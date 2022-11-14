Read full article on original website
Dengue fever case in Arizona may have been locally acquired, officials say
A person in Maricopa County, Arizona, has been diagnosed with dengue fever, health officials announced this week, adding that this case could be the county's first that was acquired locally, rather than from travel. If true, it would make Arizona just the second state so far this year to have a case that stemmed from a locally acquired infection.
AZFamily
Flu cases are starting to spike around the Valley, health officials warn
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The flu is starting to make its rounds around the state. The Arizona Department of Health Services reports a significant spike in cases for the state just ahead of the holidays, even though it’s the beginning of flu season. Over the past five years, an...
KTAR.com
Banner Health in Arizona begins visitor restrictions at hospitals
PHOENIX — Visitor restrictions were implemented across all Banner Health hospitals in Arizona on Monday in response to rising flu and respiratory virus activity. “While we understand visitor restrictions can be difficult, they are necessary to prevent the spread of flu and other respiratory viruses within our hospitals,” Joan Ivaska, senior director of infection prevention at Banner Health, said in a press release.
Maricopa County verifying last-minute 'curing' requests
PHOENIX — Maricopa County is currently handling thousands of ballot curing requests that came in at the last minute, election officials said. But not all of them may be legitimate curing requests, those officials said. Curing is a process by which voters who had their ballots rejected can appeal...
AZFamily
Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
New concerns surrounding "The Zone", Phoenix's biggest homeless encampment
As of Monday evening, there is 51 percent of votes against Prop. 469 and 49 percent of votes for it. Banner and Dignity Health implementing visitor restrictions as RSV cases rise. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Several hospitals will be requiring masks and not allowing visitors under the age of...
AZFamily
Banner, Dignity Health hospitals restricting visitors due to RSV, flu risk
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Beginning Monday, Banner Health and Dignity Health are implementing visitor restrictions at hospital locations due to increased risks of flu and RSV cases. Masks will be required, and there will be restrictions for children under 13 years old. The following restrictions are in place for Banner...
As RSV cases continue to rise, how long will we wait for a vaccine?
Valley hospitals are taking action just a week before the start of the holiday season as RSV cases continue to skyrocket.
KTAR.com
Subject of Silver Alert found dead near his metro Phoenix home
PHOENIX – A metro Phoenix man who went missing nearly a week ago and triggered a Silver Alert was found dead Wednesday, authorities said. Charles Cohen, 78, was located in his car, close to his home in the area of Cave Creek and School House roads, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Prepares to Restart Controversial Cleanups of Homeless Encampment
The city of Phoenix, with police and human services providers in tow, is gearing up to restart the controversial cleanups of its largest homeless encampment as soon as December. For unsheltered people living in the Zone, the cleanups conjure up memories of personal property — including medical paperwork and sleeping...
AZFamily
Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations
A woman was removed after shouting questions at Tuesday's Gilbert Town Council meeting. Residence are upset with a proposed rezoning development near their homes at Morrison Ranch. Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:56 PM MST. |. The development,...
AZFamily
Toddler, baby twins among 5 dead found in central Phoenix home
Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations. Health inspectors found boxes of raw meat thawing on the floor and food not kept at proper temperatures at several Valley restaurants. Phoenix homeowner claims company dumped over a ton of mulch in her driveway. Updated: 4 hours ago.
AZFamily
Concerns grow over issues in ‘The Zone’, downtown Phoenix homeless encampment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Concerns are growing over issues at a massive homeless encampment in Phoenix following a tragic discovery on Saturday. Phoenix police say officers found a dead newborn lying in the street after someone called 911. Then, multiple tents caught fire on Monday morning, leaving one man badly injured. “There is just so much that goes on with drugs, theft, and assaults every night. There is never a dull moment,” said Joel Coplin.
Maricopa County supervisors defend the 2022 election against public criticism
Yelling, interruptions and scathing criticisms were hurled at the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Wednesday, during the board’s first meeting following a midterm election whose administration has been called into question locally and across the country. Nearly two dozen spoke during the public comment portion of the Wednesday morning meeting, most of them there to […] The post Maricopa County supervisors defend the 2022 election against public criticism appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Kari Lake’s Faith In Arizona’s Election Plummets With Her Chances Of Winning
The Republican candidate for governor started out optimistic after Election Day. As more votes for her opponent rolled in, her campaign called for a re-vote in the state’s largest county.
12news.com
Canadian baby hospitalized after allergic reaction
A Canadian family’s visit to Phoenix turned into a medical nightmare. How the community has stepped up to help.
Mesa PD reports 'largest' drug bust in agency's history
MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department has reported making its "largest drug bust" in the agency's history after officers recently seized over 700,000 fentanyl pills. Three suspects were taken into custody after officers allegedly discovered over $4 million worth of drugs in their possession. The illegal narcotics allegedly included 714,300 fentanyl pills, three pounds of fentanyl powder, six pounds of methamphetamine, two pounds of heroin, and $17,000 in cash.
KTAR.com
Multiple people dead in hazardous materials incident at Phoenix home
PHOENIX – Multiple people were found dead inside a Phoenix home Wednesday morning in an apparent hazardous materials incident, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department and crews from the Phoenix and Glendale fire departments were investigating the scene near Seventh and Northern avenues. A Phoenix fire department spokesman said...
AZFamily
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When 88-year-old Pat Harrison walked out her front door recently, she found more than a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway. She said her first thoughts after finding the mulch was, “What, who, and when?” So, who put this mound of mulch here and why? “I hand water about an hour and 15 minutes for all the plants. The rest are on irrigation,” Harrison said, showing On Your Side around her property. Harrison has a lush backyard with a lot of trees that need occasional trimming.
Voters chose to remove 3 Maricopa County judges from the bench, results show
PHOENIX — Maricopa County's voters appear to have chosen not to retain three judges serving on the bench in Superior Court. With the large majority of ballots having been tabulated, results show at least three judges who were up for retention this year likely won't be returning to the bench.
12 News
