ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

Banner Health in Arizona begins visitor restrictions at hospitals

PHOENIX — Visitor restrictions were implemented across all Banner Health hospitals in Arizona on Monday in response to rising flu and respiratory virus activity. “While we understand visitor restrictions can be difficult, they are necessary to prevent the spread of flu and other respiratory viruses within our hospitals,” Joan Ivaska, senior director of infection prevention at Banner Health, said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Maricopa County verifying last-minute 'curing' requests

PHOENIX — Maricopa County is currently handling thousands of ballot curing requests that came in at the last minute, election officials said. But not all of them may be legitimate curing requests, those officials said. Curing is a process by which voters who had their ballots rejected can appeal...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Banner, Dignity Health hospitals restricting visitors due to RSV, flu risk

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Beginning Monday, Banner Health and Dignity Health are implementing visitor restrictions at hospital locations due to increased risks of flu and RSV cases. Masks will be required, and there will be restrictions for children under 13 years old. The following restrictions are in place for Banner...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Subject of Silver Alert found dead near his metro Phoenix home

PHOENIX – A metro Phoenix man who went missing nearly a week ago and triggered a Silver Alert was found dead Wednesday, authorities said. Charles Cohen, 78, was located in his car, close to his home in the area of Cave Creek and School House roads, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Phoenix Prepares to Restart Controversial Cleanups of Homeless Encampment

The city of Phoenix, with police and human services providers in tow, is gearing up to restart the controversial cleanups of its largest homeless encampment as soon as December. For unsheltered people living in the Zone, the cleanups conjure up memories of personal property — including medical paperwork and sleeping...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations

A woman was removed after shouting questions at Tuesday's Gilbert Town Council meeting. Residence are upset with a proposed rezoning development near their homes at Morrison Ranch. Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:56 PM MST. |. The development,...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Toddler, baby twins among 5 dead found in central Phoenix home

Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations. Health inspectors found boxes of raw meat thawing on the floor and food not kept at proper temperatures at several Valley restaurants. Phoenix homeowner claims company dumped over a ton of mulch in her driveway. Updated: 4 hours ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Concerns grow over issues in ‘The Zone’, downtown Phoenix homeless encampment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Concerns are growing over issues at a massive homeless encampment in Phoenix following a tragic discovery on Saturday. Phoenix police say officers found a dead newborn lying in the street after someone called 911. Then, multiple tents caught fire on Monday morning, leaving one man badly injured. “There is just so much that goes on with drugs, theft, and assaults every night. There is never a dull moment,” said Joel Coplin.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Maricopa County supervisors defend the 2022 election against public criticism

Yelling, interruptions and scathing criticisms were hurled at the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Wednesday, during the board’s first meeting following a midterm election whose administration has been called into question locally and across the country.  Nearly two dozen spoke during the public comment portion of the Wednesday morning meeting, most of them there to […] The post Maricopa County supervisors defend the 2022 election against public criticism appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Mesa PD reports 'largest' drug bust in agency's history

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department has reported making its "largest drug bust" in the agency's history after officers recently seized over 700,000 fentanyl pills. Three suspects were taken into custody after officers allegedly discovered over $4 million worth of drugs in their possession. The illegal narcotics allegedly included 714,300 fentanyl pills, three pounds of fentanyl powder, six pounds of methamphetamine, two pounds of heroin, and $17,000 in cash.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Multiple people dead in hazardous materials incident at Phoenix home

PHOENIX – Multiple people were found dead inside a Phoenix home Wednesday morning in an apparent hazardous materials incident, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department and crews from the Phoenix and Glendale fire departments were investigating the scene near Seventh and Northern avenues. A Phoenix fire department spokesman said...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When 88-year-old Pat Harrison walked out her front door recently, she found more than a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway. She said her first thoughts after finding the mulch was, “What, who, and when?” So, who put this mound of mulch here and why? “I hand water about an hour and 15 minutes for all the plants. The rest are on irrigation,” Harrison said, showing On Your Side around her property. Harrison has a lush backyard with a lot of trees that need occasional trimming.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy