entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “With its rapid expansion, Big Chicken is making a major splash in the...
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Correct An Opponent To The Regional Mobility Authority
Brazos County commissioners spend part of Tuesday’s meeting setting the record straight about the failed attempt to raise vehicle registration fees to help fund transportation projects. County judge Duane Peters told an opponent to the fee increase, Roy Flores, that the purpose of the referendum was to raise money...
KBTX.com
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new attraction will be breaking ground at Bryan’s Midtown Park next year following an agreement with city leaders. The Schulman’s are a Texas movie family, opening the Queen and Palace theaters in Downtown Bryan. Their movie theater operations expanded into full-blown entertainment, gaming...
College Station men charged with theft of $1K of alcohol from H-E-B
The duo said they stole the alcohol for parties.
wtaw.com
City of Bryan Update on WTAW
Lacey Lively, Communications Director, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about upcoming holiday events, progress at Midtown Park, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Listen to “City of Bryan Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
Grand opening for the Legends Event Center in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The Legends Event Center is having it's grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event will feature all kinds of games, performances and demonstrations. These demonstrations will showcase all of the following facilities:. Volleyball. Basketball. Pickleball. Strength and Conditioning.
wtaw.com
An Out Of State Tag “That Looked Odd” Leads To An Arrest For Stealing Catalytic Converters
An off duty peace officer contacting a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday night about seeing a car with an out of state tag “that looked odd”, led to the arrest of a Houston man on charges of stealing two catalytic converters. One of the converters was cut...
16-year-old Bryan female reported missing
BRYAN, Texas — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has reported a 16-year-old female from Bryan has been missing since Nov. 5, 2022. Ashlyn Jefferson is described as having black hair, brown eyes, being 5-foot-4-inches in height, and weighing 140 lbs. No information on Jefferson's current whereabouts...
Coat and blanket giveaway to help Bryan, College Station locals in need
Each year around this time, Twin City Mission hosts a coat and blanket drive, followed by a free distribution day.
wtaw.com
First Change In 25 Years Of An Interlocal Agreement Between The College Station And Bryan Fire Departments
For the first time in 25 years, there is a change in the interlocal agreement between the College Station and Bryan fire departments. The College Station city council approved a change at its November 10 meeting without public discussion which will reduce the number of CSFD ambulance trips into Bryan.
KBTX.com
Duo accused of stealing $1,100+ worth of beer from HEB store
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two College Station men are accused of stealing more than one thousand dollars worth of beer from a grocery store. According to probable cause affidavits filed by College Station police, Harold Collins, 19, and Bryce Otis, 19, took the alcohol on two separate occasions. The...
